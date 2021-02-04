While every candle creates liquid wax as it burns, not all will create drips, with the difference being the kind of wax used, which is why the best dripless candle tapers are made from high-quality, dense waxes that help the candle burn evenly, thereby preventing wax from spilling over the sides. In addition, because of how long and skinny a taper is, it will need to remain perfectly straight in your candleholder so that it helps you further avoid melted wax from seeping down.

Candles can be made from a variety of waxes, each with its own benefits and drawbacks.

Beeswax: The material is naturally dripless and known for its exceptionally long burn time, though the kinds made from rolled beeswax sheets are less dense, and therefore burn faster than hand-dipped ones. Either way, you can expect a slight, honey-like fragrance to waft into the air, though it won't be so strong that it would overpower a meal.

Paraffin: They're derivative of crude oil and are almost always the most affordable of the bunch. Dripless paraffin candles, in particular, are treated with stearic acid, a common cosmetic ingredient, which prevents candle edges from melting too quickly. Because they're made from an oil byproduct, paraffin candles are not as environmentally-friendly.

Plant-based waxes: Made from plant sources like soy or coconut, these have a longer burn time than paraffin and are arguably the most environmentally sound options. Because the wax is softer, though, a dripless option is harder to come by, but you can find brands that have perfected their formulas to get you as close to a dripless as possible.

How you physically light and arrange your candles may also determine how dripless it will be. For instance, trimming the wick down to 1/4-inch can prevent an overzealous flame that could easily melt the edge. Also, given its slender shape, a taper candle can only be safely burned when sitting upright in a holder, so take note of the candle's base diameter to ensure it's compatible with your display (for reference, most candlesticks are designed to hold a taper with a diameter of 7/8-inch or 0.875 inches).

All of the best dripless taper candles below have lead-free, cotton wicks, and are smoke-free. With the exception of the beeswax options, they're also all fragrance-free. I've also included a flameless model that requires zero maintenance (besides battery replacements) and still looks realistic.

1. These Wallet-Friendly Tapers Available In So Many Colors

Base diameter: 0.875 inches

Hand-dipped in paraffin wax, these tapers come in 31 color options, from neutrals to pastels and bright shades. They're also available in 10-, 12-, and 15-inch lengths and each set includes a dozen tapers. The 10-inch ones (pictured) have a burn time of four to five hours and have a self-fitted end. Dripless, smokeless, and fragrance-free, these tapers are also a fan-favorite on Amazon, with more than 2,000 shoppers awarding them a five-star rating.

One helpful review: "Holy cow, these are TOTALLY dripless. I've never seen a taper leave not so much as a single drop, but they pulled it off. The burn lasted about 8 hours. The light was beautiful. Our mantle was unscathed. 10/10 would buy again. They burnt down to tiny nubs, and still slid right out of the candlestick."

2. A Pair Of Pure Beeswax Tapers With An Impressive Burn Time

Base diameter: 0.875 inches

With this set of two beeswax tapers, you get an impressive one-hour burn time per inch, meaning these 12-inch ones featured here can last an impressive 12 hours! These hand-dipped candles also come in 8, 10, and 16 inches. The sticks burn clean, with zero smoke and virtually no drips, and have the same mild, honey-like scent you can expect from a beeswax product. In addition to the classic raw yellow pictured, the tapers are available in nine other colors.

One helpful review: "These are well-made hand-dipped 100% beeswax candles. They burn evenly with a warm, welcoming light and last many hours. They do not smoke, and even more importantly, they do not drip (unlike most of the 'dripless' paraffin candles we've tried over the years)."

3. These Elegant Tapers Made From Plant-Based Wax

Base diameter: 0.75 inches

Made from a blend of cosmetic-grade coconut, soy, and veggie waxes, the EcoCandles tapers are smokeless, dripless, and unscented. They also have an ample 7.5-hour burn time. Choose from 8-, 10- (pictured), or 12-inch sizes. Plant-based waxes like soy are typically more expensive, so this 20-pack is an excellent value and there are 13 gorgeous colors to choose from.

One helpful review: "Exactly what I was looking for! A beautiful, clean burn, with no drips at all. I don’t mind some drips, but I don’t like a huge mess. This candle burned completely clean down to the bottom [...] It burned for 8 hours. I purchased the Ivory and will absolutely purchase more colors now!"

4. A Set Of Metallic Tapers For Dazzling Dinner Parties

Base diameter: 0.75 inches

If you're looking for something more festive, these metallic paraffin tapers come in a pack of 12 and are available in the silver hue shown here, as well as gold, and copper. The tapers are dripless, smokeless, and fragrance-free. The 12-inch option (pictured) will burn bright for up to 10 hours, but you can also extend that time by going with the 14-inch sticks instead.

One helpful review: "Definitely dripless. Used for dinner party last night. Burned through four and a half hour dinner and half of candles still left. Great!!"

5. These Handmade Beeswax Candles With A Honeycomb Design

Base diameter: 0.75 inches

Another great beeswax option, these dripless tapers are hand-rolled from sheets of wax and have a distinct hexagon design. Like all 100% beeswax candles, these 9-inch tapers are smokeless but emit a subtle, natural sweet scent. The tradeoff with such an intricate texture, though, is they aren't as dense as others, which means the burn time is much shorter (up to 3.5 hours). This set includes 14 candles, so you're still getting a good deal, overall and a highly-rated Amazon decor piece, with a 4.7-star rating overall after more than 700 customers weighed in.

One helpful review: "These candles are absolutely beautiful. I love how light they are and the fact that there is no wax dripping residue. All the colors are vibrant and add to any occasion. The candles are not scented, which is nice for people like myself who are sensitive to strong scents. The honeycomb make of them adds to their natural and beautiful design."

6. These Flameless Tapers That Come With A Remote Control

Base diameter: 0.75 inches

If you want a foolproof, drip-free burn consider giving these flameless tapers a go. Made with a real paraffin wax hull, each stick is equipped with an LED light that flickers and glows exactly like a regular candle. Though the price might seem steep for six candles, they'll last a lifetime. They are 9.6-inches tall, and per the brand, should be able to stand up on their own, though if you prefer to put them into a holder, some reviewers did mention they had to add clear tape or a plastic ring in the holder to make for the proper snug fit. On the bottom, you'll find an opening for two AAA batteries (not included), which per reviewers, will give you about two months of regular use. The included remote control lets you adjust the brightness, the flicker, and set a timer. Given how easy-to-use this set is, it's easy to see why it's earned more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

One helpful review: "Great addition to my table! The candles come on and go off at the same time every night so I don’t have to turn them on and off. Looks real from afar and up close. I’ve had them for a few weeks now and batteries still going strong. Very pleased."