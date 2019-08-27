LED candles are a safer, simpler alternative to real ones, but not all look especially convincing. When shopping for the best flameless candles, flame-effect makes or breaks the overall aesthetic. Cheaper options tend to have a plastic, teardrop-shaped dome over the lightbulb, and while the illumination itself may flicker, it's still easy to spot as fake — especially when the candle is off.

If you're looking for something more realistic, find an option that hides the plastic flame deeper inside the candle (which adds to the authenticity since real candles melt downwards, leaving a wall of wax around the flame). For those who want closer to the real thing, more advanced "moving flame" candles utilize a thin paper or plastic piece that physically flickers. So when the candle is on, it's virtually indistinguishable from afar.

Another factor to consider is the candle's body. Most high-end LED options are made from genuine wax; irregular shapes, specifically around the candle's rim, make it appear as if it's been burning for a while. If you'll be placing the candle inside another fixture (often done with tea lights or smaller votives), these features aren't necessary — but for larger candle sets that'll be out on display, they make a big difference.

Last but not least, think about your preferred power source. Most flameless candles run on batteries, so to minimize the hassle associated with changing them, opt for a set that runs on easy-to-find types. You might even opt for rechargeable sets — though they're usually more expensive.

Flameless candles with remotes and timers let you control them from afar, preserve battery life, and sometimes even personalize colors and brightness levels.

Whichever size, shape, or design you're looking for, these are the best flameless candles the internet has to offer.

1. The Overall Best Flameless Candles Antizer Flameless Candles (3-Piece) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Moving flames with LED lights

: Moving flames with LED lights Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes It's not easy to find a set of flameless candles that's convincing, well-reviewed, and affordable, but this three-piece set from Antizer does the impossible. With three different sizes in a set, each pillar is made from genuine wax with an irregular rim, and the LED lights, which have a 50,000-hour lifespan, are topped off with a moving, flickering flame that buyers call "elegant and so realistic." This set even comes with a remote control that allows you to personalize the brightness and set 24-hour automatic timers.

2. The Most Affordable Battery-Operated Candles Enpornk Flameless Candles (9-Piece) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes If you're looking for a great deal on LED flameless candles, look no further than this set from Enpornk. Nine various-sized pillars cost just $21, which works out to a little over $2 a candle. While the flames don't move, they're set deeper inside the genuine wax and feature a flickering light effect for a more realistic appearance. The remote control has brightness settings and four timer options.

3. The Best Glass Jar Flameless Candles Kithouse LED Glass Jar Candles (3-Piece) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Moving flames

: Moving flames Power source : AAA batteries (not included)

: AAA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes Many real candles come inside a glass container, which is why these Kithouse LED glass jar candles have such a realistic appearance — especially considering the moving flames. Made of wax, the flameless candles are set in a glass jar, and while the remote can only control the on-off functions, the candles have a built-in five-hour timer to preserve battery life. But just three AAA batteries provide 150 hours of battery life.

4. The Best-Selling Tea Lights Set Homemory Flameless Flickering Tea Lights (12-Piece) $9 See On Amazon Real wax : No

: No Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : CR2032 button batteries (included)

: CR2032 button batteries (included) Remote control: No These best-selling tea lights have over 2,500 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. They come in a set of 12, and while the non-moving flame is visible and the base is plastic, they're still well-suited for use inside fixtures because of the warm, flickering LED-light effect, and with a battery life of 100 hours, these little candles last awhile. In other words, when placed inside jars, votive holders, pumpkins, and lanterns, reviewers say they "look fairly realistic."

5. The Best Color-Changing LED Candles LED Lytes Flameless Candles Set (3-Piece) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : AAA batteries (not included)

: AAA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes While most flameless candles give off a warm, white light, this three-piece LED set allows you to personalize your mood lighting to virtually any color. The included remote offers 12 different shade options plus auto-off timers at four- and eight-hour intervals — but if you're just a fan of the square, genuine-wax design, a traditional warm, flickering white is one of them.

6. The Best Flameless Candlesticks GiveU Flameless Candelabra Candles (2-Piece) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : AA batteries (not included)

: AA batteries (not included) Remote control: No Perfect for candelabras and table centerpieces, GiveU flameless candlesticks are thin, 9-inches long, and come with varying silicone adapters to fit most holders. They feature an automatic timer that runs for six hours and then turns off for 18 hours — and come in 9- or 12-inch heights, as well as in packs of either two or three. Best of all, the synthetic flame is hidden inside the wax coating, so they won't give themselves away, unlike most other flameless candlesticks.

7. The Best Waterproof, Flameless Lantern YMING Rechargeable Magnetic Flame Light $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : No

: No Flame effect : Flickering LED

: Flickering LED Power source : Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery Remote control: No Instead of a single flame, this waterproof flameless light looks more like a gas lantern. Thanks to the magnetic base and rechargeable battery (which lasts 18 hours on one charge), you can easily install and enjoy the flexibility of outdoor use. This flameless lantern even has a gravity sensor that changes the movement of the flame when turned or installed upside down. It also includes a metal cover, which adds to the flame's unique, eye-catching aesthetic.

8. The Best Rechargeable LED Candles HERO-LED Rechargeable Votive Candles (12-Piece) $130 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : No

: No Flame effect : Flickering LEDs

: Flickering LEDs Power source : Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

: Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries Remote control: Yes For those who don't want to deal with the hassle and added expense of batteries, these candles from HERO-LED are rechargeable with a charging base and remote control. Plus, the lightbulbs have a lifespan of 50,000 hours. While not made of wax, reviewers say they're "well worth every penny" because of the realistic flicker and the long-lasting charge.

9. The Fashion-Forward Flameless Birch Candle Thousands of Reviewers Love Comenzar Flickering Birch Candles (3-Piece) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Real wax : Yes

: Yes Flame effect : Moving flames

: Moving flames Power source : AAA batteries (not included)

: AAA batteries (not included) Remote control: Yes Birch candles provide a more rustic or festive aesthetic, and these ones from Comenzar are battery-operated, remote-controlled, and made with a realistic-looking moving, LED flame. You can even personalize the brightness levels, mode, and timer functions: choose between four different multi-hour intervals to preserve battery life. And the bulbs last 50,000 hours for all your candlelit activities.