Dyson fans are known for their sleek, bladeless design and air-purifying abilities but with prices upwards of $300, you may be wondering what other options exist. While the best Dyson fan alternatives don’t typically have an auto mode to adjust the fan speed based on air quality or a monitoring app like Dyson fans do, there are still many stylish, bladeless designs available with powerful airflow options. Some even boast HEPA filters to clean and freshen the air just like Dyson fans. Best of all, they’re available in a range of styles and prices.

How To Choose A Dyson Fan Alternative

One of the Dyson differentiating features is its hidden-blade design that works to deliver a steady flow of air while being both finger-safe and easier to clean than traditional bladed fans. When shopping for Dyson alternatives, many options feature hidden blades which give them a similar look to Dyson fans, however, while these “bladeless” options are cheaper than Dyson, they can still cost over $100. For a cheaper pick, you might consider a sleek tower fan that requires a bit more effort to clean but may be capable of producing a more robust airflow. The one you choose will depend on whether you’d like a softer or more powerful breeze as well as the style and design you prefer and if you’re concerned about curious pets or kids sticking a finger (or paw) into the fan.

Dyson fans are also known for their air purifying features and some of the picks on this list include HEPA air filters to help reduce dust, pollen, smoke, and more from the air. True HEPA filters are considered the gold standard of air filtration. Other HEPA models can help clean the air as well. Additionally, oscillation and tilt features can help distribute air more efficiently throughout your space and provide faster cooling. Other nice extras include timers, quiet modes, compact designs, and convenient remotes to help keep you cool and comfy.

1. The Overall Best Dyson Fan Alternative

This bladeless fan is one of the best Dyson alternatives around, and as one shopper wrote: “I've owned a few Dyson's similar to this model at 3x the price and honestly, I cannot tell the difference.” It has built-in air purification via a HEPA filter to remove 99.97% of smoke, dust, pollen, and dander and works best in rooms up to 390 square feet, although some reviewers note it works great in larger spaces. It has a built-in timer that can be set between one and eight hours. Its 90-degree oscillation and 30-degree tilt provide airflow throughout the room while the three modes and nine-speed settings create a customized breeze. You can either use the LED touchscreen or included remote to control the settings and the brand recommends changing the filter every three to six months. The listing includes an option for a medium-sized fan in the listing and if you’re interested in a larger option, there’s a similar model that’s almost a foot taller for larger rooms.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this fan! It is very sleek, quiet, and has 9 speeds. This is way cheaper than the Dyson, with most of the Dyson features. My remote works great and came with a battery. The fan is also very easy to move around the house where you need. Huge added bonus that is it also an air purifier.”

Dimensions: 31.5 x 10 inches (height x diameter); also available in 23.5 x 10 inches | Colors: 2

2. This Bladeless Fan With Colorful Accent Lighting

If you’re looking for the bladeless technology of a Dyson fan but don’t need the air filter, consider this bladeless floor fan with a modern oval design. It boasts three fan speeds, 45-degree oscillation, and four sleep timers that can all be controlled via the soft touch panel or included remote. As an added bonus, the center ring of the fan houses colorful LED lights in four colors for you to use as accent lighting or a cool night light. This kid- and pet-friendly model doesn’t have a built-in air purifier.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this fan. It works quietly, has a remote, three fan settings, four different night lights, timer settings, and is lightweight to move from room to room. The design is so sleek and modern [...] Yes it's a little pricey as compared to a box fan (which has blades and is noisy) but it's less than half the cost of a comparable Dyson. Probably one of the best purchases I've made! So so happy with this fan!”

Dimensions: 22.44 x 11.5 x 6.73 inches (height x width x diameter) | Colors: 2

3. A Dyson Look-A-Like For Your Desk

This compact desk fan is similar to a Dyson in its bladeless design but boasts a rechargeable battery that can deliver up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. The mini fan stands less than a foot tall, has three-speed settings, and the internal battery is rechargeable via USB-C cable — convenient for plugging into a laptop or computer. A nonslip base helps keep the unit in place and it’s available in four colors to match your workspace. While this is a pet- and kid-friendly model, it does not have a built-in air purifier.

One reviewer wrote: “I have always wanted a bladeless fan, but the big brand name ones are sooooo expensive. This little fan is awesome! I work in a lot of various places, so the fact that is is so lightweight is great. It come with a standard USB-C charging cable and block and it is a really nice feature to not have to have it plugged in all the time when it's on without having to lug around a bunch of batteries.”

Dimensions: 11.8 x 4.5 x 4.5 inches (height x width x diameter) | Colors: 4

4. This Tower Fan That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon

This tower fan gives Dyson a run for its money with its powerful airflow and 90-degree oscillation that reviewers said can cool a room in minutes. Customize your breeze with four speeds and fan modes — including an auto mode that adjusts fan speed based on the ambient temperature in the room. It features an eight-hour timer function or remote while in bed or simply relaxing on the couch. The bladeless design uses front and rear grills to help protect the motor and the rear grill can be removed and rinsed when cleaning. If you like the idea of being able to control your fan by voice, there’s even an Alexa-enabled version available in the listing. It does not have a built-in air purifier.

One reviewer wrote: “I have one of those $400-$500 Dyson tower fans and this thing is just as good, if not better. It has more settings, it’s quieter and better oscillation. I bought a second one the same day my first one got delivered.”

Dimensions: 36.22 x 11.81 inches (height x diameter) | Styles: 2

5. A Bladeless Fan That Doubles As A Heater

This multitasking fan gives you the option of choosing a steady, cooling breeze or warm and cozy airflow with the press of a button. Standing almost 26 inches tall, this bladeless fan has 10 fan speeds and three warm air modes for customized comfort. It can oscillate 90 degrees and tilt back and forth up to 180 degrees, has a nine-hour timer, and can be controlled via the buttons on the front or the accompanying remote. It does not have a built-in air purifier.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a huge living room and put this fan on low heat and it heats the whole room without any problem at all! I was going to buy a Dyson and then saw this one! I am glad that I didn't spend the extra money on the Dyson. The remote is small but as long as you aim it toward the fan it works without any problems at all. I love it and am glad I purchased it!”

Dimensions: 25.79 x 9.45 inches (height x diameter); also available in 32 x 9.37 inches and 34.65 x 9.76 inches | Styles: 4