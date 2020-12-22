Just because you have to clean your toaster doesn't mean it has to be a dreaded chore. The best easy-to-clean toasters have fully removable crumb trays and an exterior made from either plastic or stainless steel that can be wiped down.

A fully removable crumb tray is essential in any low-maintenance toaster, since it can be easily emptied into the trash and then washed off in the sink. Some toasters come with only hinged bottoms, but those designs cannot be washed in the sink, and the whole toaster must be carried to the trash can in order to empty it. You'll also want to pick a toaster with a stainless steel or plastic exterior. Both of these materials can usually be wiped clean with a damp cloth, or washed with common household items like vinegar or dish soap. Stainless steel is more durable than plastic, but plastic is usually cheaper and comes in a wider array of colors.

To clean your toaster, it's good idea to empty the crumb tray every week or so, and the outside should be wiped down whenever it looks dirty. If you really want to scrub your toaster, you can use a bottle brush or compressed air to get at stubborn crumbs on the inside, but make sure to always unplug it first.

Now, just because you're looking for an easy-to-clean toaster doesn't mean you don't want a toaster that, well, toasts. When picking a toaster, look for one that includes any pre-programmed settings you may use, such as reheat, frozen, and bagel. If you do plan to toast bagels, you'll also want to make sure the slots are wide enough to fit them. (Nobody wants to start their day with a bagel that's had all of its poppy seeds rubbed off.) Finally, you'll want to consider the number of settings. Some brands refer to them as "speed settings" while others call them "browning settings," but they all work the same way.

If you're ready to get toasting, check out this list of the best easy-to-clean toasters.

1. The Easy-To-Use Toaster With A Classic Look

Simple and sleek, this classic Cuisinart toaster is easy to clean and easy to use. The outside is made of stainless steel, so you can wipe it down as needed, and the slide out crumb tray is fully removable. This toaster comes with bagel, defrost, and reheat settings, as well as a cancel button, and the slots are wide enough to fit bagels. The browning level of your toast can be controlled with the six-setting knob, and there's a classic spring-loaded design to pop your toast up when it's done. If you need to make more than two slices on a regular bass, consider the brand's four-slice design.

One fan raved “This is my second Cuisinart toaster. My first one lasted over 12 years and had the same features as my new one. What I especially like about the Cuisinart is the slide out tray under the toaster that collects the crumbs which makes for easy cleaning. I also use my liquid air duster to blow out any loose crumbs that did not fall on the tray. Would recommend this product.”

2. A Colorful, Glass-Sided Toaster With Over 5,000 Fans

Get your toast just how you like it, every time, with this glass-sided Dash toaster. Simply put your bread in the 1.5-inch wide slot, turn the dial to one of the seven browning levels, then wait and watch until your toast is perfectly crisp. This toaster also features preset defrost, bagel, and reheat settings. More than just a great design, this toaster is a breeze to clean as both the interior glass panel and crumb tray are fully removable, and the plastic exterior can be easily wiped down. It has a sleek, retro-inspired design, and comes in a variety of fun colors.

One fan raved “I love this toaster. It looks nice sitting out and doesn't take up a lot of space because it is very thin. I like that the inner glass can be removed and cleaned. I got the white one and it looks really nice. It heats evenly. Worth the money!”

Available colors: aqua, white, red, gray, and black

3. A High-End Toaster That’s Built To Last

‌

Made by Wolf, a top luxury kitchen appliance brand, this deluxe four-slot toaster is made from aluminum with a stainless steel exterior. It can toast four slices at a time, and if you're making toast for a picky group, you can set each side to different browning levels. It features commercial heating elements for professional-grade toast, and has bagel, keep warm, and frozen settings. The extra-wide slots have self-centering guides, so thin bread won't lean to one side, but you can still toast bagels or thick sourdough. The sleek knob controls the seven browning settings, and fans are obsessed with the "keep warm" setting that helps your toast remain perfectly crisp while you finish cooking the rest of breakfast. The crumb tray slides out for effortless cleaning, and the durable stainless steel exterior can be wiped down with a damp rag. This toaster also comes with a limited five-year warranty.

One fan raved “My husband bought this toaster to match his Wolf Range Oven. My youngest son and I teased him over buying a $400 toaster. My son was the first to test drive the Wolf Toaster and could not believe how good the toast tasted. The bread gets evenly toasted and does taste way better. Trust me, I know you are thinking, “It’s a toaster,” but if you have the extra $400 this product is well worth it !!!"