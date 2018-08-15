When it comes to picking the right toaster, having the option to serve more people at once — or just warm up multiple items simultaneously — is ideal and a major time saver. For this very reason, the best four-slice toasters reign supreme over their smaller, two-slice counterparts.

When it comes to picking the best toasters, you always want to consider durability first — after all, you want whichever one you choose to keep working, don't you? Beyond long-lasting specs, you also need to think about the basic settings you'd likely use on a daily basis. If you're an avid bagel eater, for instance, you should look for a toaster with a bagel heating (aka single side toasting) function. And let's not forget about design. If you frequently toast large chunks of bread, you'll want to look out for wider toasting slots and other accommodating features like cord wrapping and a sleek body that won't take up too much counter space.

I've done all the research for you, and, here, you'll find the three best toasters you can get on Amazon. They range in price and functionality, but you won't regret investing in a four-slice option. Should you need something even more compact, do yourself a favor and check out the best mini toaster ovens.

1 The Overall Best 4-Slice Toaster Considering Customer Reviews, Functionality & Price KRUPS Breakfast Set 4-Slot Toaster $45 Amazon Buy Now This KRUPS Breakfast Set 4-Slot Toaster is the overall best because it's feature-packed with a mid-level price and lots of positive reviews. Its sleek, stainless steel design boasts LED indicators for its five toasting settings — including "bagel" and "defrost" — with two crumb trays and a space-saving, retractable cord. What's more, its wide, self-centering slots mean you can toast even the biggest of bread slices, while its high-lift level ensures you won't burn your hands reaching for your toast. What fans say: "This is the best toaster I’ve ever owned. Toast taste like toast should, crispy with just the right amount of brown. You have to turn it to a higher number than my last toaster, but I can’t save it takes any longer than any other toaster. I would buy this again in a heartbeat."

2 Also Great: A Quality Toaster With A Countdown Function Cuisinart Countdown 4-Slice Toaster $54 Amazon Buy Now Another great option with advanced, backlit LCD display is Cuisinart's Countdown 4-Slice Toaster. It's packed with similar features to other options on this list — wide toasting slots and bagel and defrost settings, for instance — but what really sets it apart is its countdown function. It actually shows you, via a blue LED display, exactly how much time is left on your toast. Even better? It has a cord wrap on the bottom and digital shade control that lets you visually determine just how toasted you want your bread. And you get all that for a slightly more expensive $54 price tag. What fans say: "One of the best parts about this product is the digital display, it makes it very easy to choose the correct setting and it also lights up to a blue display that is very easy to see. For the price and the overall quality of this product I would purchase again and I have recommended it to my friends and family."