Great for beating eggs, whipping cream, mixing batters, and more, it's no wonder that egg beaters have been a kitchen essential for so long. The best egg beaters have comfortable handles, and two easy to clean beater attachments made from durable metal. There are two main types of egg beaters, and it's helpful to know their pros and cons before you begin shopping.

Manual egg beaters have a classic design that's operated with a crank. They can be cheaper than electric beaters, and they work well for recipes that call for lightly beaten eggs. Manual egg beaters are also great for camping and backcountry cooking, since you don't need an electrical outlet to use them. However, if you want to use a manual egg beater for thick batters or for beating eggs to get stiff peaks, you'll have to crank it for a long time.

Electric beaters, also known as hand mixers, have multiple speeds and require almost no physical effort, so they can be used for both egg-specific recipes as well as baking projects. Some electric hand mixers also come with a whisk attachment (in addition to standard egg beaters), which helps to incorporate more air into your mixture.

Whether you choose a manual or an electric egg beater, you'll want to make sure that the attachments are made from either stainless steel or another quality metal that's easy to clean. Sticky batters can easily get caked onto egg beater attachments, and it's nice to be able to run them through the dishwasher, if you have one. If you choose an electric beater, look for one with multiple speed settings that you can use for different recipes — but note that if you go for a manual option, the "speed settings" will be determined by the amount of physical effort you're willing to exert.

Ready to make everything from perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs to pancakes? Keep scrolling to learn more about four of the best egg beaters you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Manual Egg Beater

With enclosed gears and nonslip grips on the handle and crank, this egg beater from OXO is a step up from classic, old-fashioned models. Not only do the two stainless steel beaters detach, but the whole base can be removed for better cleaning. The beaters and base are both dishwasher-friendly for the ultimate in easy clean-up. This option also boasts an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon, along with over 3,000 reviews.

One fan raved: “This hand held egg beater is fantastic. It is fast, easy to crank, easy to remove whisks. It is a great tool to mix wet ingredients, beat eggs, egg whites, smooth cream cheese, mix batter.”

2. The Best Budget Manual Egg Beater

This wallet-friendly manual egg beater has a classic design with a pop of bright blue, which makes it easy to spot in your kitchen drawers. The two beaters are made from stainless steel, and the gear and handle are made from plastic. The whole egg beater is dishwasher-friendly, and not does disassemble.

One fan raved: “A nice little product for those who prefer the simplicity of fixing scrambled eggs the old-fashioned way. No fancy, complicated parts! Beats the eggs into a really silky, unbulky texture.”

3. The Overall Best Electric Egg Beater

This Cuisinart hand mixer has nine speeds, so you can make everything from scrambled eggs to meringue. It has a smooth start feature, which helps to prevent splatters, and a snap-on case to store the included egg beaters, whisk, dough hooks, and spatula. While the exact material of the attachments is not noted, the brand says they are dishwasher-friendly. If you're primarily looking for an electric mixer for simple recipes like eggs and cake mixes, this is a great option that doesn't come with unnecessary bells and whistles.

One fan raved: “Initially I got this product for beating eggs and for making Waffles. However my wife was surprised with this product that it could be used for some Indian recipes too. This is product is very helpful for us.”

4. The Best Budget Electric Egg Beater

This Hamilton Beach hand mixer may be budget-friendly, but it still gets the job done just about as well as some higher-end models. It has a bowl rest, six speed settings, and includes two beater attachments and a whisk attachment, which can be stored in the snap-on case. This hand mixer has over 20,000 fans on Amazon, and as an owner of this hand mixer, I count myself as one of them. The attachments are top-rack dishwasher-safe, and I've had no issues running them through my dishwasher.

One fan raved: “This little gem is an excellent value for the price. I use it for cake mixes, whipped cream, eggs and other light batters - but not brownies, cookies or bread. Love the counter stand and appreciate that it comes with a whip for eggs or cream.”