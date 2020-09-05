Poaching eggs is an underrated way to eat my favorite food, but it can be tricky to get it right. The best egg poachers cook two or more foolproof eggs at a time and take the guesswork out of this method by cupping the eggs. While there are many different kitchen gadgets for poaching, the right one for you will come down to your budget and storage space.

It turns out, there’s more than one way to poach an egg. An egg poaching cup takes up the least room and can be used with a saucepan you already own; these are typically made of silicone and are easy to use and clean. Egg poaching pans are dedicated to egg poaching with a cup rack inside of a saucepan; these can be more foolproof than the cups and make it easy to cook batches. If you seriously love eggs and have room in your kitchen, consider an electric egg poacher for the most hands-off approach since this gadget works with a built-in timer, while providing the added versatility of using it for boiled eggs or making omelets. Microwave egg poachers are convenient and don’t take up as much room as a pan or electric one, but keep in mind it’ll take some trial and error to figure out the best cooking time with this type. No matter what type of poacher you think will work best for you, look for one that is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup and one that comes backed by a high Amazon rating, because this is one category where shoppers are passionate.

In terms of capacity, most egg poachers prepare two to four eggs at a time. For larger households or more regular use, you may prefer an egg poacher with a greater capacity, although you'll need the storage space for it. No matter how many eggs you're serving up, the best egg poacher guarantee they are poached perfectly every time.

1. The Best Egg Poaching Cups

This egg poaching cup stands out among other cups with its unique shape that mimics the water bath of traditional poaching; the result is a rounder egg that looks just like classic poached eggs instead of a flatter cup shape. This set of two cups has more than 1,000 reviews, including from one shopper who commented, "whoever came up with this design is a genius."

Each yolk-colored cup is made of dishwasher-safe silicone with a pull tab so they can be safely pulled out of hot, bubbling water. Crack an egg into each cup and watch as the hole pattern in the bottom section optimizes water flow for more even cooking; the funnel shape helps keep the yolk intact. The cups are also marked so it's apparent how much water should be added to the pot, and then the cups collapse for easy storage.

A helpful review: “FINALLY! My long search is over for a solution that really works! The eggs poach perfectly! The process involves simply dropping an egg into the poacher and waiting a few minutes for the desired level of firmness - no stirring the water to create a vortex or messing with the egg during cooking! This means that when you need to cook for several guests, multiple poachers can be used to prepare as many eggs as needed at the same time! There was even a handy chart with suggested poaching times, which is dead-on accurate. Cleanup is a breeze! I am ordering another set and won't poach any other way than with Good Grips."

2. The Best Egg Poaching Pan

The best egg poaching pan is made of tri-ply stainless steel, which combines an aluminum core with stainless steel for even heat distribution — and more evenly poached eggs. It works on any stovetop, including induction. This pan cooks up to four eggs at a time in cups that are deep enough to hold extra-large eggs. A glass lid allows for monitoring while cooking, and this pan features a knob and handle that remain cool while cooking. The cups have PFOA-free non-stick coating for a smooth release of cooked eggs, and the individual insert cups are removable and dishwasher-safe.

A helpful review: “This is a great, high quality egg poacher. The pan is heavy and cooks the eggs quickly and evenly. The non-stick coating inside the egg cups is the best I have ever had. The eggs slide out perfectly and easily. I would recommend this to anyone.”

3. The Best Electric Egg Poacher

Egg lovers will appreciate this versatile option that's a bit of a cult favorite with over 6,000 reviews. This electric egg poacher can also boil eggs or even make an omelet. It's also the most hands-off egg cooker on this list with a cooking timer and a musical chime that lets you know the eggs are ready. One reviewer commented it's a "morning routine game changer."

Accessories include a measuring cup and trays for poaching, boiling, or omelets; they're all dishwasher-safe. The electric egg cooker's clear lid allows for monitoring while cooking, and an indicator light in the front turns on when the eggs are cooking. You can poach up to two eggs, boil up to six eggs, or make one omelet at a time. Choose from one of five colors, including black, white, and aqua.

A helpful review: "Small and versatile. First I wanted to just buy an egg poacher and then I came across this cute little thing. It is amazing! I can get ready in the morning without having to run back and forth having to keep an eye on the stove. It comes with everything you need, from an alarm when the eggs are ready based on your desired consistency [to] a needle on the bottom of the measuring cup to poke your eggs for easier peeling. I've no idea how long I was able to live without this because I use it every day."

4. The Best Microwave Egg Poacher

The best microwave egg poacher cooks up to four eggs at a time, and it's the most affordable pick on my list coming in well under $10. This tray features non-stick cups, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe. This pick in a sunny hue is also available as a two-egg poacher or single-egg poacher. One reviewer commented this is their go-to tool for "prepping my breakfast sandwiches for the week."

A helpful review: "I love poached eggs but have never had luck making them in a pot of water... years ago had an egg poacher but it took up a lot of space and had many parts -- messy to use and to clean. This makes perfect poached eggs (you have to try variations on time to get them just right because each microwave is a little difference. [...] The great thing about this is you put water in the yellow part and then actually drop the egg INTO THE WATER. Who knew? [...] This is a great little device. It's small and simple. Great buy!"