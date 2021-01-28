A mix between a shovel and a snowblower, the best electric snow shovels are a lightweight, low-hassle way to quickly remove snow from your path, driveway, and sidewalk. These lesser-known snow-removal tools come in various designs, weights, and sizes to suit different needs, but first, you'll want to decide whether you want a cordless option or a corded one. After that, don't forget to also consider the weight and the clearing width.

Cordless and corded electric snow shovels both have their pros and cons. The former is extremely portable and best-suited for those without outdoor electricity outlets handy. Since you're not limited by wires, you can take them anywhere, but keep in mind that the battery will need to be recharged after less than an hour, making them a good choice for smaller projects. Corded options, on the other hand, can only go so far as your longest extension cord — and you'll need to keep the wire out of the way while you work — but they'll keep going until the job is entirely done and tend to offer more powerful for the price.

Regardless of its power source, your electric snow shovel should be efficient and easy to maneuver. Balance a lightweight design with a larger clearing width (the larger the width of its head, the more snow it can move out of the way at once) to help you get your property cleared in no time. These four options are the best available because they are efficient, easy to lift and use, and highly rated by reviewers.

1. The Overall Best Cordless Electric Snow Shovel

Despite its affordable price tag, the Snow Joe cordless snow shovel kit has more than 700 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating — and it includes the rechargeable lithium-ion battery and the charger. When combined with the electric snow shovel, this kit cuts a 10-inch path and throws the snow up to 20 feet away with its high-impact dual blades. It also has a second handle for added comfort and control, and it can run for up to 25 minutes per charge.

Power source: rechargeable battery (25-minute run-time)

Weight: 12.8 pounds

Clearing width: 10 inches

One reviewer wrote: "While I was skeptical about how helpful this lightweight snow mover would be I was pleasantly surprised overall. First, it was a breeze to put together. The battery arrived nearly fully charged, the instructions were clear and easily understandable. [...] Easy to handle and allowed me to move three times the snow in 1/4 of the time it took to shovel! I am thrilled!"

2. The Overall Best Corded Electric Snow Shovel

When it comes to corded units, the Greenworks electric snow shovel has been called an "amazing gadget" and one of the "best household purchases" reviewers have ever made. Its 8-amp motor and compact design help to keep it chugging along without hassle, and the brand claims that it can take care of 300 pounds of snow per minute with its 12-inch width. It also has an adjustable handle and a gas- and battery-free design.

Power source: corded

Weight: 14 pounds

Clearing width: 12 inches

One reviewer wrote: "I have used this Greenworks electric blower for several years and it has never failed especially this latest storm of where it snowed then turned to rain, leaving mush to remove [...] This electric thrower as you will see causes NO SHOVELING!"

3. The Most Affordable Option

If you're looking for a bargain or just don't plan on using the snow shovel a whole lot, it doesn't get much better than this Snow Joe corded electric snow shovel. Even though it's less than $80, it can clear a width of 13 inches and move up to 400 pounds of snow per minute while tossing it 20 feet away. It also has an ergonomic shape and an adjustable handle to save some strain. While it's probably not the most durable for long-term use and heavy snowstorms, it's a great, affordable tool.

Power source: corded

Weight: 13.8 pounds

Clearing width: 13 inches

One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love this little electric snow shovel! Works like a dream and saves my back. I actually look forward to getting snow so I can use it. Great price and worth EVERY penny!"

4. A Cordless Shovel With The Biggest Width

Yes, it's the most expensive option here, but the Earthwise electric snow shovel is worth the splurge for several reasons: For one, it's cordless with a run time of up to 40 minutes, so you won't be limited by wires. For another, it has a 16-inch width (one of the largest available) to clear the most snow with the fewest pass-throughs. Lastly, its dual rear wheels make it much easier to maneuver despite its heavy-duty materials, and the chute rotates 180 degrees so you can point the snow in the best direction for the job. No wonder it has hundreds of five-star ratings.

Power source: rechargeable battery (40-minute run-time)

Weight: 19 pounds

Clearing width: 16 inches

One reviewer wrote: "Set your expectations that it cannot outperform a full sized gas snow blower and you will be very happy. Cordless; easy to maneuver; throws the snow father than I would have expected; assembly was very easy to follow with their printed directions. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase. Up to 8 inches of snow it is excellent."