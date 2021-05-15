A high-end electric toothbrush could cost you upwards of $300 — but you can find reliable, effective options for much less. In fact, the best electric toothbrushes under $50 are some of Amazon’s best-selling models. The right choice for you, however, really comes down to a personalized combination of specific features and overall value.

According to Consumer Reports, the brands Oral-B and Philips Sonicare make high-quality models, and luckily both make models that you can get for less than $50. In terms of features, these options are loaded with some of the most advanced ones: powerful technology for high-speed vibrations or rotations, a pressure sensor to ensure you’re not brushing too hard, automatic timers to optimize your dental routine, and a rechargeable battery that lasts for days. (Keep in mind that the shape of the head may differ depending on your needs: Rotating, round brush heads are considered better for sensitive gums, while oval-shaped sonic brush heads cover more surface area.)

That said, these models are often at the top of the $50 budget, and they don’t come with any extras. There are, however, lesser-known brands that are fan-favorites because of how affordable and effective they are. They usually have fewer bells and whistles, but they often include bonus replacement heads so you won’t have to order more any time soon (saving you a ton in the long run). This list has both big-name electric toothbrush brands and fan-favorite steals Amazon reviewers swear by, but nothing here will cost you more than $50.

1. The Overall Best Round Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B Pro 1000 toothbrush is a best-seller in its category (rotating power toothbrushes). And it has more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, even though it comes in just under $50. This pick features a circular, oscillating head that the brand claims removes up to 300% more plaque along the gum line than a manual brush, but it’s still gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It only has one brushing mode, but it offers a built-in pressure sensor, a two-minute timer, and a rechargeable battery with an included charging stand. Plus, the round brush head lets you get into nooks and crannies.

Available colors: black, white

Includes: handle, one CrossAction brush head, charger

One reviewer wrote: “Selected this because of the price and because it rotates to really clean well. After doing a lot of research this was the best option for the <$100 price range. Very functional, carries a good charge, doesn't feel uncomfortable and I see a major improvement in my teeth!”

2. The Overall Best Oval Toothbrush

For a few dollars less, you can nab the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrush. This one is also rechargeable with a pressure sensor and an automatic timer, but it has an oval-shaped head with densely packed, high-quality bristles. Its sonic technology is effective for use with braces, fillings, veneers, and crowns, which is why it’s a best-seller in sonic toothbrushes. Plus, it’s backed by more than 25,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating.

Available colors: black

Includes: handle, one Optimal Plaque Control brush head, charger

One reviewer wrote: “I got this because my dentist recommended I get an electric toothbrush. I went to the dentist today and my dental hygienist said ‘I can’t find any plaque on your teeth! You’re doing a great job with brushing.’ I told her it was because I started using the sonic toothbrush!”

3. The Best Cheap Electric Toothbrush

If value is your top priority, look no further than this Fairywill electric toothbrush. Despite its under-$30 price tag, it has several great features, including a two-minute smart timer, 40,000 micro-brushes per minute, and a battery life that lasts up to a month on a single charge. Best of all, each one even comes with four replacement brush heads, so you’ll be covered for a whole year. All of that helps explain why it has more than 70,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star overall rating.

Available colors: black, white, pink

Includes: handle, three brush heads, charger, bristle cover

One reviewer wrote: “I am a dental hygienist, so hopefully my personal and professional opinion is helpful to everyone. [...] I believe the brush works just as well as the Sonicare. My teeth feel very clean, slick, and tingle clean afterwards. [...] It’s worth every penny.”

4. The Best Smart Electric Toothbrush Under $50

The hum by Colgate is a smart, Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush that syncs up to an app on your phone. The result? Guided instructions and real-time images to help you brush more effectively. It also has two pulse modes and a built-in timer, but cuts cost with AAA batteries instead of a charger. (Due to its compact size and app connectivity, reviewers report that it’s also a great option for travel and kids since it fits effortlessly in its included travel case, and children love to watch the on-screen guided brushing.)

Available colors: blue, teal

Includes: smart toothbrush handle, two AAA batteries, two replacement heads, carrying case

One reviewer wrote: “I love this toothbrush. [...] When I saw the price I wasn't sure that this would work but I am so impressed. It’s way more affordable than other brands but works just as well.”