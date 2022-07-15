If you want to take your cat outdoors on a leash, the best escape-proof cat harnesses close securely with buckles and/or hook and loop fasteners and offer the right amount of coverage for your cat’s agility. Adjustable straps are key to creating a secure fit, and there are a variety of colors and patterns to choose from so your cat can look stylish while out and about. Whether your cat is a harness newbie or has escaped from them in the past, there are a few factors to keep in mind when shopping to help you choose a comfortable, safe option.

What To Consider When Choosing A Cat Harness

While no cat harness can be 100% guaranteed escape-proof, you’ll want to consider your cat's personality and comfort preferences when shopping to find one they’re less likely to escape and doesn’t mind wearing. Breathable and lightweight fabrics such as mesh and cotton can help keep your cat cool.

Types Of Cat Harnesses

Choosing the right style will also go a long way in making sure your cat is comfortable and therefore less likely to squirm out:

H-harnesses feature an “H” shaped design that uses minimal fabric to secure your cat around its collar and chest. Because they’re not restrictive, they’re a good choice for cats that are new to harnesses — but you’ll want to make sure the harness is adjusted to fit snugly so your cat is less likely to wriggle out of it.

feature an “H” shaped design that uses minimal fabric to secure your cat around its collar and chest. Because they’re not restrictive, they’re a good choice for cats that are new to harnesses — but you’ll want to make sure the harness is adjusted to fit snugly so your cat is less likely to wriggle out of it. Vest harnesses feature a front padded chest piece with straps that secure up and around the back. They offer more coverage than H-harnesses and may be a more secure choice for active cats, but they’re bulkier.

feature a front padded chest piece with straps that secure up and around the back. They offer more coverage than H-harnesses and may be a more secure choice for active cats, but they’re bulkier. Full-coverage jacket harnesses use padded fabric that wraps around your cat's neck and abdomen. While jacket harnesses typically provide the most security — and most don’t need to be slipped over your cat’s head when putting it on — some Amazon reviewers note they can be difficult for your cat to forget about due to their bulk.

Most cat harnesses use hook and loop closures or buckles, but you can opt for a harness with both for extra security. Whichever style you choose, just keep in mind that it may take some time before your cat is comfortable enough to let you secure the harness.

How To Measure Your Cat For A Harness

To help keep your cat comfy, the harness should fit snugly but not so tight as to cause stress. For the best fit, start by measuring the girth of your cat's neck and chest, and then check the brand's size guide to find a good match. Look for harnesses with adjustable straps to ensure there’s room for one finger between your cat’s neck and the harness.

Below, check out escape-proof cat harnesses that have been tested and approved by pet owners on Amazon. With a variety of colors, patterns, and styles to choose from, there’s sure to be one as unique as your cat's personality.

1. This Vest-Style Harness With 40,000+ Reviews

This vest-style cat harness is a reviewer favorite and comes in 13 fun colors. It’s made from comfortable, padded mesh fabric, fits over the head, and features four adjustable straps and buckles for a secure fit. The harness also has reflective strips for added safety and comes with a 59-inch leash. Plus, it’s available in kitten sizes as well.

One reviewer wrote: “The material is soft and flexible, buckles are sturdy, super easy to adjust, and with the bird chase that recently happened it is absolutely escape proof(for her at least). She doesn’t struggle when I put it on and doesn’t seem to mind it at all.”

Type: Vest | Fastener: Buckles | Sizes: X-Small — Small | Colors: 13

2. An H-Harness That Comes With A Bungee Leash

Unlike some H-harnesses, this lightweight PetSafe cat harness is designed to apply pressure to your cat’s shoulders rather than their neck when pulled on by the leash, so some cats may find it more comfortable. It’s made of breathable nylon material, has adjustable straps with buckles, and includes a stretchy bungee leash that measures approximately 60 inches, according to a reviewer. Like most harnesses, it fits over your cat’s head when putting it on. Choose from three sizes and a variety of colors, including dusty rose, lime green, and royal blue.

One reviewer wrote: “I have 2 large cats, 26lb and 32lb, who are complete escape artists, and size large fits them. [...] These fit perfect, are easy to put on/take off ( once you figure it out), and the cats actually don't mind wearing them [...] The harness is also well made and sturdy. ”

Type: H | Fastener: Buckles | Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 7

3. A Jacket Harness With Rave Reviews From Cat Owners

For a harness that stands a good chance against an escape artist cat, this jacket design with strong hook and loop closures fits the bill. It’s made from washable cotton, has 10 colors and patterns to choose from, and can be easily secured using the neck and chest straps without having to place the harness over your cat’s head. Plus, 10% of the profits on this purchase go towards helping an animal rescue and sanctuary, so you can feel good knowing you’re making a positive impact. Just know that you’ll have to purchase a leash separately.

One reviewer wrote: “Our boy was an escape artist in his younger days ... no harness, and certainly no collar, could keep him contained if he decided he wanted to get away. Until we got the kitty holster, that is ... when properly sized and put on him, he has never been able to escape (and furthermore, he seems to be comforted by the snug fitting jacket style). He happily walks on his leash [...] and is easy to contain on road trips.”

Type: Jacket | Fastener: Hook and loop closure | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors & Patterns: 10

4. The Budget Harness With A 4.5-Star Rating

This budget-friendly cat harness and leash set features a lightweight H-style design and adjustable straps with buckles to provide a secure yet comfortable fit. The leash measures 48 inches (slightly shorter than some others on this list), and the entire set is made of a soft and durable polyester webbing. The harness fits over your cat’s head and the quick-release buckles make it easy to remove when the walk is over. If you don’t mind paying a bit more, this set also comes in three other fun patterns. However, this harness only comes in one size that fits cats with a chest girth between 10.2 and 16.9 inches.

One reviewer wrote: “not only is this harness super small & lightweight but she can't kick it off with her feet either. we keep this harness on her all the time and after a day she didn't even notice it's there. there was a LOT of room for adjustment too, it looked like it could fit anywhere between a kitten when fully tightened or a large adult cat when fully loosened. the harness is really easy to get on and can be easily adjusted while they're wearing it [...] I'd recommend this harness over most others simply for the quality and price.”

Type: H | Fastener: Buckles | Sizes: 1 | Patterns: 4

5. A Harness With Dual Fasteners For Extra Security

For the best of both worlds, this dual-fastener vest harness features an adjustable buckle and hook and loop closure at the neck, plus an additional hook and loop closure at the chest. The vest fits over your cat’s head, and it’s made from a breathable mesh polyester to help kitty stay cool and comfortable. It also comes with a leash, which, according to a reviewer, measures 56 inches long. In addition to classic black, the vest comes in three patterns.

One reviewer wrote: “So far this is the only harness my sneaky cat hasn’t figured out how to get out of, so I would say it’s held up as being “escape proof.” He doesn’t seem to mind it much either - we had another before that he would always walk funny in, but w this one he can walk normal. It’s pretty easy to get on and off too and doesn’t show any wear and tear after several months of weekly use so it’s durable.”

Type: Vest | Fastener: Hook and loop closures and a buckle | Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors & Patterns: 4

6. This Harness With A Glow-In-The-Dark Design

This cool, glow-in-the-dark cat harness is perfect for nighttime strolls or finding your kitty in the dark. It features a cute moon and star design in each of the four colors available, fits over the head, and is made of durable polyester material with adjustable buckles. Plus, it comes with a matching collar with a bell and an adorable cat-shaped safety buckle that’ll release if your cat gets caught on something. A 59-inch leash is also included. However, it only comes in one size that fits cats with a chest girth between 10 and 18 inches.

One reviewer wrote: “We purchased six different harnesses as we were taking our five month old kitten camping due to her having severe anxiety. Out of all the harnesses this one works the best [...] this was the least expensive one out of all of them. I would definitely recommend for anyone looking to harness train their kitten!!”

Type: H | Fastener: Buckles | Sizes: 1 | Colors: 4

7. This Vest Harness That’s Great For Larger Cats

This vest harness is made for both cats and dogs, and will come in especially handy for those with larger cats who otherwise might not find a harness that fits. It comes in seven sizes and an astounding 40 colors so there’s sure to be an option that suits your cat’s style. It also boasts fully adjustable straps, breathable mesh fabric to keep them cool, and an easy step-in design with buckles on each side. However, this option doesn’t come with a leash.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve tried 4-5 different harnesses for my cat and so far this one is the best. My cat hates things going over her head/ears, so I look for step-in leashes. However, many step-in leashes aren’t adjustable around the head so she’s able to wriggle out of them. Since this one is adjustable around the head with a buckle and on both sides with buckles around the chest, getting it on and off is a breeze, once you’ve adjusted it the first time. I’m not at all worried about her getting out of it. 5/5”

Type: Vest | Fastener: Buckles | Sizes: XXX-Small — X-Large | Colors: 40

8. A Jacket Harness In Cute Prints That’s Easy To Put On

For extra-squirmy cats, this jacket harness features quick hook and loop closures that can be secured in a flash. Simply fold the top straps around the cat’s neck area, and then secure the lower straps around the abdomen. While jacket harnesses may use the most material, this one features lightweight canvas fabric to help keep cats cool and comfortable. There’s a variety of fun patterns to choose from, including polka dots and plaid, and a leash (measuring about 47 inches long, according to a reviewer) is also included.

However, keep in mind that cats who pull excessively on the leash may have an increased risk of opening the hook and loop closures.

One reviewer wrote: “We have purchased other cat vests that did not work well. The cats would just slip right out. Well these are awesome. Not only that but my cats are skittish and hate the vests and freak out when you put them on. NOT these! It is like they fell safe with how it fits. They actually just sit and let me put it on without clawing me anymore. LOVE them”

Type: Jacket | Fastener: Hook and loop closure | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Patterns: 11