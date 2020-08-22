There are only so many real plants you can kill before it's time to throw in the towel. Gardening and plant parenthood may not be for you, but that shouldn't stop you from filling your home with the natural beauty of plants. Those of you with black thumbs can rejoice: the best fake plants look like the real thing and are made from easy-to-clean silk or plastic because low maintenance is key.

Whether you prefer artificial plants because you have pets, small kids, allergies, or zero time to care for the real thing, the options on this list include a variety of fake trees, lush green plants, and even flower arrangements that liven up any space, stand the test of time, and are realistic looking enough to fool anyone. You will find common plants like tea leaf and pathos plants that look great on countertops and tables, alongside stunners like Bird of Paradise and on-trend fiddle leaf trees that are perfect for empty corners and other floor spaces.

Faux plants are typically made from plastic or a fabric that is usually referred to as silk, but more often consists of a polyester blend. Plastic plants are usually more durable and often have realistic texture, color, and even shine, plus they are easier to wipe clean than fabric. With that said, fabric plant technology has improved and silk plants may be for you if you prefer softer leaves that have natural movement.

The majority of the plants on this list are for indoor spaces, but if you are looking for an outdoor plant or an indoor/outdoor hybrid, make sure the plant has a UV-resistant coating and is marked for outdoors so that it can withstand the elements of direct sunlight and rain. Before you invest in that faux plant you love, check its size to ensure it fits perfectly in your space, and have a close look at the container or pot in which it is planted. Some containers are merely meant to hold the plant until you transfer it to a more decorative pot, while others are beauties designed to be displayed.

Ahead you'll find the eight best faux plants on Amazon. No one has to know they're fake. Your secret is safe with me.

1. A Faux Ficus With A Real Wood Trunk

Dimensions: 30 x 30 x 48 inches

This 4-foot faux ficus tree is made of silk and plastic but looks authentic. It has real tree truncks and features 950 leaves that vary in size and color, for a convincingly real look natural. This indoor tree comes in a stylish round rattan basket so it’s ready to add some life to your space, right out of the box. You can also opt for the square willow container if you prefer a different look. One thing to note, though, is that the plant is glued to its pot so you can not easily transfer it over to a different planter. The leaves won’t fade over time, according to reviewers, who also mention how full and wide the tree is, especially in comparison to other brands in this price range. Some reviewers did warn that it may have a slight plastic smell when it first arrives, but that the scent fades over a few days. This pick wipes clean with an artificial plant cleaner or a damp rag.

Helpful Review: "You would never know this is an artificial tree! They used real wood for the trunk of the tree, which is very lifelike. The foliage is very well made and looks just like the real thing. Would highly recommend this product."

2. These Elegant Hanging Pearl Plants

Dimensions: 4.2 x 3.9 x 11.4 inches

Trailing plants add visual interest to any space, but they’re also fragile and can be hard to take care of. This set of two artificial string of pearl plants give you the look of a beautiful, mature trailing plant without maintenance. These two plants are made of plastic that can be wiped clean and come in white ceramic wall hanging planters that easily attach to any wall to add dimension to your home. The vines hang down at varied lengths to look natural and healthy. Although the manufacturer does not mention whether they are UV resistant, reviewers say they have used them both inside and outside.

Helpful Review: “These are really cute and well made. The pots are sturdy ceramic and come with a hole in the back to hang on the wall as well as a hole in the bottom should you want to trade out the faux plant for a real one. The pots are about the size of a softball and the plants are full and droopy — they look quite real from a distance."

3. This Convincingly Real "It Plant" For Indoor/Outdoor Use

Dimensions: 24 x 20 x 60 inches

This fiddle leaf tree stands a little over 5 feet tall and is UV-resistant so it won't fade or wilt in the sun, making it the perfect choice for inside or outside. Designed from a thick plastic material, it's built to withstand outdoor elements like rain and wind and can simply be wiped clean with a cloth. This plant has three trunks and 42 leaves and comes with a pot, though some reviewers say the pot is on the small side and they wound up transferring this to a larger pot that fit in better with their decor.

Helpful Review: “This is the best faux fiddle leaf fig I’ve seen. The shape also makes it look much more realistic, many have too much of a topiary look. It is a little tricky to shape and get the leaves to fluff out, but if you bend them at the base of the stem, they’ll eventually stay. The only area that screams fake is where the leaves meet the stems, but it’s not noticeable unless you look closely. I’m really impressed!”

4. A Large Bird Of Paradise Plant For Island Vibes

Dimensions: 24 x 78 inches (including pot,)

This beautiful silk bird of paradise palm tree is the perfect accent for your living room, dining room, or covered porch. It stands five feet tall, though the length is not listed, and comes with a black pot, through reviewers say it's not a decorative container and you'll likely want to move it to a more eye-catching plant pot. This is an indoor plant with silk leaves that reviewers say are easy to wipe clean and are described as soft yet durable and able to hold their shape over time. According to reviewers, the plant comes in a box and will need a little bit of adjusting to make it look just right.

Helpful Review: “I was skeptical about buying this plant (most look so fake) but this doesn't. It came boxed and just needed to be fluffed up...kind of like a xmas tree. We have this in our living room behind a couch and it looks very real. We found a tall wicker basket and put the plant in there. It looks great.”

5. A Lush Plant For Tables With A Decorative Vase

Dimensions: 29 x 20 x 15 inches

If you’re looking to add some greenery to your tabletop, this faux pothos plant is lush and vibrant to make a beautiful statement. It’s 15 inches tall — perfect for an entryway table or kitchen countertop. Reviewers say the color variation of the leaves is realistic and the plastic material is easy to maintain and wipe clean with a dry rag. This is an indoor plant that can also hold up under a covered porch, as long as it is not exposed to the elements, according to reviewers. And one major draw: you won't have to transfer this to a different container — it comes in an attractive curved pot that reviewers say gives it a rustic look.

Helpful Review: “This is a lovely faux plant. It's surprisingly large and extremely full. I have it sitting on a credenza and it really adds a lushness to the area. The container is very attractive too, but not really noticeable because of the fullness of the plant. Since I kill, not on purpose, just about every LIVE plant I've ever had, including believe it or not, an "air plant", these beautiful "plants" are perfect for me!”

6. This Trendy Succulent Set That's Impossible To Kill

Dimensions: 8.7 x 6.6 x 3.6 inches

These indoor artificial succulents are perfect for any home that doesn't get nearly enough sunlight for real plants. They are cute, on-trend, and they add color to any room. This pack of five features different styles of succulents and each plant comes in an aging treated wooden pot that will match any decor style (though it should be noted that the plants are attached to their container and can not be easily transferred to another pot). The plastic leaves are durable and can be wiped clean with a dry cloth. It should be noted though that some reviewers found this plant to be smaller than they had expected.

Helpful Review: "I tried my hand at real succulents but geez la weez I don’t have a green thumb, but these succulents have really turned my life around. I never water them or give them sunlight but let me tell you they look as good as the day I got them. They’re just little guys though but looks perfect with other little Knick knacks on a coffee table."

7. This Affordable Pot And Stand Plant Combo

Dimensions: 7.9 x 6 x 8.5 inches

It can be difficult to find a reasonably priced plant that comes in an attractive decorative pot that you won't want to swap out ASAP. This indoor faux plant scores major home decor points with its sculpted white ceramic pot that sits on top of a wood stand so you can easily place it in any corner of your home or on a counter or tabletop. Reviewers say that while its price is slightly higher than similarly sized plants, the pot and stand are well worth the money. It's unclear whether this plant's leaves are made from silk or plastic but this one should not be exposed to outdoor elements. This plant also comes in different styles like Mayan tealeaf in a white ceramic pot or Black Indian eucalyptus in a black pot.

Helpful Review: "I love this like piece!!! Looks great on my kitchen counter top. I love it so much I needed to get another for a bookshelf I have. Worth it!"

8. This Rustic Rose Bouquet That Beautifies Your Table

Dimensions: 11.81 x 3.11 x 2.8 inches

If you’re tired of buying expensive roses just to watch them wilt away days later, this beautiful bouquet of artificial flowers for indoors is for you. This arrangement consists of silk roses and silver-dollar eucalyptus that are wire wrapped in plastic so that each component is fully adjustable, with bendable stems and flowers, and you can take sections out to make smaller bouquets. The white ceramic vase is modern and classic, complementing the flowers without taking away from them. A decorative twine bow adds a farmhouse vibe to this stunning bouquet. The flowers easily wipe clean and you can choose among eight colored roses like champagne, dark red, and light purple.

Helpful Review: “This is a beautiful arrangement that honestly exceeded my expectations. [...] The flowers and greenery are of a good quality and look very lifelike. The eucalyptus gives it a nice touch. As with any arrangement shipped the flowers and stems do need a bit of fluffing when taken right out of the box but are very pliable and easy to set in desired placement. I bought the champagne color which is a beautiful ivory and would look good just about anywhere. [...]"