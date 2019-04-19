While having a pot that matches your decor is important, a well-designed pot will also save you a lot of hassle — and the best pots for indoor plants can even help keep those ferns, succulents, and other plants alive and healthy longer.

What should you look for? Choose pots with drainage holes. These allow excess water to run through and promotes better air circulation. This also means you'll want a tray under it. While you can make pots without drainage work, it requires very careful watering not to drown your plant, which is why all these top picks have them (even the hanging planters).

What material should you choose? Ceramic and plastic are the two best options, and both have their pros and cons. Ceramic pots are porous which means your plants are less likely to experience root rot from overwatering. It also means you'll have to water more often. Plastic pots are lighter, less likely to break, and easier to clean. Plants in plastic will dry more slowly which is good for those who forget to water, but not so great for those with the tendency to water too often.

How large should it be? According to plant store The Sill, if your current pot is 10 inches or smaller, choose a pot that is an inch or two bigger than your current one (the plastic grow container your plant comes in from the store counts). If your pot is more than 10 inches, go up 2 to 4 inches.

Choosing the right pot for your indoor plants will save you a lot of work in the long run. Below, the best highly rated options on Amazon.

1. The Best Choice For Most Plants Greenaholics Medium Plant Pots, 6 Inch (2-Pack) $28 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers loved these ceramic pots for the "sleek, modern finish" and found them "very sturdy and well-made." Plus, the 6.1-inch diameter makes it a good choice for everything from pothos to flowers to herbs.

2. A Variety Of Sizes For All Your Succulents Homenote White Pots With Drainage Bamboo Trays, 3.8, 5, and 6 inches $19 Amazon See On Amazon This affordable set of ceramic planter pots offers three different sizes: 6 inches, 5 inches, and 3.8 inches. Each pot has a small hole in the bottom and sits on a bamboo dish. The shallow bowls are perfect for succulents or any other plants with short roots. Plus, their overall aesthetic is simple enough to blend in an array of decor styles.

3. The Best Pot For Jade Plants & Larger Succulents Terra-cotta Planters With Individual Trays, 4.5 inches (2-Pack) $25 Amazon See On Amazon Terra-cotta is one of the best choices when your plant needs plenty of room to breath and have dry soil between waterings. And since it's heavier than plastic, it's also a good choice for top-heavy jade plants that have a tendency to tip over.

4. The Best For Small Succulents Greenaholics Succulent Plant Pots, 2.76 Inch (4-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Another great set of ceramic containers, these bite-size shallow pots with drainage holes will keep your succulents happy. Plus, at less than $5 for each set of pot and bamboo tray, your wallet won't mind either.

5. The Best Pot For Large Hanging Plants Mkono Ceramic Hanging Planter, 8 Inches $29 Amazon See On Amazon With a drainage hole and a rubber plug you can remove, this well-considered design cares for your plants while sprucing up your home. At 8 inches wide, it's perfect for Boston ferns, spider plants, pothos, and more.

6. The Best Pots For Small Hanging Plants Mkono Hanging Planter, 5 Inch (2-Pack) $21 Amazon See On Amazon This colorful hanging pot option will complement the greens of succulents, cacti, or any other small hanging plants you have. With a drainage hole and a rubber stopper to prevent drips, it'll also care for them.

7. The Best Pot For Large Indoor Plants D'vine Dev Round Modern Planter, 10 Inches $49 Amazon See On Amazon This 10-inch fiberglass resin plant pot is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason. With a versatile look, four colors to choose from, a large drainage hole, and a rubber plug, one reviewer says: "I liked the pot so much, I ordered another, and then I ordered a third." (Plant stand not included.)

8. The All-Around Best Plastic Pots Mkono Plastic Planters, 6.5 Inches (5-Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon You might mistake these matte white plastic pots for ceramic. Well-sized for herbs, flowers, and ferns, each pot costs less than $4 each and still offer drainage and a stopper.

9. The Best Self-Watering Pot Self-Watering Pot, 6 Inches $10 Amazon See On Amazon With a large reservoir and carefully considered aeration slats to prevent mold and root rot, this self-watering plastic pot is a great choice for those who travel frequently or just forget to water from time to time. Available in five colors and four sizes, there's an option for almost any houseplant. "This is by far the best I’ve found," says one customer. "I’m using it for a cherry tomato plant that was in poor condition when I transplanted it but is really thriving in this new pot."