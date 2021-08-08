When it’s time to get a roaring fire going, it’s important to have a reliable set of tools to manage the flames and clean up the ash. The best fireplace tools come in sets that include a brush, shovel, tongs, and poker rod, along with a sturdy stand to hold it all. These tools are made with durable materials like wrought iron, cast iron, steel, and brass, and they come in a range of decor styles.

Most of the picks on this list come with four basic tools: a tong and poker to safely reposition logs and coals from a distance, a brush for sweeping up ashes and debris, and a shovel that can be used to push around coals or scoop up piles of ash. Many fireplace tools are constructed from wrought iron, due to its durability and resistance to corrosion, but you’ll also find options made from materials like steel, which is cheaper to produce (and more affordable to buy). Just keep in mind that steel is a bit less durable, so it may not last quite as long.

When you’re not using your fireplace — which is a majority of the time — you want your tool set to fit in with your home’s overall look, so consider aesthetics when you’re buying. A wrought iron stand plated in brass will have a more antique, traditional feel, while a sleek steel holder will blend in seamlessly with contemporary spaces. You can also find elegant gold-brushed holders, or whimsical options like a cast iron fixture shaped like a medieval knight. So whether you’re cozying up your home on a winter’s day, or enjoying some s’mores the summer, the best fireplace tools have got you covered — and they can even elevate your space by adding some decor panache.

1. This Traditional Wrought Iron Tool Set

When it comes to traditional wrought iron fireplace tools, this set is the best of the bunch. The heavy-duty stand has four prongs for holding the included shovel, tongs, poker, and brush, and each tool has a ring design at the top that allows for easy hanging. The matte black finish on this set makes it versatile in design, so it’ll blend in with just about any decor. The set has an impressive overall rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon, with plenty of enthusiastic customers complimenting its sturdiness and durability.

According to a reviewer: “We absolutely love this set. Old school wrought iron, heavy and sturdy! I especially like the grabbing hook thing. It works quite well. I am impressed with how strong it is. Will never need to be replaced.”

2. An Elegant Polished Brass Set

If it’s elegance you’re after, these polished brass fireplace tools are worth the splurge, and the set comes with a poker, tongs, brush, and shovel. Everything is made with durable wrought iron, with a brass finish that gives it a distinctly upscale look. At the end of each tool is an ergonomically designed ball holder that hangs easily on the included stand. One reviewer reported that the tools are best for indoor use due to the material, but — on the upside — the manufacturer states that polishing won’t be necessary.

According to a reviewer: “Beautiful, great quality, and well worth the money. [...] It’s very sturdy and easy to assemble. The look [that] it gives my fireplace is so appealing and perfect. I’m very satisfied with the set. I will definitely recommend.”

3. A Budget-Friendly Steel Set

If you’re looking for something budget-friendly, this industrial-style fireplace set is a great option with a contemporary aesthetic. The four tools — poker, tongs, brush, and shovel —are made from a combination of wrought iron and steel for cost-effectiveness that doesn’t sacrifice too much on durability. An added perk is the steel holder, which shields the row of tools from sight when you turn it around, which mean you won’t even notice they’re there — a bonus if you don’t want them on display.

According to a reviewer: “Looks great next to the fireplace, and when we turn it around, our puppy hasn’t tried to mess with it [...] The tools work well and are stiff enough to be able to manipulate the logs on the fire. Lastly, it’s got a modern look which sets it apart from the typical fireplace tools you see everywhere.”

4. The Tool Set With Built-In Log Holders

The biggest advantage of this fireplace tool set is the two-tier rack for holding firewood. The double-level shelves are easy to assemble without screws (just push the pieces together), and you can hang the broom, poker, shovel, and tongs on either side of the holder, which keeps the shelves free for loading your logs. The heavy-duty steel construction is strong enough to withstand both indoor and outdoor use, and the rack elevates your firewood off the ground, making it easier for you to grab a log when you need it.

According to a reviewer: “Needed a quality log holder for our den fireplace that looked good, was the right size and affordable. This one checked all the boxes. Super easy to assemble too! Looking forward to putting it to good use this winter.”

5. A Wrought Iron Set With Bronze Accents

This fireplace tool set has a timeless aesthetic, and it’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after 600 reviews and counting. Made from heavy-duty wrought iron with bronze handles and accents, the set is ultra-durable and can be used for decades to come. It comes with a brush, shovel, tongs, and poker, all of which hang on the included stand.

According to a reviewer: “I like how this set of tools is decorative and functional, and the rubbed bronze and black finish complements our rustic and industrial Earthy finishes of brick, wood and slate. Good quality for this price.”

6. A Slim Option With A Charming Bear Detail

This fireplace tool set is made from sturdy wrought iron and features a rustic bear and pine tree detail at the top that’s perfect for cozy log cabin vibes. Plus, since the tools are arranged in a single row on the slim hanger, you can place the stand right up against your wall to save space. Besides the four hooks for the included tools, there are also two bonus hooks for hanging gloves or other utensils. The poker, shovel, broom, and tongs have a special anti-rust coating that keeps them in good condition over time, so you can use this set for years to come.

According to a reviewer: “These are not the heavy duty traditional fireplace tools I was used to, but they fit perfect in my spot next to the open indoor fireplace. [...] Now I have a beautiful piece of art that accents my cabin decor versus a tool stand.”

7. A Sleek Stainless Steel Set

Sleek and streamlined, this stainless steel fireplace set is a great option for those who want something more contemporary. The set includes a broom, shovel, tongs, and poker, and each one has a hole at the end of the handle for hanging on the stand. The stand’s base is made from thick, clear glass, which only adds to this option’s modern feel. It’s rust- and corrosion-resistant, but keep in mind that tools made from pure stainless steel may be a little less durable than iron.

According to a reviewer: “So far, I've used this set for three fires in our wood stove, and it's working well. I live in a mid-century modern home with a stove to match, so I wanted a toolset that was functional, but didn't distract from the style of our home. This is a very attractive set that doesn't take up too large of a footprint, and so far each of the four tools has performed its job well.”

8. This Minimalist Tool Set With A Gold Finish

This set of wrought iron fire tools has a painted gold finish, and the convenient tray at the bottom of the screw-on base collects bits of ash and debris from the broom and shovel. The set also includes a poker and tongs, and each tool has a weighted handle that can hang on one of the rack’s four hooks. The golden hue gives this set a luxurious appearance, which means this is one set you won’t mind looking at every day.

According to a reviewer: “I am very impressed with these fire tools. They are very nice looking. They are lightweight, yet sturdy, and feel comfortable when using them. After unwrapping everything (very well packaged), I put the tool holder together in just a few minutes. We have already used them for several fires and they are excellent.”

9. This Unique Medieval Knight Tool Set

This medieval-themed fire tool set might just be the quirky piece of room decor you need in your life. Standing at 21 inches, this miniature knight will guard your tools while you’re not using them, and there are three different slots for holding the included poker, shovel, and brush. The tools are made from cast iron with an antique brass finish, but it’s worth mentioning that there are no tongs included in this set, so it’s best for smaller fireplaces that are easily manageable. Nonetheless, the unconventional design has charmed hundreds of reviewers.

According to a reviewer: “This knight is so cool!!!! The tools are short but I still love the looks of it. Very heavy!!!”