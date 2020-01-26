47 Things That Make Winter Significantly More Bearable For Less Than $30 On Amazon

It's true: The colder months have the ability to wreak havoc on your hair and complexion (hello, dry skin) — but they can also put a damper on your mood and overall psyche. For that reason, I've come up with a list of Amazon products that make winter a little more bearable. There's no doubt that frigid temps and shorter days can make you feel quite miserable — and at times, it can stop you from wanting to leave the house. That's why its important to add things to your life that'll bring warmth, coziness, and security.

Whether it's a plush blanket, a hand-warming coffee mug, or a device that helps you remove snow from your car, there's definitely something on this list that you're going to want to add to your arsenal of winter goods. The best part is that each of these items are less than $30 and right on Amazon for easy ordering and delivery.

It definitely wouldn't hurt to stock up on a few of these selections to make the freezing season more enjoyable. So, without further ado, start scanning through these great products that are sure to make you feel better as you navigate the cold weather.

1. A Moisturizing Skin Cream That Works For 24 Hours CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Moisturize throughout throughout the chilly months and protect your skin with this cream that's rich and nourishing. This formula offers 24-hour hydration, and it's backed with hyaluronic acid to enrich and retain your skin's natural moisture. It's hypoallergenic and completely fragrance-free, making it a great option for sensitive skin.

2. This Stainless Steel Electric Kettle That Heats Up Fast AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle $15.20 | Amazon See on Amazon This BPA-free, stainless steel electric water kettle uses a cordless design that allows for easy pouring and refilling. It also comes with an automatic shutoff function and a window that lets you see its contents without opening the top. You can choose from 1-and 1.7-liter options.

3. An Electric Shaver That Preserves Your Cozy Sweaters BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your sweaters and other cold-weather clothes new life with this fabric shaver, which removes lint and pills. It's made with durable blades and works at two different speeds with three different shave heights. It also has a honeycomb shaver foil to prevent your fabric from holes and cuts while using it.

4. This Epsom Salt That's Made With Coconut And Lime Extract Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt- Coconut Lime $5.10 | Amazon See on Amazon This shea moisturizing epsom salt will help soften and smooth skin over time. It's formulated with coconut and lime extract that not only smells great but also relieves and heals dry, cracked skin. It contains absolutely no parabens or formaldehyde, either.

5. A Plush Memory Foam Mat To Keep By Your Shower Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Step out of the shower and right into the comfort of this memory foam bath mat. The outer lining has a cozy and soft feel, while the inner foam cradles your foot with each step. It's both nonslip and absorbent, and it comes in several colors to match your bathroom decor.

6. A Shovel Specifically Designed To Reduce Strain On Your Body Snow Joe Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel $23.30 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with an impact-resistant blade, this strain-reducing shovel is both safe and simple to use. Its ergonomic design and spring-assist handle reduces stress on your back, arms, and legs, preventing you from having to bend to lift heavy snow or dirt. The tool is also shatter-resistant and extremely durable.

7. This Waterproof Grill Cover To Keep It Protected In Rain And Snow VicTsing Waterproof Grill Cover $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your outdoor items from inclement weather with this waterproof grill cover. It's made of durable polyester fabric and designed to fit most conventional grills. Crafted for a variety of situations and elements, it's strong enough to keep your appliance safe season after season.

8. These Aromatherapy Tablets That Smell Like Vicks In The Shower Vicks VapoShower Aromatherapy Tablets $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more soothing than a warm shower on a cold winter day, and these aromatherapy tablets are sure to make those even better. Simply place them on the floor of your shower and let them dissolve and evaporate as the scent of Vick's signature blend of menthol, eucalyptus, and camphor fills the air.

9. An Ice Melter That's Effective And Safe For The Environment Snow Joe Melt-2-Go Nature $9.40 | Amazon See on Amazon Safe for your family and the environment, this ice melter deices while remaining gentle on grass, wood, concrete, and cars. It works quickly and effectively, and it's fast-acting in even the coldest of temperatures. You can even use it around your pets without a worry.

10. A Snuggly Fleece Blanket To Keep You Cozy On Cold Days Bedsure Fleece Blanket $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this fleece blanket. Made of soft microfiber, it's snuggly and great for chilly nights. The throw comes in a variety of colors and has various size offerings to suit your needs. Plus, it has over 14,000 Amazon reviews — so you know it's a keeper.

11. This Portable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank COMLIFE Portable Hand Warmer and Power Bank $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hands nice and toasty with this portable hand warmer. It provides four to eight hours of heat and offers four temperature settings to suit your desired comfort level. The rechargeable device also comes with a USB charging port that doubles as a power bank for phones, tablets, and more.

12. The Personal Heater For Your Chilly Office Space Lasko 100 MyHeat Personal Ceramic Heater $10.50 | Amazon See on Amazon This personal mini heater will help you stay warm at the office or in other shared spaces. Standing at 6 inches tall, it's the perfect size for your desk — but can be easily transported wherever you go. The device's power switch also makes in easy to use while its auto-shutoff feature offers safety and peace of mind.

13. These Natural Lip Balms That Smell Like Strawberry And Vanilla Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm (4-pack) $9.60 | Amazon See on Amazon Dry, chapped lips are a real bummer during any season — especially winter. Using an all-natural lip balm like one of these from Burt's Bees is the perfect way to keep your lips smooth and hydrated (no matter how cold it is). This value pack offers four hydrating balms that are formulated without parabens, phthalates, or petrolatum. Each one has a different scent, such as strawberry and vanilla bean.

14. This Snow Scraper That Makes It Easier To Clear Your Car Subzero Black Hopkins Extendable Snowbroom with Pivoting Head and Integrated Ice Scraper $16.40 | Amazon See on Amazon Cleaning your car and windshield will be easier than ever using this extendable snow broom and ice scraper. It features a pivoting brush head and curved design that can be extended to 50 inches in length, optimizing your overall technique and reach. The device also boasts an aggressive ice chipper that's durable enough to break up tough piece of ice and frost.

15. A Light Therapy Lamp To Enhance Your Mood And Energy sakobs Light Therapy Lamp $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Enhance your mood and energy with this UV-free light therapy lamp that mimics the natural brightness of sunlight. It uses LED bulbs with the capability to offer three levels of brightness, and it's made with a foldable bracket that's easy to store and carry wherever you go.

16. A Windshield Cover To Protect Your Ride From Snow And Ice Cosyzone Windshield Snow Ice Cover $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you hate scraping ice and frost from your car's windshield? If so, this car cover may be just the thing you need. To use it, simply strap it over your car using the elastic straps — and then you're done. It's made of durable cotton-padded material that's both waterproof and windproof, as well as frost-and ice-proof.

17. This Creative Ceramic Mug That Doubles As A Hand Warmer Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug - Mystic Waters $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hands toasty as you sip your coffee or tea while using this hand-warming mug. Made of lead-free ceramic, it can hold up to 14 ounces of liquid. Each is design is handcrafted and comes in a variety of unique colors to suit your preference, all of which are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

18. The Touchscreen Gloves That Keep Your Fingers Warm While Texting Achiou Winter Knit Gloves Touchscreen $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These touchscreen gloves allow you to stay cozy and use your electronic devices at the same time. Made of warm, yet breathable material, they're designed with three touchscreen-compatible fingers and come with a nonslip silicone palm to assist with driving and gripping your phone. The gloves also come in a variety of colors.

19. A Bluetooth-Compatible Beanie With A Built-In LED Light Tutuko Bluetooth 5.0 LED Beanie Hat $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you like hiking, jogging, or walking your dog after dusk, this Bluetooth beanie hat is just the thing you need. It has a built-in LED light to guide you in the dark, and it allows you to listen to music or make phone calls completely hands-free. In addition to its great safety features, it'll also keep you comfortable and warm through chillier weather conditions.

20. This Shoe Dryer That You Can Use After Walking In The Snow KOODER Shoe Dryer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Dry and sanitize wet shoes and boots with this shoe dryer. This device provides 360-degree heat with vertical and horizontal air holes for even distribution, helping preserve your footwear after trekking though rain, snow, ice, and more. It's a great tool for preventing unwanted odors, and it comes with a temperature control to prevent overheating and shoe damage.

21. The Portable Humidifier That's Also A Night Light MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This cool mist humidifier will keep the air in your home breathable and comfortable for hours on end. It offers two misting modes and features an auto-shutoff function for added safety. Plus, it doubles as a night light. Compact in size, it's great for any area of the house and comes in a variety of colors to complement your style and decor preferences.

22. This Car Seat Cover That Heats Up In 3 Minutes Sojoy Universal 12V Heated Smart Multifunctional Car Seat Heater $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Strap this polyester cover onto your car seat for immediate warmth while you drive. The fabric runs on three heat settings (low, medium, and high), and it can get toasty in just three minutes. Once it's in place, the cushion can be altered with an attached remote control.

23. A Door Draft Stopper That Also Blocks Out Light And Sound Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $8.50 | Amazon See on Amazon Prevent cool air from entering for you home with this door draft stopper. It's made to fit 1-inch gaps and even helps block out the light and unwanted noise. A great accessory for any home, it's also super easy to install with an adhesive backing. Choose from four colors: black, brown, white, and gray.

24. This Microwavable Heating Pad That's Filled With Flowers And Herbs Carex Microwave Heating Pad $11.20 | Amazon See on Amazon This microwavable heating pad is great for soothing achy, tired muscles. Its flexible design makes it perfect for use on the back, neck, shoulders, or joints, while the fill of herbs and flowers offer natural aromatherapy. To use the pad, simply heat it up and wrap or place it on your desired area.

25. A Set Of Fuzzy Sheepskin Insoles To Keep Your Feet Warm ABUSA Sheepskin Insoles Men's & Women's $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Step into extreme comfort with this set of sheepskin insoles. They're designed with wool to line the inside of boots, shoes, and other footwear that could use some extra comfort — and they even provide arch support. Plus, they're great for keeping your toes warm during the winter months. Available in sizes: Men 8 - 14, Women 6 - 12,

26. An Infinity Scarf With A Pocket That Fits Your Phone Shop Pop Fashion Infinity Scarf with Zipper Pocket $12.80 | Amazon See on Amazon This jersey cotton infinity scarf is warm and lightweight. It also comes with a hidden zippered pocket to stash small items such as your phone, wallet, or keys. It can be wrapped, tied, or knotted to create your desired look — and there are tons of colors for your choosing. That way, you can mix and match it with you favorite wardrobe pieces.

27. The Coffee Mug That Keeps Beverages Warm For Up To 3 Hours SUNWILL Insulated Coffee Travel Mug $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This insulated travel coffee mug is designed to keep your beverages warm for up to three hours. It's made of premium stainless steel and has a BPA-free lid that seals it tightly. The wide-mouth drinking hole is large enough to accommodate a straw and closes with a sliding cover to prevent spills.

28. These Boot Mats That Protect Your Floors From Dirt And Snow California Home Goods Multi-Purpose Boot Mat Tray (2-pack) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Prevent snow, rain, and dirt from getting tracked into your house with these boot mat trays. Made from 100% recycled polypropylene, these mats are durable enough to withstand high traffic that might occur at your entryway. They come in a set of two, and they're also great for holding pet food bowls, gardening tools, and more.

29. This Steering Wheel Cover That Keeps Your Hands Warm BOKIN Steering Wheel Cover $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Never worry about driving to work with cold hands again with this steering wheel cover. It's made with microfiber leather and viscose, offering a comfortable and temperature-controlled grip with every turn. This product is durable and super easy to install without the use of tools, making it a great accessory for any car or truck.

30. A Pair Of Moisturizing Socks That Are Lined With Nourishing Gel NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Soothe rough, dry feet with these moisturizing foot socks. They're made with a five-toe design and work to smooth and hydrate calluses, heels, toes, and cuticles by slowly releasing oils, aloe vera, and vitamins during the day or through the night. Per the brand, they should be worn two to three times a week to get the best results.

31. This Window Insulator Kit That Helps Keep Your Home Warm 3M Outdoor Window Insulator Kit $10.20 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your home from drafts with this window insulator kit. This set is super easy to install and includes enough supplies to insulate two windows that measure 3-by-5 feet. Made with transparent window film, they're designed to prevent the buildup of frost and condensation, leaving you with a clear view (without the chill).

32. These Cleaning Wipes That Take Salt Stains Off Your Shoes BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes for Leather & Suede Shoes $8.30 | Amazon See on Amazon Your footwear will look better than ever after a few swipes of these shoe-cleaning wipes. They help clear salt stains and other residue from leather, suede, rubber, and more without the use of harsh chemicals. They're also disposable and easy to toss into your purse or bag, making them must-have items for travel.

33. A Personal Lunch Warmer That You Can Bring To Work Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer $22.20 | Amazon See on Amazon Heat personal-sized meals, soups, dips, and more with this lunch food warmer. The 20-ounce container features a cool-touch exterior and an easy-to-carry handle for simple portability. Plus, the inner container can be removed and washed by hand or in the dishwasher when you're done eating.

34. These Moisturizing Hand And Foot Creams That Heal Dry Skin O'Keeffe's Working Hands 3.4 ounce & Healthy Feet 3.2 ounce Combination Pack of Jars $14.30 | Amazon See on Amazon Soothe and repair your skin with this set of hand and foot cream. The concentrated formula in each of these products works to heal and relieve dry, cracked surfaces on your hands and feet. They're both completely hypoallergenic and potent enough to provide relief in just a few days of use.

35. The Thermal Socks That Are Lined With Warm Fleece FITFORT Thermal Socks for Men Women $14 | Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, having cold feet can be one of the most uncomfortable feelings you face during the winter. Using a pair of thermal socks can help alleviate that issue by adding an extra layer of warmth against your skin. This particular pair is tightly woven and lined with soft fleece, making them a great winter accessory for both men and women alike. Available in sizes: 9 - 11, 10 - 13

36. This Mug Warmer That Can Also Heat Up Candle Wax Home-X Mug Warmer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your coffee and tea hot while you're working or lounging at home with this electric mug warmer. It features a durable plastic base and comes with one power switch that makes it easy to navigate. This product can serve multiple purposes, also working as a wax melter and candle warmer to keep your home smelling great.

37. These Mylar Blankets To Keep You Warm In An Emergency Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets (4-pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This four pack of emergency mylar blankets can certainly come in handy in dire situations. They're designed to retain up 99% of your body heat and block out unfavorable elements like rain, wind, and snow. Great to keep in your car trunk or bag when you're traveling, these can really work to protect you and your family should you encounter cold and uncomfortable environments.

38. The Colorful Silicone Infusers That Brew Loose Leaf Tea Bekith Tea Infuser (7-pack) $10.90 | Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy a delicious cup of tea with this pack of seven infusers. They're made with food-grade silicone bodies and stainless steel cups to help you brew loose tea in individual mugs. This set offers a variety of colors that are all simple to use when you want to cozy-up with a delicious warm beverage at home.

39. This Foot File That's Made With Surgical-Grade Stainless Steel Colossal Foot Rasp File and Callus Remover $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Slough off dry skin and rough spots with this foot file that's made with surgical-grade stainless steel. Its large design allows you to cover your entire foot, leaving behind a smooth feel after each and every use. This handheld tool works effectively on both dry and wet feet, making it a great tool for before or after showering.

40. An Argan Oil Mask That Moisturizes And Softens Your Hair Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Restore and hydrate thirsty, dry hair with this vitamin-filled argan oil hair mask. It works to transform and soften your strands, leaving them silky and smooth after each use. The formula is both sulfate- and paraben-free, and it's suitable for all hair types.

41. The Thick Bath Pillow That Suctions To Your Tub GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with more than 2 inches of padded foam, this waterproof bath pillow will help you relax in the tub like never before. It features seven suction cups to prevent slipping — and it's oversized, yet perfectly suited for any tub, spa, or jacuzzi.

42. These Leggings That Are Lined With Warm Fleece Conceited Women's Fleece Lined Leggings $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These fleece-lined leggings offer opaque, soft coverage that'll keep you warm and cozy on the coldest of days. They're made with a high-waist design and come in a variety of colors for your liking. Wear them to your workout class or match them with a pair of heels for a night out. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

43. This Pack Of Crochet Boot Cuffs That Are Warm And Stylish FAYBOX Short Crochet Boot Cuffs $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay warm and stylish with this set of crochet boot cuffs, which are made with a blend of acrylic and cotton. The four-pack allows you to mix and match colors so you can switch up your look with each outfit that you choose. Every pair included in this set is also easy to toss into the wash for simple laundering.

44. A Heated Lotion Dispenser That Warms Up Your Hands And Body True Glow by Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This heated lotion dispenser warms your favorite lotion in less than two minutes to moisturize and sooth dry skin on contact. Great for daily use or massages, this container is super easy to use. Simply fill it with up to 16 ounces of lotion, plug in it, and wait as it heats up quickly.

45. These Stick-On Shoe Pads That Give You Better Grip Maibtkey Anti-Slip Stick Pad for Shoes $9.90 | Amazon See on Amazon These stick-on pads claim to prevent slipping around in your shoes no matter what the weather's like. The waterproof grippers are made of self-adhesive rubber that's shock-absorbent, allowing you to move about safely and soundly without a care in the world. One customer wrote, "These are great and are very cushiony. I love them!"

46. A Facial Steamer To Hydrate Your Skin And Help With Congestion DIOZO Facial Steamer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to a spa day in the comfort of your own home with this facial steamer. It reduces the likelihood of blemishes and promotes hydration while simultaneously improving congestion. The device's water tank allows for eight minutes of silent operation that automatically shuts off when the steam is finished. It also comes with a headband, an extractor kit, and a measuring cup for your convenience.