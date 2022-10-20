Days by the water are always days well spent, and the best floating mats for lakes can help to make them even better. Whether you want to use them for lounging in the sun, as a makeshift table for drinks, or for fun and games, there are tons of mats to choose from. The floating mats below come in a variety of versatile styles, materials, and sizes, so you’re sure to find a mat that fits your lake plans.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Floating Mats For Lakes

In order to choose the best floating mat for you, consider the overall design you prefer, as well as its anchoring and storage capabilities.

Think about if you’d prefer an inflatable mat or a foam mat. Most inflatable mats are more budget-friendly, though they do involve the work of inflating before use — and they are always at risk of popping, even if made of a durable material. Foam mats can be a bit more expensive and may take up more space when not in use, but they won’t pop and don’t require any setup.

1. A Fan-Favorite Inflatable Mat Under $50

Pros:

Costs less than $50

Has a 4.5-star overall rating after 5,000+ ratings

Con:

Might not hold many people

This budget-friendly inflatable mat is a great buy for anyone who wants to have some fun floating on the lake without making a huge investment. Though its weight limit is not specified by the manufacturer, the brand states that it can fit “up to three adults,” and some reviewers have indicated it can support upwards of 500 pounds. It also has connectors at each corner to anchor it or connect it to other floating mats. When you’re done, you can deflate it and roll or fold it up for storage, though it doesn’t come with straps or a bag.

One reviewer wrote: “I have five kids + friends with us and this was amazing both in the ocean and in the lake. It supported three adults easily and comfortably as well. Way less expensive than some other alternatives and I love that they can connect together easily. Transporting after inflation is a bit of a pain, but no more than other similar products.”

Type of mat: Inflatable 20-gauge vinyl | Dimensions: 9.5 x 7 feet | Weight of mat: 19 pounds | Weight limit: Not specified

2. A Bright Foam Mat Available In An 18-Foot Length

Pros:

Bright colors help with visibility in water

Extra-long size is great for large groups

Comes with straps for storing

Cons:

On the pricey side

The Rubber Dockie floating mat has a 4.5-star overall rating from over 1,800 ratings and counting — that’s a lot of happy folks on the water! It’s available in two sizes, including one that measures 18 feet in length. It has a connected 12-foot elastic bungee tether for anchoring and has a tough outer membrane to help prevent tearing when in use. To stay visible, it has one neon orange side and one neon green side, and it comes with straps for easy storage when rolled. While the weight limit isn’t specified, one reviewer reported fitting up to 15 people on the larger mat.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been using this outside my camp on Lake Ontario for about a month. I can’t think of anything that could be better. Right now there are 6 -14 year olds and 2 -10 year olds jumping, tacoing and rough housing in pretty big waves and it is holding up great. Hours and hours of fun.”

Type of mat: Closed-cell foam | Dimensions: 9 x 6 feet; 18 x 6 feet | Weight of mat: 16 pounds; 35 pounds | Weight limit: Not specified

3. A Dock-Like Inflatable Mat That Can Support 800+ Pounds

Pros:

Rigid so you can stay dry more easily while on it

Comes with a hand pump and storage bag

Cons:

Expensive

Heavy

If you’d prefer a sturdier floating mat, think about investing in MISSION Boat Gear’s inflatable mat, which comes with a pump and carry bag for easy inflation and storage. It measures 4 inches thick, and the manufacturer even says it’s durable enough for dogs to play on, as long as their nails are sufficiently trimmed. It’s available in two sizes, both of which have handles on each end, as well as metal connection points for anchoring. Choose from two sizes.

One reviewer wrote: “For many years I lived aboard a trawler. I had a high end life raft for emergencies that cost upwards of $5000.00. I just inflated my 6x8 Mission float and I am amazed and pleased at how rugged it is built. Took me 10 minutes to pump up and at 5psi it is rock solid. The build quality is very similar to my old offshore life raft. This is not to say that it's invincible. You need to keep it away from docks, rocks etc. but it is clearly built to last.”

Type of mat: Inflatable 1000D nylon | Dimensions: 8 x 6 feet; 13 x 6.5 feet | Weight of mat: 32 pounds; 55 pounds | Weight limit: 800 pounds; 1,200 pounds

4. A Foam Mat That Can Hold Up To 1,500 Pounds

Pros:

Spacious design with a 1,500-pound weight limit

Comes with Velcro straps for storing

Cons:

Some reviewers found that it discolors easily

The Big Joe foam floating mat can hold up to 1,500 pounds, so your whole crew can hang out together with no problem. It has a simple grommet at each corner for anchoring and comes with Velcro straps for easy storage after rolling it up.

One reviewer wrote: “This mat makes a floating platform in our small lake. It allows the kids a place to climb and jump out in deeper water. Hours of happy entertainment.”

Type of mat: EVA foam | Dimensions: 15 x 6 feet | Weight of mat: 20.5 pounds | Weight limit: 1,500 pounds

5. An Inflatable Mat That Can Connect To Others With Zippers

Pros:

Can tightly connect with other WOW brand mats with zippered edges

Available in four colors or a circle variation

Cons:

Some reviewers had durability issues

The WOW inflatable floating mat has zippers on each side to connect it to other mats from the same brand, making it possible to create bigger mats or walkways. It also has a grommet on each end to connect an anchor. While the mat doesn’t have a specific weight limit listed, the manufacturer claims that the larger, 6-foot-by-10 foot version can hold about six people. It’s also available in a ring shape if you’re looking for something a bit different. The floating mat can be deflated and rolled up when not in use, but it doesn’t come with storage straps or bags.

One reviewer wrote: “These are great. Used them in both our pool and in a lake. We have the accompanying slide and it easily zips to attach. Very happy with the durability and quality.”

Type of mat: Inflatable 30-gauge PVC | Dimensions: 6 x 6 feet; 6 x 10 feet | Weight of mat: 20 pounds; 30 pounds | Weight limit: Not specified

