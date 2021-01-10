From game nights to meditation practices, floor pillows make for comfortable alternative seating and they're the most effortless decor when not in use. The best floor pillows are firm enough to support your body weight but still soft and comfortable — and they come in all sizes, textures, and colors. Essentially, they're the affordable home item that elevates the look of your room instantly.

If decorative floor pillows are what you seek, there are some beautiful options in velvety chenille. The fabric is strong yet plush: perfect for something comfy you can toss on the floor. If you want a pillow that pulls double-duty on the sofa when not in use, try a pleated round cushion. Square pillows can even be used on dining chairs, although you might want something nonslip underneath.

And, of course, using floor poufs as ottomans and accent tables is a time-honored hack for multipurpose furniture when you’re short on space (or seating). Some are small poufs that are cute tucked into a corner, while a larger leather option might hold a tray with the remotes when not in use.

Also on this list are a full-length body pillow that’s not overstuffed, so it’s perfect for picnics and festivals or just unrolling onto the floor for a movie night. For meditation pillows, a boho floor pillow with subtle global prints and just enough firmness is a good decorative/functional option, but those seeking to perfect their physical alignment will appreciate the specific combination of support and cushioning from a traditional meditation pillow set.

Wherever you toss them, these are some fantastic floor pillow options to up the energy of your space.

1. A Square Floor Pillow That Looks So Luxe

Size: 20 x 20 x 5 inches (length x width x height)

These stunning square floor pillows look far more expensive than they are. Their luminous 100% chenille approaches crushed velvet, and the firm structure with quilted edges has a heavy, hand-tufted appearance. "These are literally perfect," one fan raved. "They are so fluffy and thick. I can actually use them on the floor for long periods of time and not feel any discomfort, your butt doesn't hit the floor, and they look so good. The quality is *chefs kiss* — def go for these!" For a more relaxed look, these larger corduroy floor pillows are less structured but just as nice.

Available colors: 6

2. This Sturdy Boho Floor Pillow Available In Several Colorful Prints

Size: 22 x 22 x 3.15 inches (length x width x height); available in both round and square shapes

They're the laidback, casual cushions you can use for movie nights and meditation or to drag onto a patio when the party heads outside. These sturdy, earthy floor pillows come in square and round options depending on what your space needs. Made from a blend of cotton and linen in a rainbow of global prints, they're firmly stuffed with poly-cotton batting for a firm feel. "I wasn't sure in all honesty what I was going to get with these. In the end, I ended up with two incredibly comfortable and beautiful pillows," one shopper reported. "They were the perfect addition to our newly created "zen" room, where we go to chill out after a long day. They are large enough to be completely seated on the pillow which is nice and they offer just enough cushion to feel supported but also not too much cushion to where the pillow becomes lumpy after too much use."

Available colors: 8

3. This Hand-Woven Floor Pouf For The Perfect Dose Of Texture

Size: 18 x 18 x 15 inches (length x width x height)

These soft floor poufs add comforting texture and depth in a homey cotton knit. At just 18 inches round, these poufs are the size of a good throw pillow. They’re filled with dense foam beads that feel like a beanbag and are firm enough to sit on or prop up your feet. "I seriously want 2 or 3 more, they are so useful," one shopper reported, adding, "It’s such a unique/stylish alternative to a foot stool or ottoman." If you like the idea of texture but want something with a little more boho flair, you'll love this macrame pouf.

Available colors: 13

4. A Set Of All-Natural Japanese Floor Cushions For Meditating

Pillow size: 13 x 13 x 5 inches (length x width x height)

Mat size: 20 x 20 x 2 inches

The zafu and zabuton were made for keeping your body in perfect alignment during meditation, and the padded mat can be rolled and tied for easy storage. These Japanese floor pillows are made with a cotton cover and filled with organic fibers from the kapok tree for an all-natural pillow that is sustainable and ethically made in Thailand. "This set is set at the perfect height. I am able to sit comfortably rooted with my knees tilting downwards," one shopper wrote of the improvements they felt, adding, "looks very much like the sets I seen in the ashrams in India." For a different colorway, you can also consider Leewadee's original meditation cushion set that always sells out.

Available colors: 3

5. A Gorgeous Pleated Velvet Pillow

Sizes: 13 x 13 x 4.3 inches (featured), 15.7 x 15.7 x 4.3 inches (length x width x height)

If a few of these velvet floor pillows end up in your cart, it’s understandable: they're pleated and tucked in the most gorgeous design. The polyester velvet is thick and lush but still budget-friendly and easy to care for. While on the smaller side for a floor pillow, they are great for pulling double duty, going from couch to floor and back. "It’s such a beautiful decorative pillow! It definitely gives life," one fan gushed, adding, "It’s super comfy and I love the design! Very high quality for the price especially." Totally in love? Grab this set of floor pillows from the same brand.

Available colors: 6

6. An Extra-Large Floor Pillow That's Supremely Portable

Size: 74 x 27 x 3 inches (length x width x height)

This extra-long floor pillow is pretty enough to leave out but was made to take on the go. It rolls up like a sleeping bag and comes with a handy carrying strap. But at just over six feet long, you'll have plenty of space to stretch out when you're ready to lounge. In soft and sturdy chenille with polyester filling that's tufted to stay in place, you could even roll it out on a bench or window seat. "Love this pillow! My husband bought this for my daughter and I to lay on in front of the fire place. We are always cold and would put a blanket down on the hard wood floor to lay close to the fire place. This pillow is perfect!" a reviewer commented.

Available colors: 2

7. A Moroccan-Inspired Leather Pouf With A Sustainable Twist

Size: 20 x 20 x 13 inches (length x width x height)

Get designer style on a budget with this have-it-forever Moroccan leather floor cushion cover. You can score it for such a reasonable price because it comes unstuffed. But that's easy to solve: Use your scrap fabric and worn-out T-shirts and towels to fill this gorgeous leather floor pouf — reviewers reported success with polyfill and regular pillows as well. The goatskin cover is tanned without the use of harsh chemicals and then meticulously cut and pieced together by hand before being finished with artisanal embroidery. "The goat leather used to make these is of good quality, the zipper at the bottom of the cover is very sturdy, and the stitching used is very thick...Quality in comparison to what you might see in the RH magazine or showroom is the same, but this is considerably less.[...]"

If you’re willing to pay a little more, consider this stuffed leather Moroccan floor pouf (it also comes in metallics) that’s a done-for-you option.