The 5 Best Food Scales For Counting Macros
Counting macronutrients of foods in your daily diet requires a certain amount of time commitment. The best food scale for macros accurately measures food in grams and features a tare function that allows you to measure multiple food items in the same container, simplifying the overall process.
A macro calculator will help determine your overall daily intake of macronutrients — carbohydrates, fat, protein — by converting percentages to easier-to-measure grams. A food scale becomes an essential tool for counting macros throughout your day. A food scale for macros should be able to measure food in increments of 1 gram or .05 ounces with a convenient zeroing or tare function that resets the displayed weight, allowing the measuring of items in a container or multiple items incrementally. The average digital food scale has a maximum weighing capacity of about 11 pounds (about 5,000 grams) to maintain accuracy.
Food scale features that are particularly helpful for anyone counting macros may include a large database for common foods and the ability to save custom programs for your favorite foods. It’s also convenient to have a food scale that syncs with your app for tracking macro intake. Automatic shutoff will save you some battery life; just keep in mind some scales stay on longer than others. Like automatic shutoff, an easily visible digital display is a feature you’ll want with a food scale that’s used multiple times a day.
Most scales are compact enough to fit into any kitchen, but if you want to take a food scale while traveling, opt for one that collapses for portability.
