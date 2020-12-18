Whether you're new to baking or are practically a professional, a good rolling pin is an important tool for any home kitchen. The best French rolling pins are at least 15 inches long, have tapered edges, and are made from unfinished hardwoods. Because French rolling pins have tapered edges instead of handles, you'll have more control over the amount of pressure applied to whatever you're rolling out. That makes these ideal for delicate pastry work like tart or pie crusts, and laminated doughs like puff pastry or croissants.

When shopping for a French rolling pin, it's important to consider the dimensions, weight, and wood type. Woods like maple, sapele, and rubberwood are simple and durable, while darker woods like black walnut offer both durability a beautiful finish that will make you want to put your pin on display. You'll want to make sure that your rolling pin is at least 15 inches long so it can evenly cover the surface of whatever you're rolling out. Lighter rolling pins are better for more delicate work, while a rolling pin with a bit more heft will have the versatility to tackle everything from doughnuts to shortbread.

French rolling pins are generally sold with their natural wood finish, with varying degrees of sanding. This allows the pin to grip dough and hold a dusting of flour better than marble or plastic pins. Some French rolling pins have been sanded to a more smooth finish than others, which can be great for rolling out fondant and certain types of cookie dough. Since they are unfinished, all French rolling pins must be gently hand-washed by wiping them down with a warm, soapy rag, and towel-dried immediately. Never put a French rolling pin in the dishwasher, or leave it soaking in the sink.

To say that a rolling pin is life-changing might sound extreme, but if you're used to bulkier, handled models, switching to a French rolling pin really is a game-changer. Here are some of the best French rolling pins that you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. The Test-Kitchen Approved Classic

Material: Maple

Dimensions: 20.5 x 1.75 x 2 inches

Weight: 14.4 ounces

This classic maple rolling pin was chosen by America’s Test Kitchen as one of the best rolling pins on the market, and for good reason. At 20.5 inches in length, it's a bit bigger than some others on this list, which means it can handle larger quantities of dough. Maple wood is a particularly durable material, and this pin has a slightly rougher finish that helps it pick up a light dusting of flour and grip your dough without sticking. It's made in Vermont and comes with a lifetime warranty, making this an extremely affordable piece that you count on to last you through the years. Like all French rolling pins, this one must be hand-washed.

One fan raved: "You would think that a rounded stick would be ridiculous to use while rolling out pie dough, etc. But this works like magic without the heavy, awkward rolling pin. My rolling pin is made of marble so is hard to handle. This little French rolling pin is so light and does such a good job I hardly ever use my big heavy rolling pin any more. Great purchase.”

2. This Sapele Rolling Pin You Can Hang On A Peg Board

Material: Sapele

Dimensions: 15.75 x 1.38 x 1.38 inches

Weight: 8.8 ounces

This tapered French rolling pin is made from sapele, an African wood that has a beautiful grain and a reddish-brown color that can get darker as it ages. This is a smaller, more lightweight rolling pin with a smooth, hand-polished natural wood surface that is ideal for more delicate projects like rolling fondant or working with finicky tart crusts or shortbread. This pin also features a hole at one end, so if you're short on space or simply want to keep this rolling pin on display, you can easily hang it on a peg board or another hook. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and boasts a perfect five-star rating on Amazon from over 200 shoppers. Note that this rolling pin must be hand-washed.

One fan raved: "I needed a high quality French rolling pin and didn’t want a steel one or a rubberwood, tan colored pin. This pin is a beautiful amber brown and exactly what I wanted to keep my kitchen looking great as it sits in my pastry area. It’s smaller than is expected, but actually the perfect size for greater control over your dough. Easy to maneuver with and has a nice, smooth and supple feeling. Worked great for puff pastry and cannoli shell dough."

3. A Budget-Friendly Pick With Thousands Of Fans

Material: Rubberwood

Dimensions: 18 x 1.57 x 1.57 inches

Weight: 8.8 ounces

This 17-inch French rolling pin is made from rubberwood, a cost-effective, sustainable hardwood that's durable enough for kitchen use and can be sanded to an ultra-smooth finish. Rubberwood trees are technically part of the maple family, so this will have many of the same qualities as a more expensive maple rolling pin — and it will also be somewhat resistant to bacteria and mold. This is a good, versatile rolling pin that makes an affordable entry point into the world of French rolling pins, and it's a perfect choice if you're not sure how you'll feel about trying out this new style. Like the other options on this list, it must be hand-washed.

One fan raved: “I have hated every rolling pin I've ever used before, with the wheely handles, whether wood or supposed nonstick plastic...because I'm not a frequent roller, as most of my baked [goods] are loaves. But I saw a Youtube vid with someone eschewing the other type of rolling pin in favor of this type. I went on Amazon and this was the best Prime offering I saw at a very reasonable price. It handles so much more effortlessly than my old rolling pin, which is now in rolling pin heaven.”

4. An Attractive Black Walnut Pin With An Inlaid Design

Material: Black walnut with sugar maple inlay

Dimensions: 18 x 1.75 x 1.75 inches

Weight: 14.4 ounces

If you're looking for an heirloom-quality option that begs to be put on display, this rolling pin from Top Notch Kitchenware is truly top-notch. At 18 inches long and 14.4 ounces, it's a little on the larger side, which makes it a more versatile rolling pin that can be used for just about any project. It's made primarily from black walnut, a strong, tight-grained wood with a beautiful natural finish that can be polished very smooth. The inlaid Celtic knot design is made from a blonde-colored sugar maple, which makes this rolling pin a particularly appealing gift option. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and must be hand-washed.

One fan raved: “This is a beautiful rolling pin in the french style. I have a bamboo one but this one is so much more solid and is beautifully turned and finished. I must confess, I have a collection of rolling pins from a solid rosewood cylinder to a glass cylinder that has wood handles and axel that can be filled with ice for short recipes. This is a beautiful addition to my collection. I have a goal of building a nice rack to display them all and this will definitely be a centerpiece!”