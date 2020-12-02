25 Gifts That'll Make Working From Home More Enjoyable

'Tis the season to spend work hours holiday shopping online. If you're looking for the best gift ideas for people who work from home — which, you know, is now pretty much all of us — the internet is your holiday gifting oyster. You’ll be able to find something for everyone and snag a few things for yourself. Truly a win-win.

This year had most of us learning how to work from home, some of us for the first time ever. That switch can be tricky, especially if you're used to going into the office. Do you commit the professional sin of working from bed? Do you ignore the comfort of your couch and work at your kitchen table? Do you turn on Selling Sunset as background noise while checking emails? The answer, at least to the latter, is yes.

While there is no one perfect way to work from home that works for everyone, there are ways we can make at-home work a little easier. From decor to make your home office cozier to useful tech gear to help make you as productive as possible, here are 25 gift ideas for people who work from home. They are second only to the elusive cure for Zoom exhaustion.

1 Noise-Canceling Headphones Jaybird Vista True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Best Buy $179.99 $129.99 See on Best Buy If you know someone who's got a full house of people working from home or remote learning, some noise-canceling headphones are a lifesaver. I've been using these Jaybird Vista earbuds for months and they're comfortable, hold a charge well, and do a great job of minimizing background noise.

2 Bluetooth Speaker Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker Bose $129.95 See on Bose If you know someone who needs a little bit of background noise to concentrate, a Bluetooth speaker will be a lifesaver. This Bose Bluetooth speaker will let them respond to emails while quietly listening to "WAP."

3 Their Favorite Coffee Three-Bag Coffee Bundle (Colombia, Haiti, and Rwanda blends) Mocha Box $25.95 See on Mocha Box There is no greater gift than caffeine. If you don't know their favorite coffee, a coffee subscription box or a multi-pack of coffee like this one from MochaBox gives them a little bit of everything.

4 Comfy Pants Long Jambys Pants Jambys $97 See on Jambys If you know someone who's looking for the comfiest of comfy pants, these long Jamby’s are what they seek. I've been living in a pair for a couple months now, and I don't know how I functioned comfortably before.

5 Greenery For Their Space Peacock Plant Lively Root $54 See on Lively Root A little bit of greenery can go a long way, especially in the winter. Companies like Lively Root will safely ship a houseplant right to your doorstep, complete with care tips and tricks.

6 Personalized Candles Book Club Candle Homesick $34 See on Homesick You can never go wrong with a candle. Homesick lets you add personalized messages to the jar so you can say "hey" every time your friend lights their candle. If you're looking for even more candle options, check out The 125 Collection. They've got dozens of candles with 80-hour burn times in delicious scents, but it's the pithy sayings on each candle that will grab your attention.

7 Free Lunch shih-wei/E+/Getty Images There is such thing as a free lunch and it exists in the form of a gift card to Postmates, Uber Eats, Doordash, and the like. For bonus points, get them a gift card to their favorite local delivery place.

8 A Cozy Sweatshirt Black Pepper No. 1 Unisex Hoodie Black Pepper Paperie Co. $60 See on Black Pepper Paperie Co. Work-from-home fashion is all about comfort and nothing says comfort like a cozy sweatshirt. This fleece zip-up from Black Pepper Paperie Co. is a leveled-up version of whatever old college hoodie you've been living in since March.

9 “Get Sh*t Done” Mug Get Sh*t Done Coffee Mug from Effie's Paper Etsy $20 If you need anything in the realm ofstationery, you'll want to peruse Effie’s Paper on Etsy. This mug is a personal favorite of mine.

11 A Cute Ass Throw Pillow Reef Throw Pillow by Justina Blakeney x Loloi Jungalow $79 See on Jungalow Who among us hasn't felt a tinge of shame from what's visible in our Zoom background? Get your friend a cute throw pillow like this one from Jungalow and free them from the burden of blocking out their background with blankets.

12 New Art Prints "Women of Color" Art Print Jade Purple Brown $75 See on Jade Purple Brown If you have a good sense of your friend's artistic taste, a new art print for their home is a great way for them to spruce up their space. Even if you don't know their taste, you'll be able to find something they'll love from Jade Purple Brown.

13 "It's Good You Are Here" Wall Pendant "It's Good You Are Here" Canvas Wall Hang Rayo and Honey $75 See on Rayo and Honey For the person who needs a little pick-me-up after months stuck inside, these canvas wall hang from Rayo and Honey will be a sweet reminder that you're thinking of them.

14 A Catchall Container Blue Catchall Templo Container Yowie $42 See on Yowie Do you know someone who relies heavily on having an office junk drawer? Get them a cute catchall container so they can keep the odds and ends they need handy and organized.

15 Lap Desk Kikkerland Design Felt iBed Lap Desk Urban Outfitters $40 See on Urban Outfitters Give someone the gift of full permission to work from bed with a lap desk. It's the perfect balance of professionalism and refusing to get of our your pajamas.

16 Ring Light LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand and Phone Holder Amazon $21.99 $17.59 See on Amazon For the friend who has terrible lighting in their apartment, a ring light will be a lifesaver for any and all future video calls. Also, bomb Instagram photos.

17 Accessory Pouch To Stay Organized Zipper Accessory Pouch - Donut Design Nett Designs $14 See on Nett Designs If a catchall container isn't their style, get them an accessory pouch that's equal parts fun and functional. You can even pack it with their favorite pens — yes, we all have favorite pens now.

18 Leather Cord Keepers Leather Cord Keeprs R-KI-TEKT $25 See on R-KI-TEKT These leather cord keepers are a simple and stylish solution to tangled chargers or headphones. Basically, you'll be helping your friend keep their sh*t together.

19 To-Do Memo Pad Dog Magnetic Memo Pad EcoVibe $8 See on EcoVibe Do you know someone who's constantly taking notes on random scraps of paper, napkins, their hands? Get them a memo pad. Bonus points if it's got dogs on it.

20 A New Notebook Hands Notebook Designed by Taylor McManus Unwrp $18 See on Unwrp Something about a fresh notebook just makes you feel more productive. In other words, getting someone a notebook is like giving them the illusion of productivity.

21 2021 Wall Calendar 2021 Sun Wall Calendar Under The Sunlight $36 See on Under the Sunlight A wall calendar is a great gift for someone who could use a little art in their space but you're not quite sure of their style. Plus, it'll remind them that this hellscape of a year is almost over.

22 Fancy Soap Mint Mojito Soap Bar Soap Distillery $8 See on Soap Distillery Okay, this really has nothing to do with working from home, but nice soap is one of those things that we all want but never get for ourselves. Soap Distillery has bars of soap inspired by different cocktails so it feels like happy hour every time you wash your hands.

23 Tea Pot Porcelain Teapot KSM Candle Co. $25 See on KSM For the friend who goes through multiple cups of tea in a day, a cute teapot is perfect. KSM Candle Co. has colorful porcelain teapots that'll brighten up any kitchen.

24 Jeni's Ice Cream Jeni's Ice Cream Holiday Collection Jeni's $68 See on Jeni's After a long day of work, there is no joy like opening up your freezer and seeing a fresh pint of ice cream. And if you really want to tell someone you love them, get them Jeni's.

25 At-Home Happy Hour Kit Moscow Mule Happy Hour Kit Happied $100 See on Happied While you may not be able to treat your friends and family to happy hour drinks, you can still "cheers" them from a safe distance with an at-home cocktail kit.

If all else fails, you cannot go wrong with a gift card to their favorite coffee place. Caffeine is the greatest gift of all.