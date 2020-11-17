What do you get for the hard-to-shop-for friend? Or the sibling who has everything? Or the parent who insists they don't want anything but you know you should still get them something? We’ve all been spending way more time inside, and that’s only about to get more true as colder weather hits, so why not give someone a home gift for the holidays?

High on the list: anything decor-related. An accent piece like a pillow or a candle adds a little something special to any space. Likewise, gifts that make cleaning easier are nothing short of a miracle. After months of hurriedly hiding any Zoom-visible clutter, anything that can help keep a home tidy will be welcome, too. (Plus, you unlock a new level of adulthood every time you get a little too excited about a new cleaning product — you’ll basically be giving the gift of feeling like a grown-up.)

Ahead, 10 home goods on our holiday list to help check off a few people on yours. Forewarning: You'll want to snag a few of these goodies for yourself.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

1 22K Gold Nightclub Map of Harlem Candle Harlem Candle Company $60 See on Harlem Candle Company This limited-edition candle is a clever gift for someone who loves songs from Harlem Renaissance, or anyone who appreciates a good aroma. It combines blackcurrant, jasmine, and sandalwood scents and features a gold design of the 1932 “Nightclub Map of Harlem” illustration by E. Simms Campbell. Plus, when the candle's gone, you can clean out the container and repurpose it as a cool cocktail glass.

2 Ceramic Lace-Detailed Desk Organizers HomeGoods $6.99 See On HomeGoods These desk organizers from HomeGoods are a stylish and practical gift for anyone on your list who's now working from home. Give them the gift of brightening up their home office and making their at-home work day a little more special. Prices vary from $6.99 to $12.99, depending on size.

3 Girl Power Kitchen Towel: Beyoncé Concept Fourteen $25.99 See on Concept Fourteen For your friend in the Beyhive, this 20-by-20-inch, hand-painted linen kitchen towel is a small shrine to Queen Bey herself. Concept Fourteen's Girl Power line also has gifts featuring icons such as Frida Kahlo, RBG, and Patti Smith.

4 Succulent Gift Box: 6-Month Subscription Succulent Studios $99 See on Succulent Studios For the aspiring green thumb or the experienced gardener, this subscription box from Succulent Studios ships out two ready-to-grow succulent cuties every month. The plants come from an organic farm in California and arrive in biodegradable pots. Choose from a three-, six-, or 12-month plan.

5 Honeywell HCE200W UberHeat Ceramic Heater Amazon $34.99 See on Amazon We all have someone in our life who is perpetually cold. This portable heater from Honeywell is the salve they're seeking — it's compact, cute, and an easy way to ensure they'll find warmth wherever they are.

6 Peace Vase by Justina Blakeney Jungalow $68 See on Jungalow It's hard not to have a whole list dedicated to Jungalow. The LA-based home goods shop has everything from candle to ceramics to gorgeously designed wallpaper. These vases are fun, functional, and are definitely on our "want" list.

7 Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Bissell $109.99 See on Bissell This year has been unexpected, to put it lightly. Among the list of surprising things is the fact that this portable carpet cleaner somehow became the reigning champ of TikTok. If you know someone who appreciates a good pressure washing video, this Little Green machine is for them.

8 Airplane Mode Butter Dish NATA $45 See on NATA NATA is a small homeware goods store based in London — and, lucky for you, it ships to the United States as well. They've got everything from gorgeously crafted candles to this vintage butter dish with an airplane and cloud design. The box is perfect for small odds and ends or giving a butter dish an extremely twee upgrade.

9 Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte Le Creuset $26 $20 See on Le Creuset Did you just get butterflies in your stomach? This little stoneware cocotte from Le Creuset is as conveniently sized as it is cute — plus, it's affordable. BRB, buying this and making soup for the foreseeable future.