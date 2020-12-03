25 Gift Ideas For New Bakers That Are Ridiculously Useful

Unless everyone you know somehow made it to December without stress-baking their way through the year, you've probably got a few beginner bakers to shop for this holiday season. If it's gift ideas for new bakers you seek, welcome. Prepare to be bombarded with baking tools and kitchen doo-dads you never knew you needed.

Back in March — which is what, like, 17 months ago? — you couldn't scroll through Instagram without seeing freshly baked banana bread, the progress on a sourdough starter, or a failed cake experiment. Per Better Homes & Gardens, we were all googling baking recipes at the beginning of the pandemic. We made cakes from scratch! We made cakes in mugs! We quite literally made everything cake to cope with our days spent safely indoors. We've all had to adjust to an ever-shifting new normal and there is no better way to do that than with some baked goods.

If you want to encourage friends and family who've discovered a new love for baking, get them a gift that'll keep that love going. Help them stock their kitchen. Upgrade those baking pans they've been using since college. Get them that silly but surprisingly useful baking gadget they want but would never get for themselves. Here are 25 of the best gifts to get for new bakers this year.

1 Nice Utensil Holder Woven Kitchen Utensil Holder Jungalow $69 Help them keep their kitchen organized with a utensil holder like this gorgeous woven one from Jungalow.

2 Serving Bowls 4-piece Bamboo Bowl Set Goodee $32 Presentation is perhaps the most fun part of baking — second only to eating the baked goods. Get a new baker some cute small serving bowls to show off their latest culinary creation.

3 Dish Towels "Don't Fuck Up The Kitchen" Dish Towel Etsy $10 If you know a new baker who likes to clean as they go, a fun dish towel is the perfect accessory to their kitchen.

4 Charcuterie Board Charcuterie Board with Stainless Steel Cheese Knife DOMAIN by Laura Hodges Studio $20 We all know someone who has gotten extremely into cheeseboards these last few months. (Or we are that someone.) A nice charcuterie board and cheese knife like this set from Laura Hodges Studio is the perfect gift to encourage that dairy habit.

5 Cast Iron Skillet 8" Cast Iron Skillet Karibe $84.99 Three words: Nutella skillet cookie. Also, a cast iron skillet is a must-have for anyone starting out in the kitchen.

6 Small Snack Bowls Olive Wood Spice Bowls Reflektion Design $18 These tiny bowls from Reflektion Design are great for snacking, prepped ingredients, holding fancy salt. Really the possibilities are endless.

7 Nice Flatware Set Gold and Matte Luxury 4-piece Flatware Set The Black Home $32.88 Everything tastes better with a fancy fork. Gift someone a set of fancy flatware like this set from The Black Home and let them dine in luxury.

8 Apron Fonds-Verrettes Dashiki Apron Lakay Designs $98.08 $52.94 You can never go wrong with an apron, and this Dashiki apron from Lakay Designs is equal parts pretty and practical.

9 Electric Kettle BREVO Electric Tea Kettle Amazon $29.99 $25.49 Help keep their stovetop open for baking purposes with this electric tea kettle that can boil two liters of water in just a couple minutes.

10 Personalized Pie Pan Engraved Pie Plate Etsy $19.95 If you know someone who is on a long journey to create the perfect pie crust, a personalized pie pan is a great way to say "save a slice for me."

11 Tasting Spoons Wood Tasting Spoons DOMAIN by Laura Hodges Studio $35 Give someone the gift of feeling like they're on their own cooking show with some tiny tasting spoons. They're cute! They're useful! They're an excuse to dip into the cookie dough.

12 Mortar and Pestle Wood Mortar and Pestle Etsy $55.50 $44.40 Perfect for handmade spice mixes and feeling like an alchemist, a mortar and pestle set is one of those gifts that they didn't know they needed.

13 Nice Measuring Spoons Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons 4-set Etsy $9.99 This set of measuring spoons is just one of the many baking essentials sold by Sweet Smackin Shop on Etsy.

14 Set Of Baking Tools Bamboo & Silicone Baking Tools Set (6-Pieces) Amazon $36.99 Make sure their kitchen is stocked with a set of baking tools. Who among us hasn't longed to own one of those little brush thingies?!

15 Pastry Blender KitchenAid Pastry Blender Target $11.99 Make their life easier with a pastry blender that will help them create the perfect flaky pastry.

16 Small Le Creuset Le Creuset Petite Cocotte Sur La Table $25.95 $19.96 Perfect for tiny cake, ice cream sundaes, or a chocolate fondue, this petite cocotte from Le Creuset will make them feel like the chef-iest chef.

17 A High-quality Knife ZWILLING Gourmet 5.5-inch Fine Edge Prep Knife Sur La Table $50 $39.95 Nothing like a dull knife to ruin your cooking experience. Get someone the gift of using a nice knife that doesn't require hacking or using your entire body weight to cut through a stick of butter.

18 Reusable Baking Cup Liners Silicone Reusable Baking Liners (12-pack) Amazon $7.99 Help the new baker in your life keep waste to a minimum with some cute, colorful, and eco-friendly reusable baking liners.

19 Marble Pastry Board Kota Japan Non-stick Marble Pastry Board Amazon $39.99 Marble pastry boards are meant to help maintain a cool working surface for pastry. Also, it keeps your counters a little cleaner.

20 Nice Rolling Pins 19" French Rolling Pin Whetstone Woodenware $24.50 Let a beginner baker live out their Great British Bake-off dreams with one of these fancy French rolling pins.

21 Silpat Cake Liner 8" Silpat Round Cake Liner Amazon $18.99 Help any new baker avoid future cake-sticking-to-pan disasters with a Silpat specifically for cake tins.

22 Cake Decorating Set Wilton Cake Decorating Supplies Set (46-Pieces) Amazon $41.59 $37.98 For the cake boss-in-training, get them a cake decorating set with a range of different decorating tips and piping bags like this one from Wilton.

23 Homemade Sourdough Bread Kit Beginner Sourdough Bread Making Kit Uncommon Goods $29 Do you know someone who somehow missed out on the Great Sourdough Baking of 2020? This kit is perfect for beginners and has everything you need to make your own homemade bread.

24 Fancy Sprinkles Vintage Dream Box Sprinkle Gift Box Fancy Sprinkles $75 If you know someone who Instagrams everything they make, they need to have a set of Fancy Sprinkles to adorn their next Insta-worthy creation.

25 Even Better Brownies by Mike Johnson Even Better Brownies: 50 Standout Bar Recipes for Every Occasion Indiebound $19.99 You can't go wrong with a cookbook and this one from baker Mike Johnson is a must-have for anyone whose love language is brownies.

If all else fails, a nice bottle of wine is every baker's favorite sous-chef.