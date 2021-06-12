In theory, a hot glue gun is a simple purchase. In actuality, though, there are a surprising number of factors that play into choosing the best glue guns for crafts. In order to find the ideal pick for you, you should consider both the size of the glue gun as well as its heat level.

What To Look For When Shopping For A Glue Gun

In this case, size doesn’t just refer to the overall dimensions of the glue gun — although that is important. (A larger gun can usually melt more glue at once, while a smaller gun is typically better for small hands and is much easier to store.) That said, the diameter of the holder is also important; different hot glue guns take different hot glue stick sizes, and while all of the below options come with a few to get you started, you’ll eventually have to buy replacements.

Heat level is another important factor, and most are divided between low-temperature and high-temperature glue guns: The former usually heats up to around 250 degrees Fahrenheit, while the latter gets to roughly 380 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat level will dictate the type of hot glue sticks you’ll need, as well as which types of materials you can bond. Low-temperature glue guns are less likely to cause burns (so they’re better for children) and are capable of gluing lightweight materials like ribbon, foam, foil, and thin fabric. High-temperature guns, however, can often bond everything from plastic and heavy fabric to wood and metal. Some models, like the first option below, offer two heat settings, so you get the best of both worlds.

Chosen using feedback from real reviewers, these are the five best glue guns for your next crafting project, and they come in all sizes and temperatures.

Shop The Best Glue Guns For Crafts

1. The Overall Best Glue Gun For Crafts: Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun

2. The Best Budget Hot Glue Gun: AdTech Mini Hi-Temp Hot Glue Combo Pack

3. The Best Heavy-Duty Glue Gun: Qukeeo Hot Glue Gun

4. The Best Low-Temp Glue Gun: AdTech Ultra Low-Temp Cool Tool

5. The Best Cordless Glue Gun: Ryobi One+ Cordless Glue Gun

1. The Overall Best Glue Gun For Crafts

Also available on Walmart, $9 (just the glue gun)

The Gorilla Dual Temp Mini has nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall, and it’s easy to see why: Even though it’s small for storage and convenience, it’s surprisingly powerful. Thanks to its two heat settings, it qualifies as both a high-temp and a low-temp gun, so it works on a huge range of materials. It also heats up in roughly 45 seconds, is impact-resistant, and has a built-in stand, not to mention an easy-squeeze trigger and a precision nozzle. Each order comes with 30 weather-resistant, Gorilla-brand glue sticks.

Heat level: low temperature and high temperature

Compatible glue sticks: 0.27-inch diameter

One reviewer wrote: “I'm 76 and have owned and used many glue guns, from ‘cheapies’ to a rather expensive name-brand one. This is BEST. Glue. Gun. EVER! The glue does not ooze out the tip while idle. (1st that I've had that is like this) You can lay it on its side while hot. I just finished a craft project using it; outstanding!”

2. The Best Budget Hot Glue Gun

Also available on Walmart, $5

Looking for a bargain? Despite its $6 price tag, the AdTech Mini glue gun heats up to high temperatures, has a built-in stand, and comes with 10 multi-temp, clear-drying glue sticks. However, despite the low price, the exterior is still made from durable materials and the entire gun is covered by a money-back warranty. Reviewers also rave about its precision tip, resistance trigger, and ease of use — but because it’s so compact, the weight of the cord may cause it to tip over if you’re not careful.

Heat level: high temperature

Compatible glue sticks: 0.28-inch diameter

One reviewer wrote: “Everyone should own a glue gun as it works on endless projects. I liked the size that can be easily stashed away. This glue gun was priced affordably, heated quickly, and worked properly. A must buy item.”

3. The Best Heavy-Duty Glue Gun

In terms of corded hot glue guns, this heavy-duty hot glue gun is one of the more expensive options — but according to reviewers, it’s “worth it” if you’re doing bigger jobs. Why? Its 60/100-dual-watt design works for low-heat materials, but also reaches extra-high temperatures, so it can cover everything from DIY crafts to small industrial jobs. It’s also made from thermal-insulated materials to prevent burns, and it has a safety switch, ergonomic grip, precision nozzle, and built-in LED indicator. Last but definitely not least, the stand is sturdy and hands-free, and it comes with 30 high-quality glue sticks that dry clear.

Heat level: low temperature and extra-high temperature

Compatible glue sticks: 0.43-inch diameters

One reviewer wrote: “I have always before used hobby-sized hot melt glue guns and I was very happy with how well this heavier duty one worked. Heated well and quickly but I had no problems with ‘drooling’.”

4. The Best Low-Temp Glue Gun

Also available on Walmart, $6

If you’re shopping for a child (or if you’re looking to minimize the danger of potential burns for yourself), opt for the AdTech ultra low-temp cool tool. With its 6 volts of power, this glue gun runs roughly 75 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than standard glue guns, making it work especially well for thin fabric and scrapbooking papers. It also has a built-in stand and comes with 10 low-temperature glue sticks, plus it’s compact for easy travel and storage.

Heat level: low temperature

Compatible glue sticks: 0.28-inch diameter

One reviewer wrote: “I have purchased ‘low-temp’ glue-guns in the past but was not willing use them with my grandchildren as the glue was still very hot and would burn them. Imagine my surprise then as a drip of glue (direct from the gun) landed on my finger. It was warm but there was no blistering or even real redness. I am looking forward to doing projects with my tween-aged and younger grandchildren.”

5. The Best Cordless Glue Gun

Also available on Home Depot, $35

Most glue guns on the market have wires that plug into your outlet, but if you’d rather not be restricted, the Ryobi One+ glue gun is cordless, so you can take it anywhere. The battery is not included, but it works with the 18-volt lithium-ion battery that works with Ryobi drills, lawn equipment, and more. (If you don’t already have one, you can get this set, which comes with two rechargeable batteries and a charger.) In terms of the gun itself, it can run for over three hours straight on a single charge, has a comfortable grip, and has earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating because of its precise-control trigger and fine tip. It also comes with three multipurpose glue sticks.

Heat level: high temperature

Compatible glue sticks: 0.43-inch diameter

One reviewer wrote: “This glue gun is so easy to use. It does get very hot, which is just what I needed. I am a teacher and hot glue allows me to clue posters, letters and art to the brick walls of my classroom. This cordless gun makes it so much easier! I love it!”