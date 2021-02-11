If you’re looking to make it through the rest of the pandemic with a creative hobby, you’ve come to the right place. But how do you find the perfect activity to occupy these next few months? The DIY project that won’t leave you infuriated and paint-splattered? The imaginative outlet that speaks to you on a personal level? Why, with a craft project based on your personality type, of course.

"By focusing on innate strengths associated with our personality type and seeking out projects that make the best use of our natural proclivities, we give ourselves the gift of deep engagement and can even generate a state of flow," Jess Hopkins, a certified millennial life coach, tells Bustle.

If you’ve somehow avoided taking the Myers-Briggs personality test — or always forget one of your four letters — 16 Personalities has a free comprehensive test that’ll help you find your type. It also provides thorough explanations of each letter, talking through the differences between Extraversion (E) vs. Introversion (I), Intuitive (N) vs. Observant/Sensory (S), Feeling (F) vs. Thinking (T), and Judging (J) vs. Perceiving (P). You also may want to take it again to see if your type still rings true — or simply to escape the world for a few minutes.

“The key of using a personality assessment to identify new creative outlets is to treat them like a compass point,” Jenn DeWall, leadership coach and speaker, tells Bustle. In other words, the projects paired with each personality type below are a guide, not a conclusive answer. Here are craft projects to try over the next — and hopefully last — few months of staying home, based on your Myers-Briggs personality type.

1 INTJ: Try Paint Sample Art INTJs are known for their practicality, rationality, and determination. Something like paint sample art might be right up your alley, as it takes an existing object and turns it into something else entirely. Try cutting up old samples into a tessellation, like the one pictured in the tweet above, or create a 3D project like this wreath from craft blog Family Handyman.

2 INTP: Paint, Bob Ross-Style Bob Ross Inc/YouTube As an INTP, you may enjoy a combination of the abstract and precision. Bob Ross-style painting is at the center of this Venn diagram. Pop on one of his YouTube videos, prepare your paints, and start creating happy little trees.

3 ENTJ: Revamp Your Home Office Shutterstock As DeWall tells Bustle, people with a T (Thinking) in their Myers-Briggs type tend to be more level-headed and may benefit from a project that leverages their ability to stay calm and focused. A home office refresh might be just the creative outlook you need. Start by finding floating shelves for additional storage and a sleek look.

4 ENTP: Create A Found Media Collage A collage is basically turning art into different art — or turning something that is very much not art into art. Grab a bunch of your old magazines, newspapers, holiday cards, random scraps of paper lying around, and start cutting and assembling! If you really want to play into the ENTP-ness of it all, turn it into a competition among your friends — send photos of your projects to each other and play Art Class Critique.

5 INFJ: Work On A Favorites Journal Shutterstock As an N, you tend to think about the big picture of your life, according to DeWall: "What do you want to accomplish, how do you like to feel, and how can you honor your creative side?” DeWall suggests looking for a creative outlet that allows you to use your imagination, like a clever way to collect your recently-discovered favorite things — foods, movies, books, local finds. It could be a notebook, a Pinterest board, a second Instagram, or a blog that's just for you.

6 INFP: Make Friendship Bracelets Sometimes called the Mediator, INFPs foster their caring nature in creative ways. “When you make decisions that align with your values, you will find more happiness and fulfillment and be better able to be creative,” says DeWall. “On the flip side, if you are doing things that conflict with your values, you could be creating more stress and dissatisfaction." Tap into old summer camp vibes by making friendship bracelets.

7 ENFJ: Build A Photo Journal martin-dm/E+/Getty Images Lean into your strengths when looking for a creative project. For example, DeWall suggests looking for projects that play into your natural style of working with others. While you may not be able to fully embrace your extroversion in quarantine, making a photo journal on Instagram gives you a new creative outlet while letting your friends in on your new hobby.

8 ENFP: Start Gardening Shutterstock Channel your compassion for others and ability to look at the bigger picture and start a garden. Don't have the outdoor space? Try an indoor home garden or a small herb one. Then, tap into your caring nature by making bouquets or mini herb containers for the people you love.

9 ISJT: Take Up Arm Knitting Etsy If you're an S (Sensing), DeWall says you may want to invest your time in a project with a tangible output that you can actually use. Arm knitting — a knitting technique that uses your arms as knitting needles — is great if goal-oriented tasks are your thing but you don't have the time or patience for a full-on crocheted blanket.

10 ESTJ: Organize Your Closet Shutterstock Often called the Executive, an ESTJ seeks out creative projects with concrete outcomes — hence, closet organization. “If you are a J," DeWall says, "you would much rather have a plan than feel like you’re wasting your time." If assembling IKEA furniture and cleverly-organized bookshelves speaks to you, this may be just the project.

11 ISFJ: Cross-Stitch Your Heart Out Shutterstock Full disclosure: I'm an ISFJ who has recently taken up cross-stitching, and I'm here to spread my gospel. It's creative and calming but also very exact — a sort of paint-by-numbers with thread. It's a combo that speaks to ISFJs, who tend to be detail-oriented, patient, and imaginative.

12 ESFJ: Foster A Succulent Wall Etsy Often attentive and people-focused, according to 16 Personalities, ESFJs will benefit from a project that's equal parts practical and caring. A succulent wall garden lets you channel your caring nature while adding some greenery to your space. Not much of a green thumb? Give DIY faux flowers a try.

13 ISTP: DIY Your Curtains DeWall says introspective projects can be a natural way to channel your introversion. Are curtains a little on-the-nose for a stereotypic, don't-look-at-me introvert? Sure, but these DIY curtains from Kelly Bateman are clever, simple, and a quick way to transform any space.

14 ISFP: Partake In Art Pouring You've likely seen art pouring on every social feed. If you've yet to try the spontaneous yet hard-to-mess-up craft project, now is the time. “If you are a perceiver," DeWall says, "create room in your life to be spontaneous." What's more off-the-cuff and unplanned than pouring a bunch of paint on canvas and hoping for the best?

15 ESTP: Embrace Nostalgic Wall Art If you're looking for a project that's a little bit weird but definitely a cool statement piece, upcycled toy wall art might be your thing. Try projects like this collage of old toys, or find animal figurines at a thrift shop or nicknacks you have lying around. Paint them gold, silver, or your bold color of choice, then adhere them to canvases you've painted in different bold colors.

16 ESFP: Design An Accent Wall Equal parts "spontaneity" and "tangible output," make that accent wall you've been eyeing on TikTok. It could be something simple like a singular bold color, or you could get creative with abstract shapes.

As DeWall says, the key is using your personality type as a guide rather than a prescriptive solution. Maybe you're pretty equal parts J and P — that just opens the possibilities up to projects that will feed into your ability to adapt on the fly.

Experts:

Jess Hopkins, certified millennial life coach

Jenn DeWall, leadership coach and speaker