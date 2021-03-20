Everyone deserves the chance to relax under the sun in a comfy, cozy sling. The best hammocks with a stand have easy-to-assemble frames and comfortable slings you can lounge in for hours.

While traditional hammocks need to be tied to trees or other vertical supports, hammocks with frames are freestanding, which offers more flexibility. Freestanding hammocks come in two styles: the gathered-end hammock and the spreader-bar hammock. The former is is easier to carry and great for sleeping because it cocoons you, while the latter hangs flat and dries faster. Gathered-end hammocks have Y-shaped frame points on which the sling’s ends are hung over, then attached to a hook. Some spreader-bar hammocks can have the Y-shaped frame points, but others have sling ends that are attached directly to the frame.

Hammock slings are made from either tightly woven fabric or tied rope. Rope hammocks are better for hotter climates because they allow for more airflow but are most comfortable when paired with a padded topper. Fabric hammocks (and the padded toppers for rope hammocks) come in a variety of colors and patterns, and can dry faster depending on the material. Cotton is a popular choice because it’s breathable and natural, but it’s not as weather-resistant as some other options, so you may want to bring it inside before a serious storm. Polyester is a better choice for anyone in stormy climates, as it is often weather-resistant and can be just as soft as cotton.

As for the hammock’s frame, look for options made of steel, which is both durable and rust-resistant. A good frame should be easy to assemble, so you won’t dread putting up and taking down your hammock every season. The frame type can also impact the maximum capacity of the hammock, which will determined whether it’s best for a single person versus two people. Some options with frames also come with carrying bags, so you can easily bring your hammock camping.

Ready to swing into hammock season? Here are four of the best hammocks with frames that you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Gathered-End Hammock

Capacity: 450 pounds

Dimensions: 110 x 47 x 43 inches

Weight: 31.2 pounds

A great addition to any backyard, this gathered-end hammock comes in 40 different colors. This hammock sling is made from fade-resistant polyester and, thanks to its large size and maximum capacity, two people can easily fit in it together. If you want to take it with you on the go, you can pack up the 9-foot steel frame in the included carrying case. A true fan favorite, this hammock has an impressive overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

One fan raved: “This is everyone's favorite in the backyard play! My kids actually used it as a swing (small movements) from left to right and loved spending time in the hammock together. It is a single but both my hubby and myself can fit in it. He is 6 feet and I am 5'2", and it can still fit both of us since the weight capacity is more than our combined weight. Very easy to assemble without tools, took me 10 minutes to finish out of the box. The hammock is adjustable with the holes at the stand so it is great. My 6 year old daughter changed the holes all the time as it is so easy and I didn't even teach her a thing. My neighbor came hang out one day and they loved it so they got the same one from Amazon! Overall highly recommend it, so much fun to have one. It came with a carrying bag so it is easy to transport if we go camping/traveling etc.”

Available colors: 40

2. The Best Budget Gathered-End Hammock

Capacity: 450 pounds

Dimensions: 118.75 x 48 x 43 inches

Weight: 31.8 pounds

This gathered-end hammock has a sling that’s made from weather-resistant cotton, which is attached to the steel frame with reinforced metal support ring. Designed to comfortably fit two adults, this hammock is generously sized. The tempered steel frame is relatively lightweight and easy to assemble, and it can be easily packed up in the included carrying case if you want to take it camping. The fabric sling also comes in seven colorful patterns.

One fan raved: “Lightweight but solid construction. I love how easily this product can be assembled and disassembled! The cords it hangs from can be wrapped around the support poles to raise the height at which it hangs (it was a bit low for my taste when hanging at full length of cords). It’s in my garage (in its storage bag) for the winter, but can easily be assembled on a warm day within 5 minutes. Great value and very relaxing!”

Available colors: 7

3. The Best Spreader-Bar Hammock

Capacity: 275 pounds

Dimensions: 144 x 52 x 45 inches

Weight: 36 pounds

This spreader-bar hammock has a sling with a cotton rope design and comes with an acrylic pad that features a sewn-on pillow for added comfort. It’s also the perfect size for a single adult, which makes this an ideal choice for anyone who wants a dedicated space for some me-time. The frame is made from steel, and it on the heavier side at 36 pounds, so it’s not designed to be taken on the go. However, it’s still light enough to easily it move around your backyard or porch. This hammock comes in nine colors, and it has an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 1,200 reviews.

One fan raved: “I purchased this in July of 2016, and have used it MANY times each season. I've gone from keeping the hammock in my trunk, to keeping it inside, and back. The Frame is still in amazing shape. I took it apart for the first winter, but left it together for subsequent winters. I've laid on it with and without the mat. I'm in NY, so it has been through some weather. I love this item, and am so incredibly happy with it. (also, purchased the green/white, and it is true to color)”

Available colors: 9

4. The Best Budget Spreader-Bar Hammock

Capacity: 550 pounds

Dimensions: 52.36 x 8.66 x 8.27 inches

Weight: 34.8 pounds

If you want a high-quality spreader bar hammock for under $100, this two-person hammock fits the bill. The easy-to-assemble frame is made from durable plastic-coated steel with soft end-caps, while the spreader bars are made from sturdy hardwood. The sling is woven from cotton-polyester thread that offers breathability and weather-resistance, and reviewers noted that it’s super comfortable. This hammock also comes with a convenient carrying case for travel. It’s available in six colors, including both striped and solid options. This also has the highest weight capacity of all the options on this list.

One fan raved: “I liked the easy assembly! A couple parts and it only takes 10 minutes at most to put it together! I love that I feel secure on it as well! I’m 210 lbs and it holds me!! I recommend it!! I brought 2 of them!”