While you can access a lot of fitness data with just your Peloton bike alone, it does lack the tracking capabilities necessary to broadcast your heart rate to your Peloton’s screen. But to track performance using their new Strive Score, you’ll need one of the best heart rate monitors for Peloton bikes, which feature ANT+ wireless network technology or Bluetooth so you can track your heart rate as you ride. Beyond that, your decision will come down to style and personal preference.

Ultimately, the right style for you will depend on what you find the most comfortable. If you want to sync your heart rate to your Peloton’s screen as well as the app, make sure the monitor you choose has ANT+ technology and Bluetooth capabilities. Many Peloton users love a chest-strap heart rate monitor, while others prefer an easy-to-adjust armband that you can simply place on your forearm.

But if chest straps and armbands seem less your speed, some Peloton users opt to invest in a smartwatch with a heart rate monitor. While there are a lot of reason to invest in one smartwatch over the other (due to the activity sharing features, part of the decision usually comes down to which brand watch is popular amongst your friends and family), you should know many leading smartwatches don’t have the ANT+ technology necessary to see your heart rate on your Peloton bike’s screen. Notable exceptions include many of Garmin’s smartwatches, and you’ll see the Garmin fēnix 5 below, which is outfitted with both the ANT+ technology and Bluetooth capabilities necessary to broadcast your heart rate to your Peloton.

That said, since there are reasons outside of your Peloton rides to opt for one smartwatch over another, I’ve also included an Apple Watch and a FitBit, which use Bluetooth as opposed to ANT+ technology to sync to the Peloton app and track your heart rate while you ride, albeit not in real time on your screen.

In a hurry? These are the best heart rate monitors for Peloton bikes.

1. The Best Chest Strap: POLAR H10 Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap

2. The Overall Best Armband: Scosche Rhythm+ Heart Rate Monitor Armband

3. The Runner-Up Armband: Wahoo Fitness TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor Armband

4. The Best Smartwatch With ANT+: Garmin fēnix 5 Multisport GPS Watch

5. The Best FitBit: FitBit Versa 2 Smartwatch

6. The Best Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 6

Still aren’t sure which heart rate monitor is best for Peloton bikes? Here is an in-depth guide to the very best options, so you can get started with Strive Score.

1. The Best Chest Strap

This best-selling chest strap easily fastens over your chest to measure your heart rate during your Peloton rides. It also features small silicone dots on the back to keep it from slipping while you’re mid-ride. And, important for Peloton users especially, it has both standard Bluetooth and ANT+ technology, so you can use them to seamlessly connect to your Peloton bike to display your heart rate on the screen, and also connect with other apps, your phone, or other devices. It also boasts a whopping 400-hour battery life before you need to replace the battery. This chest strap comes in two different sizes so you can find the best one for your body.

Positive Amazon review: “I unboxed and put it on the climbed on my Peloton. My Peloton screen found the heart rate monitor immediately and in 10 or 15 seconds I was paired up and had my heart rate open in a little box on the top left of Peloton screen. Was fantastic to have this information for my workout. Total game changer for informed smart exercise.”

2. The Overall Best Armband

If a chest strap seems too restrictive or not your style, this popular armband is a Reddit favorite, and according to one reviewer, “is perfect for Peloton.” It fits easily around your forearm, and you can adjust it for the most comfortable fit. The sensor is also rechargeable, and it can track up to 24 hours of exercise time before it needs to be recharged. On top of that, it features Bluetooth and ANT+ technology, making it extremely simple to pair directly to your bike or to use with an app. It’s even IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant, so it can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. In other words: perfect for sweaty rides.

Positive Amazon review: “I love using a heart rate monitor while riding my Peloton spinning bike. The Scosche Rhythm+ armband monitor is fantastic. It quickly pairs with the bike using Ant+ and consistently gets readings that are in line with the Peloton chest strap monitor (when I could get the chest monitor to connect at all). [I]t stays comfortably in place on my arm throughout the workout. I highly recommend this device.”

3. An Armband With A Slightly Better Battery Life

A worthy alternative, this similar heart rate armband is great if you ride often or if you want to share it with a partner. It has a slightly longer battery life than the Scosche Rhythm+ and can hold a charge for up to 35 hours. It features an adjustable strap with built-in holes for added ventilation. This one is also outfitted with both Bluetooth and ANT+ technology so you can easily sync to your Peloton bike or any other apps or devices. It doesn’t have the backing of as many Peloton users, which is one reason this armband isn’t higher on this list, but all in all, this is a worthy alternative to Scosche Rhythm+, with a slightly better battery life.

Positive Amazon review: “I am an avid cyclist who has used chest straps with electrode paste for years. This product pairs instantly with Garmin and Peloton and iPhone apps. Accurate, stays in place, comfortable. Rechargeable, long battery life. What's not to like?”

4. The Best Smartwatch With ANT+ Technology

Verified by both Garmin and the ANT+ directory, this fēnix 5 comes with both Bluetooth capabilities and the ANT+ technology necessary to broadcast your heart rate to your Peloton bike. This Garmin has the ability to track fitness activity like indoor biking, strength training, indoor rowing, and running, heart rate, sleep, hydration, and more. With anywhere up to two weeks of battery life, this smartwatch has outperforms other smartwatches on this list. It’s a splurge, but ultimately this stylish smartwatch is the best investment if you’re looking for a wearable you can have on all day and will still project your heart rate to your Peloton bike.

According to one reviewer: “Upgraded from a Fenix 3 to this watch and it's leaps ahead of the older model. Perfect for tracking any workouts and will broadcast [heart rate] via ANT+ to other devices like our Peloton bike.”

5. A FitBit That Syncs With The Peloton App

Using the FitBit Versa 2 to track your heart rate during your Peloton ride is a slightly different experience from the above heart rate monitors. For one, the FitBit isn’t outfitted with the ANT+ technology necessary to project your heart rate onto your Peloton’s screen. That said, if you’re simply looking for a way to track your heart rate while you ride, a smartwatch like FitBit’s Versa 2 smartwatch is a great investment that uses Bluetooth to connect to your Peloton app and track your heart rate there (as well as on your watch).

This smartwatch has an impressive six-day battery life, which makes it one of the longest-lasting heart rate monitors on this list. FitBit’s Versa 2 has a clear screen that’s easy to maneuver, and features a reliable heart rate sensor, pedometer, and sleep tracking features you’ve come to know and love in a FitBit. Similar to the Apple Watch directly below, this smartwatch also allows you to share your workouts and compete with friends who own FitBits, a fun social feature that Peloton users are sure to love.

Positive Amazon review: “I am very satisfied with this purchase several months later. It meets all of my fitness tracking needs and easily integrates with other apps (my peloton bike specifically), and all at an affordable price point.”

6. An Apple Watch That Syncs With The Peloton App

Loyal Apple enthusiasts love this Apple Watch Series 6 for their Peloton rides. It syncs up to the Peloton app and displays your workout data both on your watch screen and your iPhone (though it lacks the ANT+ technology that would broadcast this heart rate data onto your Peloton’s screen). When compared to previous iterations of the Apple Watch, the Series 6 has a handy blood oxygen sensor, which might make it worth the splurge. (However, this feature is not FDA-approved or FDA-cleared and should not be used as a diagnostic tool.) In addition to the brand new blood oxygen sensor, this Apple Watch is outfitted with electrocardiogram (ECG) hardware which will give you a deeper look at your heart rate and rhythms, and can even uncover irregular heartbeats and heart arrhythmias.

Aside from these features, this watch functionally works similarly to other Apple devices, so you can take phone calls, listen to music, and access other favorite apps on an easy-to-read touch screen. And, since so much of the Peloton experience is about sharing progress and workouts with your friends on the platform, you are likely to enjoy the Apple Watch’s social capabilities which allow you to share workouts and even compete with friends who also have the smartwatch. One notable difference from the FitBit watch above is the battery life. An Apple Watch lasts around a day on a single charge, and the watch is meant to be recharged every 24 hours or so. For this reason, it also does not have the built-in sleep tracking features found in the FitBit above.

Positive Amazon review: “I have resisted getting an Apple Watch for years as quite frankly I don't want the ability to see all my calls and receive or reply to messages at all times but as a fitness fanatic, I did want the ability to track my workouts/ heart rate /activity etc. [...] I went with Apple for the simple reason that I am a huge Peloton fan and this is compatible with that app so I can get workout metrics when on the road. Overall I am a fan think there is lots more to discover about this watch.”