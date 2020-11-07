You did it: you bought a Peloton, but that is just the beginning of your obsession. Peloton is more than a bike — it’s practically a way of life. The best Peloton accessories make your home workout feel like a boutique fitness class. The list below includes accessories on Amazon that Peloton riders rave about. Even if you don’t own a Peloton-branded bike but want to outfit your at-home spin studio, this list is for you.

If you're new to Peloton and need the basic gear, you’ll want a bike mat to protect your floors and a pair of shoes (you need Delta-compatible cleats). Alternatively, you can replace the Peloton pedals with a pair of pedals and toe clips that are SPD compatible (if you already own SPD cycle shoes). A chest strap heart rate monitor is what Peloton uses because it provides the most accurate measurements, and you can pick up a reliable (affordable!) version on Amazon that syncs with your bike — just make sure it is ANT+ compatible. Since Peloton weights are only available up to three pounds, you may want to consider investing in a pair that gives you more resistance options, whether that’s just a heavier weight or an entire set. Also consider a pair of padded cycling shorts and some sweat-wicking headbands, because nothing will throw off a workout faster than being uncomfortable.

To upgrade your home Peloton studio, think about how you want to customize your ride. A dedicated Peloton towel hook will keep your sweat towel handy and out of your way. To create a more immersive sound for your workout, there’s a Reddit-approved Bluetooth speaker — but if you need to sweat quietly, veterans recommend a pair of good wireless earbuds so you can turn it up without disturbing your neighbors. While you’re at it, throw in a small fan that wraps around your handlebars and a Peloton-collab water bottle so you can end each workout feeling good.

Ahead, the 15 Peloton accessories that will take your at-home spin class to the next level.

1 A Handy Sweat Towel & Hook Set Naisi Towel Hook Set For Peloton Amazon $15 See On Amazon This convenient adhesive hook keeps the included Peloton-branded microfiber towel readily available to mop up sweat — it affixes firmly to the side of your bike with reliable 3M adhesive. The absorbent microfiber towel is the perfect size for a good one-handed dry-down (it measures 16 by 32 inches). Best yet, it promises to stay ultra-absorbent for at least 500 washes. A Helpful Review: “The hook is simple but sturdy and easily attaches to the side of the Peloton monitor to keep the towel handy during your rides.,The "Peloton" logo is not embroidered, so it may not last through numerous wash cycles, but that won't detract from its usefulness. Overall, nice." Available colors: 2

2 A Wireless Speaker To Pump Up The Immersion Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Reddit Peloton users recommended this affordable Bluetooth speaker for its sound quality and battery life. (And it’s even small enough to fit in the cup holder.) With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, it can handle some sweat, but the 100-foot range means you can set it up across the room — you'll be able to hear just fine. There's an aux-in jack and a built-in microphone which means you can take calls through the speaker, too, so you could answer your phone in the middle of a workout if needed. It can play up for to 14 hours between charges, and it easily juices back up via USB, so it's a handy little Amazon find with a big impact. A Helpful Review: “Connects easily to Bluetooth on my Peloton. Place it in window sill next to bike and class is taken to a whole new level. Perfect for what I need. Neighbors have told me it works loud and clear. (maybe a little too good) No regret purchase!” Available colors: 7

3 Some Bluetooth Earbuds If You Need To Get Your Sweat On Silently Mpow Bluetooth Sport Headphones Amazon $22 See On Amazon These Bluetooth sports headphones let you work out to a high-intensity beat without incurring your roommates' or neighbors' wrath. The budge-proof ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit that feels secure without weighing you down, and you get four sizes of earbuds to guarantee a fit. The noise-canceling microphones produce crisp HD sound quality that syncs up with Siri, and you can take calls on them as well. Pair them with two devices so you can hear your workout and your notifications without missing either one. The IPX7 waterproof, sweatproof headphones are up for your most challenging workouts. A Helpful Review: "I really enjoy them, the sound quality, different available earbud size and the convenience of being able to just drop them down around one's neck if one needs to stop listening for a moment or for a while. They work great with our Peloton so that I can workout 'silently' not disturbing anyone else in the house." Available colors: 4

4 A Water Bottle That Fits Your Bike Perfectly CamelBak Podium Chill Bike Water Bottle Amazon $13 See On Amazon CamelBak collaborated with Peloton to create a branded water bottle, but you can get this similarly great one in far more colors. The CamelBak Podium water bottle was designed to be optimized for bottle cages and is notably BPA, BPS, and BPF free. It’s double-walled yet flexible for superior chilling power that's still squeezable. The sports cap has a short self-sealing mouthpiece that was designed for maximum flow minus the vacuum when you take a swig. Choose from a 21-ounce or 24-ounce size. If you prefer a stainless steel version, this water bottle comes with a sports cap that features a straw so you don't have to slow down. A Helpful Review: "I use this bottle on my Peloton rides. It's fairly well insulated for being so lightweight. Easy to squeeze water in your mouth when you're working out. Super easy to clean!” Available colors: 13

5 These Padded Cycling Capris That Won’t Ride Up BALEAF 3D Padded Cycling Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon To prevent that all-too-common beginner Peloton soreness, a pair of padded cycling pants cushions your seat through long sessions. These popular cycling capris from BALEAF are made with anatomically molded silica gel, foam, and chamois for a comfortable ride. In addition to being wildly comfortable on a bike, they're also moisture-wicking with UPF 50+ for superior sun protection, so they're great for cycling indoors or out. A bit of silicone along each cuff ensures your pants legs never ride up. Also consider picking up a couple pairs of top-notch bike shorts to round out your Peloton wardrobe. A Helpful Review: "Amazing bike pants! I use them on our Peloton every day and have never gotten sore from the saddle!" Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

6 The Bike Mat On Amazon That Peloton Users Prefer CyclingDeal Workout Mat For Indoor Exercise Equipment Amazon $50 See On Amazon Nearly 100 Peloton users on Amazon weighed in on this exercise equipment mat, which has garnered an impressive 4.8-star rating. It comes in two different densities to work with your floor type, as well as two different sizes to suit your space and your bike. The "soft" one featured here is made from 6-millimeters-thick PVC, which is one of the best materials for bike mats. Roll yours out to create a nonslip surface for your equipment that catches sweat and preserves your floors. A Helpful Review: "The Peloton installers mentioned this mat was 'much better than the one you can buy from Peloton' during my install. That's enough for me. After a month of use I'm pleased with this investment. I've got the bike on this mat on rather deep carpet and there are no issues with movement. Good stuff." — Available options: 5

7 These Peloton-Compatible Cycling Shoes Tommaso Pista Cycling Shoe Amazon $125 See On Amazon These great cycling shoes are offered with the option for Look Delta or SPD cleats. They're made with a faux leather upper and a bit of padding, with three wide adjustable Velcro straps for a perfect fit. The fiberglass sole was designed for excellent energy transfer that maximizes every stroke of the pedal. Vented mesh ensures your feet still get some airflow, and a 2-year warranty protects your purchase against manufacturing defects. A Helpful Review: "I use these shoes for my Peloton bike as the shoes I used for traditional cycle classes have a different style clip. These were a lot less expensive than the Shimano shoes I had, but they work great. True to size and I’ve had zero problems." — Available options: 6 — Available sizes: 6 – 11

8 Or These Best-Selling SPD Pedals With Toe Cages That Are Peloton-Compatible Venzo Fitness Exercise Bike Pedal Toe Clips & Cleats Amazon $99 See On Amazon Peloton uses Look Delta pedals, but SPD pedals are already common for indoor cycling — and cyclists with SPD clip-in shoes may want to replace their Peloton pedals in order to use their preferred footwear at home. These Venzo toe clips and cleats are compatible with Peloton bikes and most cycle shoes (though not Peloton shoes). They also flip over to let you cycle in regular sneakers, too, so they're pretty versatile for the money. A Helpful Review: "Now I can use my SPD shoes and we still have the flexibility for users without cycle shoes to use our Peloton. These pedals are also MUCH wider than the flat pedals that you get from Peloton, giving you a bigger base for more power. I would skip buying the flat pedal adapters from Peloton and get these instead."

9 These Awesomely Grippy Hand Weights Cap Barbell Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Peloton sells their own pairs of one- to three-pound weights that feature a cast iron core with a nubby coating for grip. But the budget-friendly CAP dumbbells get rave reviews for similar materials at a lower price point, with an iron core and thick neoprene coating that's easy to hold onto. Plus, they're available in more weight options. The AmazonEssentials weights are also great and recommended by Peloton users on Reddit, although they sell out frequently. A Helpful Review: "I bought these to use for my Peloton bike and they fit perfectly! Easy to wipe down too." — Available options: 10

10 A Great Budget-Friendly Bike Cover Mini Lustrous Exercise Bike Cover Amazon $17 See On Amazon A bike cover protects your equipment from dust and debris when it’s not in use. This one is vetted to fit tons of brands, including Peloton. It's sturdy enough for indoor/outdoor use and made with wind-resistant 240-denier nylon Oxford cloth — but it's still thin enough to easily throw on your bike. There's a drawcord at the bottom for a snug fit, and you can hose the whole thing off for an easy clean if it gets dirty — or pop it under the showerhead if you're in an apartment. A Helpful Review: "Bought it for my 2019 Peloton bike. I use it as an inside cover to keep the kids off it. Fits well and does the job. Good value for the price." — Available options: 2

11 An Affordable Alternative To The Peloton Heart Rate Monitor CooSpo Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap With Bluetooth 4.0 ANT+ Amazon $30 See On Amazon Peloton offers its own chest strap heart rate monitor, but you can get this comparable chest strap heart rate monitor for ultra-accurate readings. It has the same Bluetooth and ANT+ technology that syncs with Peloton bikes, in addition to being compatible with iPhone, Android, and most common fitness apps and GPS. The fabric is finely woven and soft, with non-slip grip. It's also backed by a one-year warranty, a nice touch for a budget tech piece. A Helpful Review: "I have used this heart rate monitor for almost a year, on my Peloton as well as with my Wahoo Roam bike computer for actual bike rides. In total I have used the heart rate monitor on over 250 rides and easily 200+ hours of use. It works straight up. I have not had any issues with it, just make sure to wet the connection points before you put it on. Not sure what the other brand name monitors do that would cost 2-3 times as much. If you don't want to spend a ton of money, just buy this one."

12 A Gel Seat Cover That's Great To Have From Day One Zacro Bike Seat Cover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 100 Peloton users weighed in on this gel bicycle seat cover — and many noted that it made all the difference to prevent soreness (especially for newbies). This gel seat cover has a narrow cut for sports saddles and firm gel fill. It's easy to mount and the fit is adjustable, plus it comes with a water- and dust-busting cover to keep it fresh. A Helpful Review: "Fits the Peloton perfectly, is the exact right size for the seat! I definitely recommend getting this before your first ride because I was definitely sore for a few days without it! This seat makes a world of difference! We highly recommend it if you have a Peloton!"

13 This Clip-On Fan To Keep You Cool When You're Heating Up Comlife Portable Fan With Flexible Tripod Amazon $21 See On Amazon This little fan has a flexible tripod for affixing to your bike's handlebars to create the perfect breeze. It has four speeds (up to 4,000 RPM) and will run up to eight hours on a charge, depending on your speed setting. Its 360-degree rotation means you can place it at exactly the right angle to cool off your workout. And it comes in the most cheerful colors like mint and blush that you'll actually want to leave out on your bike. Charge it up with a USB cable, and it's ready to go for another week of workouts. A Helpful Review: "This is a great fan that works well on our peloton. The stand grips around the middle part of the handlebars and doesn't interfere with riding at all. I like that you can also just deattach the top of the fan to charge it and not have to remove the legs that are wrapped around the bike's handlebar.The battery lasts us about four to six rides which is more than enough and it doesn't take very long to charge at all. Would recommend to anyone looking to add a fan near a bike!" — Available options: 3

14 Some Sweat-Wicking Headbands That Won’t Slip LUCKYGO Workout Headbands (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These exercise headbands feature an absorbent, sweat-wicking polyester and nylon fabric blend that's backed by two thin silicone grips to keep them in place no matter how punishing your Peloton workout gets. The band is designed with extra ventilation, and the seams are hemmed with double stitching to secure a long-lasting finish. They're just over 1.5 inches wide, and come in a nice palette of shades — you might actually find yourself wearing them off the bike, as well. A Helpful Review: "I have really fine smooth hair and as a result nothing ever stays in place. Coincidentally, I'm also the sweatiest lady at the gym most days. Sweat pouring down my face and into my eyes was something I had accepted as a necessary part of exercise. That is until I ordered these. THEY ACTUALLY STAY IN PLACE! For the whole workout... Jumping around, bending over, you name it. They don't budge. And they absorb a lot of sweat." — Available options: 4