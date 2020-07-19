It's great when a gadget keeps you comfortable — but it's even better when it's versatile enough to take the place of multiple appliances, saving you both storage space and money. The best heater and cooling fan combos work throughout the year to balance the temperature in your home (or office), but to find the best one for you, you'll need to weigh price against the number of settings you want and take into consideration the size of your space.
Before you begin shopping, you should know that anything under $100 might heat a room effectively, but it probably won't offer too much in the way of cooling options. The first three picks have a single fan function for the warmer months, but most offer at least a couple options when it comes to heat. The last option, on the other hand, is more of an investment, but it offers a lot more heating and cooling settings for year-round comfort. It also offers smart technology and a HEPA filter for air purification.
Next, there's size and wattage. (A watt is the measure of an appliance's energy transfer, which will let you know how powerful it is.) These two things usually go hand in hand, and for the most part, the larger the unit and the higher the wattage, the more effectively it'll heat your space — especially if it's a bigger room. Keep in mind, however, that larger, more powerful appliances will usually cost more and require more energy.
Whether you're looking for a compact heater and fan to keep you comfy while you're working or a unit that'll warm up a large room, scroll on for the best heater and cooling fan combos on Amazon.