It's great when a gadget keeps you comfortable — but it's even better when it's versatile enough to take the place of multiple appliances, saving you both storage space and money. The best heater and cooling fan combos work throughout the year to balance the temperature in your home (or office), but to find the best one for you, you'll need to weigh price against the number of settings you want and take into consideration the size of your space.

Before you begin shopping, you should know that anything under $100 might heat a room effectively, but it probably won't offer too much in the way of cooling options. The first three picks have a single fan function for the warmer months, but most offer at least a couple options when it comes to heat. The last option, on the other hand, is more of an investment, but it offers a lot more heating and cooling settings for year-round comfort. It also offers smart technology and a HEPA filter for air purification.

Next, there's size and wattage. (A watt is the measure of an appliance's energy transfer, which will let you know how powerful it is.) These two things usually go hand in hand, and for the most part, the larger the unit and the higher the wattage, the more effectively it'll heat your space — especially if it's a bigger room. Keep in mind, however, that larger, more powerful appliances will usually cost more and require more energy.

Whether you're looking for a compact heater and fan to keep you comfy while you're working or a unit that'll warm up a large room, scroll on for the best heater and cooling fan combos on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best Heater & Cooling Fan Combo Comfort Zone Space Heater Amazon $65 See On Amazon If you're looking for a combination of cost efficiency and quality, the Comfort Zone space heater is your best bet. It offers multiple heating modes (including an eco mode), as well as an eight-hour timer, auto-shutoff, a digital thermostat, overheat protection, an intuitive remote control, and a stay-cool ceramic body. Unlike most other affordable options, it even oscillates up to 70 degrees. While it doesn't have tons of advanced cooling functions, reviewers say "you can change the temperature to make it only a fan." This is a good pick for medium to larger rooms. "I use it in an open area, and it will warm up a space of approximately 300 square feet nicely," one happy customer reported. Maximum wattage: 1500 watts One reviewer wrote: "My room shares its wall with the garage, and during the Minnesota winter it gets COLD. Like REALLY COLD. I bought this in hopes that i could have it right next to my bed for a little warmth but it absolutely surprised me. I would turn it on for about 20 minutes before I went to bed and my room actually felt warm. There was a noticeable difference between my room and the hallway. The remote also makes it awesome for the morning."

2 The Most Affordable Fan-Heater Combo — & The Most Portable COMLIFE Portable Ceramic Heater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pick up the COMLIFE portable space heater by the built-in handle and bring it just about anywhere, thanks to its 5-by-8-inch frame and 1.9-pound weight. Even though it costs just $26, it has a 4-to-5-watt fan mode setting for a breeze of cool air and a 600-watt setting for heat. It even oscillates — not bad for a portable budget option. It's a great pick for smaller spaces like home offices and even bedrooms, or anywhere you could use just a little boost of air or heat. However, it only has two settings: heat and cool, without the option of a lower-powered heat. Maximum wattage: 600 watts One reviewer wrote: "I bought this combo Fan/Heater for my desk at work. As I have a window in my office, it gets very warm with the sun coming in and cool when it is cold outside in the winter months. so I now have the luxury of changing from fan to heater based on how I am feeling, cold or hot! I put in on my desk and it doesn't take up too much space. You can see that it is smaller than my telephone. So far it is working great!"

3 The Best 360-Degree Heater PELONIS Fan Forced Heater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether it's in the middle of a desk or the middle of a room, the PELONIS fan forced heater has a leg up on the competition because it goes beyond oscillating a few degrees — it distributes hot (or cool) air in a 360-degree pattern. It has two heat settings and one fan mode, plus it's made from flame-resistant material and heats up to 70 degrees in about three seconds. The easy-knob thermostat and built-in handle are added perks that reviewers appreciate. This is a great pick for small- to medium-size rooms up to 100 square feet. Maximum wattage: 1500 watts One reviewer wrote: "Heats up pretty quick and easy to use!! If your looking for a good size heater that works fast, I recommend gettingThis one! I use it in our bedroom and it heats up the room within minutes."