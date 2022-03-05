If you enjoy whipping up classic cocktails at home (or you’re in need of versatile cups for other types of drinks), you should keep a set of highball glasses on hand. When shopping for the best highball glasses, make sure they have a capacity of at least 8 to 12 ounces so that they’ll hold spirits and mixers with plenty of room for ice. Nowadays, you can even find highball glasses with capacities as high as 20 ounces, which can also be great for water, soda, and other high-volume beverages. While highball glasses are marked by their straight sides and narrow shape, they come in different materials (including glass, crystal, and plastic), and their individual designs can range from simple to ornate.

When choosing a highball glass, think about what material will be the best fit for your lifestyle. Standard or borosilicate glass, crystal, and plastic are all commonly used for barware, and they each have pros and cons.

Highball glasses made with standard glass are easy to find, and they can require varying degrees of care. Some are dishwasher safe while others need to be washed by hand. You might also come across options made with borosilicate glass , which is more resistant to changes in temperature. This can come in handy for glassware like mugs — while it’s unlikely that you’ll ever need to use a highball glass for a hot drink, it might give you peace of mind to know that borosilicate glass is especially durable.

Highball glasses are offered in a wide selection of designs to suit any preference or setting. Some are basic and let the ingredients take the spotlight, while others are statement-making pieces. Decorative accents like ridges or raised designs can even have the added bonus of making the glass easier to hold.

With all this in mind, here are the best highball glasses that you can buy on Amazon.

1 A Set Of Simple, Dishwasher-Safe Highball Glasses Volarium Highball Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These highball glasses are ideal if you prefer glassware that’s easy to care for. They’re made from traditional glass that’s dishwasher safe, and their simple design would be suitable for any occasion. Reviewers have also reported that the 12.25-ounce glasses feature a heavy base that makes them feel nice and substantial. Material: Standard glass

Capacity: 12.25 ounces Positive Amazon review: “These are the perfect thickness and weight. Solid quality highball glasses that are a pleasure to drink from. A+.”

2 These Lead-Free Crystal Glasses That Look So Fancy Marquis by Waterford Marquis Markham HiBall Glasses (Set Of 4) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Waterford may be the gold standard for crystal glassware, but if you don’t have the budget for one of its mainline pieces, check out the Marquis by Waterford line. The diffusion line offers high-quality options like this set of highball glasses at a more affordable price. The glasses are made from lead-free crystal, and each glass in the four-piece set has a 13-ounce capacity. Their criss-cross pattern is inspired by traditional crystal-cutting techniques, lending them a totally timeless feel. One reviewer mentioned, “They have a really nice weight and the design gives a good grip.” When it comes time to clean, just make sure to wash them by hand to preserve their quality and prevent damage. Material: Lead-free crystal

Capacity: 13 ounces Positive Amazon review: “Fantastically gorgeous! And for the price, put [next] to actual ‘lead crystal’, you cannot discern a difference. Love them!”

3 A Set Of Plastic Highball Glasses That Look Like Real Glass TOSSWARE Highball Glasses (Set Of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These highball glasses look like real glass, complete with a diamond-cut pattern on their bases — but they’re actually made of BPA-free Tritan plastic. The glasses are shatterproof, and one reviewer attested that “no damage was done at all” after dropping one on a tile floor. The dishwasher-safe glasses have a 14-ounce capacity, and they come in a set of four or 24 glasses. Material: Tritan plastic

Capacity: 14 ounces Positive Amazon review: “Purchased these tall highballs for use at pool parties and they are great. I love mixing a drink up and handing to the person for them to put up their ‘stop’ hand and request a plastic for poolside! They look that much like glass. They wash in the dishwasher well even on sanitize.”

4 The Fan-Favorite Highball Glasses Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These highball glasses boast a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 5,000 reviewers have weighed in, many of whom claimed they’re “perfect” for mixed drinks. With their straight sides and narrow shape, they stay true to the highball glass’s classic silhouette. They’re made from standard glass and have a 13-ounce capacity — just be sure to wash them by hand. Material: Standard glass

Capacity: 13 ounces Positive Amazon review: “These glasses are just perfect for our highball drinks. They are easy to handle, easy to clean, and easy to store. In fact, they really look good on the shelf with our other cocktail glasses.”

5 A Set Of Colored Highball Glasses You Can Easily Tell Apart Red Co. Vibrant Splash Highball Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These highball glasses come in a rainbow of colors to suit your every mood. The multicolored set is especially helpful when you have guests — since every glass has a different hue, everyone will know which drink is theirs. “These are fantastic especially when having a fun party,” one reviewer wrote. “They add color and help guests keep track of their drinks.” Unlike most of the options on this list, the glasses taper in ever-so-slightly at the top — but they’ll still work great for highball recipes. The 13.25-ounce tumblers are made from standard glass, and they’re sold in a set of six. Reviews are mixed whether that glasses are dishwasher-friendly, with some who have reported breakage or a slight fading of color when run through their machines. With this in mind, it might be best to wash the glasses by hand. If you’re wary of an accidental party foul, opt for a durable plastic option instead — this four-piece set of multicolored highball glasses are made of shatterproof, BPA-free plastic. Material: Standard glass

Capacity: 13.25 ounces Positive Amazon review: “Love these glasses! Perfect size, and the colors make it so you don’t lose track of who’s cup belongs to who. I get tons of compliments on them from my guests!”

6 These Crystal Highball Glasses With A Pretty Banded Design Barksi Hiball Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $63 See On Amazon These crystal highball glasses have a band around the bottom with a raised diamond design that not only looks pretty, but several reviewers have reported it offers a secure hold, too. Beyond their functionality, reviewers love how the attractive detail elevates their drinking experience. The set comes with six glasses, each with a 13-ounce capacity. The manufacturer suggests that they’re dishwasher safe, but it’s always best to hand wash crystalware if you can. Material: Lead-free crystal

Capacity: 13 ounces Positive Amazon review: “These glasses are just the right size for highball cocktails. They are beautiful and practical; the raised design around the bottom helps the user to securely hold onto them.”

7 A Pair Of Double-Walled Highball Glasses Sun’s Tea Double Wall Highball Glasses (Set Of 2) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Some drinks are best sipped extra cold, and this set of double-walled highball glasses ensures they’ll stay that way for longer. The gap between the borosilicate-glass walls serves as insulation to keep cold (or hot) beverages at their desired temperatures for longer, plus it helps cut down on slippery condensation. As a bonus, they are dishwasher safe — and reviewers have confirmed as much. Shoppers have also noted that since the glasses are double walled, the lip of each glass is thicker than the average drinking glass — something to keep in mind. The stylish glasses are sold as a pair, each with a generous 14-ounce capacity. Material: Borosilicate glass

Capacity: 14 ounces Positive Amazon review: “These things are GREAT. I love the look of highball glasses but I can’t with the condensation. I wish this came in a larger pack but completely worth the money. There is no escape hole for pressure/water entry so you don’t have to worry about the walls getting cloudy over time. This means the glasses will remain crystal clear! [...] I am phasing out all of our glasses for these practical, beautiful highball double walled glasses and recommend them to everyone!”

8 This Durable Borosilicate Glass Set That Looks Fancy Royalty Art Kinsley Tall Highball Glasses (Set Of 8) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These highball glasses are made of sturdy borosilicate glass, but many reviewers have reported that they could pass as crystalware. And with their etched diamond pattern and elegant shape, it’s easy to see why. The difference is that you likely won’t have to be as cautious about using them — they’re dishwasher safe, too. Plus, several reviewers have mentioned that the design allows for a secure grip, even with “wet hands,” according to one shopper. With a set, you’ll receive eight glasses in total (perfect for entertaining guests), each with a standard 12-ounce capacity. Material: Borosilicate glass

Capacity: 12 ounces Positive Amazon review: “These glasses looked good online and they look even better in person. Absolutely stunning. Perfect size for cocktails.”

9 These Highball Glasses With An Iridescent Sheen Vastto Iridescent Highball Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add a touch of whimsy to your beverages with these iridescent highball glasses. The prism-like effect reflects a rainbow of color and shimmers in the light. The glasses have a tall, cylindrical shape and stable flat bottoms. To maintain their gleam, the manufacturer recommends washing them by hand. The set comes with six 13-ounce glasses, as well as in a set with cups of different colors. Material: Standard glass

Capacity: 13 ounces Positive Amazon review: “These glasses are BEAUTIFUL! The iridescence is the perfect amount of subtle and eye-catching (doesn’t look cheap). They have a nice weight to them and are thin on the lip. Nicely packaged and arrived scratch-less. I love them and I feel like a princess! Due to their uniqueness, they would make an awesome gift.”

10 These Extra-Large Highball Glasses Made With Tritan Plastic Amazon Basics Tritan Highball Glasses (Set Of 4) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a versatile glass you can easily use for water and other higher-volume beverages, you might consider a heftier option like this one. With an 18-ounce capacity, the large highball glasses are made of BPA-free, dishwasher-safe Tritan plastic. Quite a few rungs above a disposable party cup, the glasses look and feel similar to actual glass — “I love the weight and feel of the glass in my hand,” one reviewer wrote, “[it] weighs almost as much as real glass.” The four-pack of glasses is ideal for use both indoors and outdoors, including entertaining. Material: Tritan plastic

Capacity: 18 ounces Positive Amazon review: “While these glasses are plastic, they are very lightweight and a thin plastic material. I find them easy to grasp and handle and noticed that when they start to perspire that they don’t become super slippery and difficult to grasp. I hand washed mine to avoid any spotting. Overall, I like these, perfect for outdoor cocktail parties.”

11 These Highball Glasses With A Vintage-Inspired Hobnail Design Fortessa Jupiter Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $52 See On Amazon These highball glasses are studded with hobnails that lend them a distinctly vintage feel. Offered in a set of six glasses, the 13-ounce tumblers are made from standard glass, which reviewers have attested is as sturdy as it is pretty. While one reviewer mentioned that “they are heavy,” the textured surface makes the glasses “very easy to hold.” As a plus, they’re dishwasher safe, too. The set is available in several color options, including clear white (as pictured above), blue-green, cornflower blue, pink, red, and light gray. Material: Standard glass

Capacity: 13 ounces Positive Amazon review: “Very heavy sturdy glasses. I love them. Am I obsessed with the vintage hobnail style. These are a great cheap alternative.”

12 This Heirloom-Worthy Highball Glass With A Geometric Pattern Marquis By Waterford Crosby HiBall Glass Amazon $29 See On Amazon This highball glass from Marquis By Waterford features a cool geometric pattern that one reviewer wrote “looks modern but not overly so.” Shoppers haven’t noted whether or not the design makes it easier to hold — but one would imagine it does offer a more secure grip than a smooth-sided cup. The glass is made of lead-free crystal and has a 12-ounce capacity, so it’s the perfect vessel for your favorite adult beverage. While it is pricey, reviewers have attested the quality makes it worth it for them. “Very classy and substantial crystal glasses,” one reviewer wrote. The manufacturer doesn’t indicate how to wash the glass between uses, but since it’s made of crystal, it’s safer to wash it by hand. Material: Lead-free crystal

Capacity: 12 ounces Positive Amazon review: “There is a lot to like about these glasses. The pattern is very nice, modern but not overly so, it holds your attention, and is masculine but not overly so. The cut crystal feels great in the hand, and is very well weighted. The clarity is great, there are no lines from a mold. All around, the price is wonderful for what you get.”

13 These Stackable Highball Glasses In Vibrant Colors Kingrol Vintage Drinking Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you have tall shelving or cabinets you’d like to take advantage of, consider these pretty, stackable highball glasses. They come as a set of six, with two of each vibrant shade of green, purple, and blue. The 12-ounce glasses are replete with an embossed design, which reviewers have loved for its vintage aesthetic. One shopper wrote that the design offers a “textured feel,” and another described the glasses as “easy to grip,” too. While the manufacturer indicates that the glasses are dishwasher safe, some reviewers have recommended washing them by hand to preserve their color. Material: Standard glass

Capacity: 12 ounces Positive Amazon review: “Like the hobnob these are vibrant, sturdy, beautiful and just in time for the spring. Great for iced tea, lemonade or highball cocktails”