best home & kitchen deals on Amazon

It’s true: Amazon has begun releasing some of their best home and kitchen deals for the holidays, and it’s happening just in time — supply chain shortages may result in some delays as the season ramps up. So if you’re looking for the good stuff (and want time to wrap items), you’ve come to the right place.

You already know that Amazon is home to thousands of home and kitchen items, and right now the best of the best is on sale. To make sure you’re getting the cream of the crop, we’ve put together a list of our favorite deals on reviewer-favorite products you’ll love to gift to yourself or someone else. While Black Friday is still to come, these prices are going to be hard to beat.

40% Off This Set Of Cult-Favorite Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows (set of 2) Amazon - $39.99 $23.99 See On Amazon Get this two-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers and are among the most popular pillows on the site. If you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 50% off.

24% Off A 5-Pack Of Braided Lighting Cables Your Charging Your iPhone Onpro Apple MFi-Certified Lightning Cables (5-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $7.64 See On Amazon Stocking up on a value pack of lightning cables is always a smart idea, especially when they're on sale. This set of five cables comes in one size, 6 feet, and has a glowing 4.5-star overall rating from hundreds of reviewers. These are also nylon braided for more durability and even MFI certified, made for iPhones.

42% Off Crest 3-D Whitestrips Crest 3D Whitestrips (20 Treatments) Amazon - $47.99 $27.96 See On Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips give you pro-grade whitening at home, removing up to 14 years of stains for sparkling results. With a 4.6-star overall rating after 52,000 reviews, this fan-favorite 20-treatment pack is on sale for a wallet-friendly price, so act fast.

36% Off This Set Of Wildly Popular Bed Sheets Mellanni Deep Pocket Sheet Set (4 pieces) Amazon - $47.97 $30.57 See On Amazon The bestselling sheets on Amazon feature a whopping 260,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall from shoppers. The 1800 thread-count microfiber set is hypoallergenic with supernatural softness that comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free. "Fanf-ingtastick," praised one reviewer who had been on the verge of buying a $250 set. Queen, full, and twin sizes are all on sale now for a similar low price.

41% Off A 20-Pack Of Black KN95 Masks HUHETA KN95 Face Masks (20 Pack) Amazon - $28.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, these KN95 masks offer an incredible five layers of protection that’s easy to toss in a bag so you always have a clean one spare. They’re designed to provide extra breathing room around the mouth and nose while packing down flat, with an adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loops for a comfortable yet secure fit.

31% Off A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair & Skin (Set of 2) Amazon - $11.69 $8.09 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after 208,000 reviews, these are Amazon's top choice for satin pillowcases. Not only are they temperature-regulating to keep you cool, but they prevent hair breakage and pillow creases on your face.

52% Off This No-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $14.39 See On Amazon This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere -- and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional 5% off.

44% Off An First Generation Amazon Echo Show Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) Amazon - $79.99 $44.99 See On Amazon This Alexa-connected smart display has a crisp and portable 5.5-inch screen that lets you make video calls, watch shows, flip through recipes, and manage smart devices in your home. Control with your voice or the interactive touchscreen. This do-everything gadget has a stellar 4.6-star rating across 423,000 reviews.

38% Off A Echo Dot Smart Speaker Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon - $39.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for an impressive 38% off right now. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

25% Off Apple AirPods With Charging Case Apple AirPods With Charging Case Amazon - $159 $119 See On Amazon Customers can't stop raving about the Apple Airpods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to 5 hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

30% Off Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $39.99 $27.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you don’t even have to press a button to stream your favorite shows. It boasts over 56,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and can stream in full HD.

25% Off A Bissell 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $399.99 $299.99 See On Amazon Specifically designed to tackle the tough messes found in homes with pets, this two-in-one robot vacuum also works as a mop. It's recommended for use on hard floors, and can run for up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

33% Off This Kindle E-Reader With A Built-in Light Kindle with a Built-In Front Light Amazon - $89.99 $59.99 See On Amazon This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating.

37% Off This Rotating Makeup Organizer 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer with Adjustable Compartment Heights Amazon - $29.99 $18.99 See On Amazon This transparent organizer rotates a full 360 degrees so all your items are easily spy-able. Perfect for makeup, skincare products, hair accessories, jewelry, and more, over 7,000 reviewers give this practical space-saver 4.6 stars.

40% Off This Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt Amazon - $300 $179.95 See On Amazon If you've been waiting for Le Creuset's enameled dutch ovens to go on sale, consider your wait over. Right now, you can get this piece of heirloom cookware for a whopping 40% off on Amazon. It boasts a near-perfect average rating of 4.9 stars with hundreds of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.

27% Off A Pair Of Kasa Smart Plugs Kasa Mini Smart Plugs, 2-Pack Amazon - $19.99 $14.69 See On Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your home tech, a set of smart plugs is a great place to start. These mini-plugs let you voice control any outlet with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Wildly popular on Amazon, they boast over 37,000 perfect five-star ratings.

30% Off This Set Of Glass Battery-Operated Candles That Look SO Real GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon - $39.99 $27.99 See On Amazon If you want to add some ambiance to your space without dealing with actual candles, get this set of three flameless LED candles instead. They come in pretty gold glass containers, run on AA batteries, and come with a 10-key remote that includes a timer.

50% Off This Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon - $79.99 $39.80 See On Amazon The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $50.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite Hot-Air Brush That Dries & Styles Your Hair REVLON One-Step Styler Amazon - $59.99 $34.99 See On Amazon When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 273,000 reviews (!). The two-in-one hair dryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

50% Off This 3-Pack Of Multi-Purpose Scissors iBayam Ultra Sharp Multipurpose Scissors (3-Pack) Amazon - $18.99 $9.49 See On Amazon Boasting an average 4.8-star rating from over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, this three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with a softer material.

28% Off This Smart Plug That You Can Use Outdoors Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon - $24.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Set timers for your string lights, control your outdoor entertainment center, and more with this outdoor smart plug. It comes with two outlets and works within 300 feet of the nearest WiFi source.

38% This 100-Pack Of Heavy Duty Zips Ties HMROPE Heavy Duty Zip Ties, 8 Inch (100-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $6.19 See On Amazon Zip ties are so useful to have around the house for everything from minor repairs to keeping your holiday decorations in place, and this 100-pack of heavy duty zip ties is currently on sale. They have a self-locking design and are backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon.

45% Off This 6-Pack Of Moisturizing Hand Soap Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap (6-Pack) Amazon - $13.99 $7.74 See On Amazon Stock up on hand soap before cold and flu season starts with this six-pack of moisturizing, aloe-infused Softsoap. It's backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, and is a steal at less than a dollar per bottle.

27% Off Outdoor Cafe Lights addlon Weatherproof Outdoor String Lights (48 Ft) Amazon - $49.99 $36.33 See On Amazon For outdoor gatherings or al fresco dining in your backyard, this set of weatherproof string lights is a great investment. These come in a 48-foot length with 15 incandescent light bulbs per string. You can link up to five of these string lights together to outfit your entire outdoor space, and each bulb has a hook above it so you can anchor them to tree branches, posts, or railings — you name it. Over 17,000 Amazon users have invested in this set, and the reviews are rave to the tune of a 4.7-star overall rating. Clip the coupon to save an extra 5% off the sale price, for an even better deal.

32% A Plush Sherpa Fleece Blanket Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon - $32.49 $21.99 See On Amazon Good luck getting out of bed in the morning: this cozy blanket is buttery soft with a luminous, velvety fleece and dense sherpa lining that looks and feels luxurious. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it 4.7 stars, dubbing it one of the best they’ve ever owned. “I look like Linus from Peanuts since I'm carrying it around with me everywhere,” one fan gushed.

44% Off A Cool Mist Humidifer AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedrooms & Large Rooms Amazon - $49.99 $27.95 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a 2.2-liter capacity, and multiple mist settings, so you can breathe easly. It's Amazon's number-one bestselling humidifier and has thousands of fans on the site.

24% A 65-Foot Stip Of Color Changing Rope Lights Tenmiro 65.6ft Led Strip Lights Color Changing Amazon - $26.99 $20.56 See On Amazon Add some ambiance to your space with these fan-favorite LED strip lights, which have earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating out of over 51,700 ratings total. These fully customizable, remote-controlled lights feature adjustable brightness and light modes, and their "cuttable" design can easily accommodate the size of your wall. This order also comes with self-adhesive tape and other mounting accessories.

57% A 6-Pack Of Scotch Shipping Tape Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape (6-Pack) Amazon - $20.99 $9.79 See On Amazon Featuring more than 63,000 ratings and an overall 4.8 stars, this clear 3M shipping tape has strong adhesive that’s designed to stay put on all kinds of boxes. Now’s a good time to stock up on the popular tape, too — this six-pack of rolls and dispensers is steeply discounted.