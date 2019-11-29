This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with a 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 32,700 reviews, it's pretty clear that users adore it. The brush operates on a 2-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it prevents you from brushing too hard by pulsing when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to. Get it for a massive bargain while supplies last.