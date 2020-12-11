It’s no secret that Hoover, which has been around for over 100 years, makes some of the most popular corded and cordless vacuums around. But whether you choose a handheld, upright, stick, and canister model, the best Hoover vacuums are easy to use and effective across multiple floor surfaces. Some vacuums come complete with accessories and extension tools to help you clean upholstery and dust surfaces, too.

Before making your purchase, consider your specific needs and space to determine what type of vacuum is best for you. Corded vacuums are known for their strong suction and deep-cleaning capabilities, which often makes them a great choice for drawing debris out of carpet and sucking up pet hair. Many of the most effective upright and canister models are corded vacuums. On the other hand, both cordless handheld and cordless stick vacuums tend to be more compact and less restrictive because you aren’t tethered to an electrical outlet. They are ideal for maneuvering around tight spaces and cleaning up quick messes — but they have limited run times and must be recharged between uses. They can offer less powerful suction than their corded counterparts, too.

Lightweight vacuums, which typically weight under 15 pounds, can be easier to carry around and store since they’re also typically less bulky. But choosing a more streamlined vacuum might mean sacrificing some helpful features of larger vacuums, such as headlights, an extendable hose, and a wide variety of cleaning attachments. If you have pets, a vacuum with a large-capacity dust cup (some are as large as 1.5 liters) and tools designed to clean up fur will cleaning up fur a cinch. And if you're sensitive to dust, consider purchasing a vacuum with a HEPA filtration system to filter out 99.97% of particles, including even teeny-tiny allergens and dust mites, which Good Housekeeping argues is “the best way to get rid of dust and dirt.”

Scroll down for the best Hoover vacuum cleaners you can score on Amazon no matter what your needs are.

1. The Best Handheld Vacuum

Weighing in at under 3 pounds, this compact yet powerful handheld vacuum can be used on everything from stairs and shelves to cars and couches. Plus, the cordless vacuum offers over 15 minutes of runtime on a change and is powered by a removable and rechargeable battery (included). It’s also equipped with HEPA filtration to filter out dander, dust, and other allergens. Each vacuum comes with two cleaning tools for dusting and cleaning upholstery, as well as a charger.

Promising Amazon review: “This is a great handheld cordless vacuum! It comes with various attachments for your specific cleaning needs. Easy to use, quick to charge and a good battery running time. Powerful motor and suction, it's been great for vacuuming up little areas in the house instead of lugging out the full sized vacuum machine. Also perfect for upholstery and the car. Highly recommend!”

2. The Most Powerful Option (That's Great For Pet Hair)

The MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Upright Vacuum is an ultra-versatile option. The handy brush roll feature can be turned on for deeper carpet cleaning and turned off to prevent scattering debris across hard surfaces like wood or tile. While it's heavier than the other models on this list at 17 pounds, its powerful suction, bagless technology with an easy-to-empty 1.5-liter dirt cup, and odor-trapping HEPA filtration make it ideal for a wide range of shoppers, including pet owners with lots of fur to tackle. Hoover doesn't specify the length of the cord, but it measures about 30 feet, according to reviewers. The vacuum also has LED headlights and comes with an assortment of accessories (including a crevice tool, dusting brush, and pet upholstery tool) that attach to a flexible hose, which can help you reach up to 13 feet.

Promising Amazon review: “This vacuum does everything I could possibly need it is very powerful and not too heavy. It cleans carpet deeply and is great on hard floors as well, it can handle pet hair just fine it is such a pleasant surprise. I have no negatives this thing is a real HARD worker!!!”

3. The Best Cordless Stick Vacuum

With more than 12,000 reviews, this LiNX Signature cordless stick vacuum makes cleaning a breeze. Clocking in at 10 pounds, the compact vacuum efficiently removes dirt and dust from the nooks and crannies of your space. Several reviewers report that the rechargeable battery takes a couple of hours to charge while the battery itself lasts between 15 and 30 minutes. This vacuum also boasts its own brush roll feature, which, as previously discussed, allows you to seamlessly switch between carpet, wood, and other hard-surface floorings. The LiNX Signature doesn't have a HEPA filter, but Hoover does list some allergen filtration capability.

Promising Amazon review: “I was dubious of this vacuum at first because it seemed so light, and was battery powered, but let me tell you this thing is fantastic. Battery life is 30 minutes, which is plenty, and it does an incredible job on hard wood and carpet. On my carpet, which seemed clean to begin with, it pulled an entire canister of dust/dirt/hair out of it.”

4. The Best Canister Vacuum

This canister vacuum from Hoover weighs a little more than 8 pounds and features a 33-foot-long cord for easy maneuverability, especially in and around tight spaces, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum's extendable hose can clean ceilings, lamps, and fans. Although Hoover recommends it for carpet use, several users have attested to it working well on wood flooring, too. Plus, according to reviewers, the built-in blower functionality can be used to clear debris from everything from computer keyboards to patios. While it doesn’t feature HEPA filtration, it does come with a cleaning accessory pack and reusable commercial cloth bag, which is large enough to do “several complete vacuums without having to empty it,” wrote one reviewer. (Or, opt to buy some disposable paper bags instead.)

Promising Amazon review: “This is by far the best vacuum system I have ever used. It works great on carpet [...] It's also much easier to carry around with you, instead of a big clunky upright and it does excellent on hard surface floors [...] Plus the attachments actually lock into place, not just shoved on like other vacuums, so they STAY in place. It's sucked up dryer sheets, quarters, cereal, screws, lots of hair and dust. I've used it to clean carpets, tiles, wood, car interior, furniture, ceiling fans. Great vacuum, for big or small apartment.”