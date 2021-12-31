Whether you've always been ultra-organized or want to improve your time management skills, an hourly planner is one of the simplest ways to keep yourself on task. The best hourly planners have functional layouts and enough space to record your typical day-to-day routine.

When you’re shopping for an hourly planner, the first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you also want it to double as a calendar. If so, look for dated planners, which typically record six, 12, or 18 months’ worth of activity at a time. If you start using a planner in the middle of the year, or you only need one for specific days, an undated planner will minimize wasted pages and allow you to jot down a daily game plan on an as-need basis.

You’ll also need an hourly planner that works with your personal hours of operation. Some are designed for people with nine-to-five schedules, while others provide a 24-hour timeline for more flexible planning.

Finally, pick a planner that matches your lifestyle. If you're often on the go and need a portable reminder of your daily commitments, choose something on the smaller side with a sturdy cover so it will stand up to wear and tear. Those who keep their planners on a desk most of the time don’t have to worry about durability or size and can choose planners based more on aesthetics. You’ll also want to consider which type of binding you prefer. Perfect or glue-bound planners are the most common types, since they’re budget-friendly and the spines look great on a shelf, but coil and lay-flat bindings will make it easier to turn and write on pages.

If you’re ready to tackle your daily goals in bite-size pieces, these are the best hourly planners on Amazon right now.

1 The Most Popular Hourly Planner Poluma Weekly Appointment Book/Planner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.26 inches wide by 10.7 inches long

Time slot increments: 15 minutes

Calendar type: Dated, January 2022 — December 2022 With more than 5,300 perfect five-star ratings, the Poluma weekly appointment book is one of the most popular hourly planners on Amazon. It has a flexible, synthetic leather cover that can handle wear and tear, and it’s around the size of a standard notebook, so you can easily toss it in a bag. The year-long planner is dated from January to December 2022, and each week of the month is spread out between two pages. Days are divided into vertical columns, with space for 15-minute slots between 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. The paper is made with [30 percent 30%] post-consumer recycled waste material, and the pages are secured with twin-wire coil binding for easy turning. In addition to daily planning, there are sections for weekly goals, to-do lists, telephone and address pages, and more. One fan raved: “I literally cannot live without it! This is the 3rd planner I have bought from this company. I am so picky about planners and this one is so perfect. My favorite thing about this planner is it is set up so that every day has its own hour by hour schedule. And Sunday doesn’t get left out!!! Sunday gets just as much space as the other days!!!!! I also love that this planner is flexible and lightweight, like a notebook. It’s so much lighter and easier to carry around than the other more hard and heavy planners. I also really appreciate that every New week [has a] little area for goal setting and to-do list planning”

2 An Undated Planner That’s Under $10 KAICN Undated Goal Planner Notebook Amazon $7 See On Amazon Dimensions: 5.7 inches wide by 8 inches long

Time slots: 1 hour

Calendar type: Undated, 16 weeks The most affordable option on this list, the KAICN weekly planner is a surprisingly detailed option for recording your daily tasks and appointments by the hour. An undated format allows you to start using it at any time of the year, and its smaller size makes it easy to carry around all day. The 16-week planner dedicates an entire page to each day's activities, with one-hour time slots between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. There's also additional space to jot down your top three priorities, a to-do list, and notes, with extra places to record meals and tick off boxes to track your daily water intake. Twin wire binding simplifies writing and page turning, and a flexible, waterproof PVC cover protects the pages. As one happy Amazon reviewer put it, the planner is “large enough to write enough detail, but small enough to fit in my purse.” One fan raved: “If I was going to design a planner, it would look exactly like this. I love the layout with the weekly lists and habit trackers, and all 5 days on the same page. So clean and convenient!”

3 A Planner That Helps Increase Productivity Clever Fox Planner PRO Schedule Amazon $38 See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.26 inches wide by 10.7 inches long

Time slots: 30 minutes

Calendar type: Undated, one year The Clever Fox Planner Pro Schedule is more than an appointment tracker — it’s an all-encompassing life planner. In addition to providing a daily schedule, there are two-page spreads for doodling, creating vision boards, and recording long-term objectives. Monthly and quarterly review pages are also included to help keep you committed to achieving goals. The undated planner tracks your days in half-hour blocks from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Schedules are broken down into two-page spreads per week, and each day is listed in a vertical column. An additional column includes writing prompts to set goals, track habits, reflect on work-life balance, and more. The lay-flat planner has a sturdy vegan leather cover that protects the bleed-resistant, 8.5-by-11-inch pages. It also comes with stickers, an elastic strap, a pen loop, and an accordion folder for storing miscellaneous items. One fan raved: “I looked for DAYS to find the perfect planner and believe I found it. I needed something that had lots of space and an hourly schedule for every day [...] Lots of planners just have a few lines per day and to me it would feel too cluttered and messy to actually follow through with daily tasks and schedules. [...] I believe if you keep this and stick to it, your mental health can improve greatly. ESPECIALLY for freelancers and artists who don’t generally have much structure.”

4 A Undated Academic Planner That Comes In A Ton Of Colors Smart Planner Academic Planner Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dimensions: 5.7 inches wide by 8.6 inches long

Time slots: One hour

Calendar Type: Undated, one year Smart Planner's academic planner is designed for students who want something to help them stay on top of every detail and assignment. It has space for 12 undated months, with weekly schedules printed on two-page spreads. Days are listed in vertical columns that schedule classes and activities between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Grade-tracking pages allow you to see your progress over an entire semester, while an assignments section provides space to outline projects and term papers. There’s also a weekly gratitude journal and other thoughtful details, including a pen holder, elastic strap closure, and three satin bookmarks. The vegan leather hard cover is sturdy and comes in eight colors, and the lay-flat binding makes the bleed-proof pages easy to write on. One fan raved: “I highly recommend this planner for anyone needing to organize their academic life! Although we are so immersed in digital technology, I have found this planner to be exactly what I need. Everything is in the same place and with a flip of a bookmarker I can be reviewing my weekly schedule, monthly schedule AND projects all in one quick action. I actually enjoy this better than switching between tabs on my internet :)”

5 A Minimalist Planner That Tracks All 24 Hours In A Day Inamio 24 Hourly Planner 2022 Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches long

Time slots: One hour

Calendar type: 15 months, November 2021 — January 2023 If you're a night owl or operate on an atypical schedule, the Inamio 24-hour planner is a great pick. This version covers dates from November 2021 to January 2023, with each week divided across a two-page spread. Each day of the week is listed in a vertical column and provides slots for all 24 hours in a day. An extra column includes a monthly calendar view and space for notes. The planner's 8.5-by-11-inch pages leave plenty of space for notes, and the lay-flat binding makes it easy to write. With a durable faux-leather cover, pen loop, and extra storage pocket, this planner is also an excellent choice for toting between your home and classroom or office. One fan raved: “The hourly breakdown really helps [me] stay organized and on task at work. I work 6pm to 6am, so the 24 hour times is perfect for me. There's plenty of room for notes along with appointments and it's very sturdy. I love it!”

6 A Pocket-Sized Planner You Can Take Anywhere POPRUN Pocket Calendar Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dimensions: 3.5 inches wide by 6.5 inches long

Time slots: Two hours

Calendar Type: One year, January 2022 — December 2022 The POPRUN pocket calendar is a pint-sized hourly planner that’s best-suited for people who are busiest during standard business hours. The 12-month schedule is dated from January to December 2022, with each week laid out vertically on a two-page spread. There's space to schedule commitments on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with smaller, hour-less columns provided for weekends. Extra pages for contacts and notes are also included. The 3.5 by 6.5-inch lay-flat planner has a sturdy hard cover with gilt metal edges to prevent bending and an elastic loop to secure the pages within. A pen loop and storage pocket are handy extras, and tear-off corners on each page allow you to jump to your current schedule without rifling through previous weeks. One fan raved: “Perfect size for my purse. Looks professional. Will have lots of important things at your finger tips. Can be faster than searching in your phone.”

7 A Planner For Self-Proclaimed Procrastinators The Procrastinators Planner Amazon $27 See On Amazon Dimensions: 6.02 inches wide by 8.23 inches long

Time slots: One hour

Calendar type: Undated, 182 days The Procrastinators Planner is more than an hourly appointment book — it's also a guide for those who need a little help making it to the finish line of any project. The undated half-year planner dedicates a whole page to each day and tracks your activities from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are additional sections for priorities, notes, and an end-of-day review. Weekly review pages have a task list, habit tracker, and reward section to incentivize your productivity. For people who struggle to stay on task, this planner includes chapters on procrastination, as well as tips for how to combat it. The durable PVC cover and glued binding make this a great choice for anyone who puts their planners through wear and tear over the course of the year. One fan raved: “I love love LOVE this planner. It has a daily layout starting super early in the morning and ending late at night in half hour increments. This is something [night] shift employees are begging for in a planner, so it's perfect for this hospital employee.”

8 A Six-Month Planner That Doubles As A Gratitude Journal Power Place Day Planner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Dimensions: 5.5 inches wide by 8.5 inches long

Time slots: One hour

Calendar type: Undated, six months The daily planner by Power Place not only tracks your schedule by the hour but also encourages you to feel good about your accomplishments. The undated, six-month planner includes a page for each day and provides space for tasks and appointments over the course of 24 hours, while a second page is dedicated to goals, priorities, and notes. To emphasize well-being, weekly review pages include writing prompts on how to improve your life in four areas: personal/physical, family, work, and social. A yearly goal tracking chart also helps you monitor progress. This notebook has a soft but durable faux-leather cover, and the pages are made of recycled paper and are resistant to bleeding and rough erasing. Finally, lay-flat binding allows you to maximize page space and write close to the margins. One fan raved: “This planner is unlike any I have used before. The dateless set up allows me to start it ANY TIME, unlike most planners. The habit tracker is a phenomenal idea that truly does encourage developing the habits YOU want to focus on. The planner lays flat and has 3 beautiful ribbon bookmarks for easy navigation between sections along with elastic band. [...] Overall, I would easily give it a 10/5. I am beyond impressed and will be recommending Power Place Planner to anyone looking to get more organized.”

9 A Hardcover Planner That Tracks Your Day In 15-Minute Blocks Strive Zen Appointment Book Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches long

Time slots: 15 minutes

Calendar type: 19 months, January 2022 — July 2023 If hourly or half-hour time blocks are not specific enough for your personal planner, the Strive Zen appointment book will manage your day in 15-minute increments. The straightforward scheduling book covers January 2022 through July 2023 and divides each week between two 8.5-by-11-inch pages. Days are listed in vertical columns and track appointments between 7 a.m. and 8:45 p.m, while an additional column includes a monthly calendar view and leaves space for notes and tasks. A sturdy hard cover provides support as you write, and spiral binding helps the book lay flat as you mark or turn the pages. Double-sided pockets and a pen holder are extras that make this planner a good choice for taking on the go. One fan raved: “I love this scheduler! This is my 2nd one. I'm a home health therapist and I love how durable it is. I tape the cover with packaging tape so I can wipe it down from time to time. The pages are just a bit thicker than a traditional scheduler and the pocket in the back holds up. I have been watching for the newest version because I hope to never be without it. I pencil in and erase and it holds up.”

10 A Simple And Customizable Hourly Planner TWONE Time Management Manual and Planner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Dimensions: 5.12 inches wide by 7.48 inches long

Time slots: One hour

Calendar type: Undated, 96 days The time management manual by TWONE is a pocket-sized hourly planner that simplifies your daily schedule. The slim, spiral-bound book tracks a total of 96 days, with each undated page dedicated to a single day. A full-length vertical column records appointments from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., while a second, wider column includes a to-do list and space for notes. Some reviewers [mention mentioned] that the cardboard cover isn't thick enough to withstand wear and tear, but others [like liked] the blank design because it either suits their minimalist taste or is perfect for customizing with stickers, washi tape, and other decorative accents. One fan raved: “This is absolutely perfect for an hour by hour breakdown, quick notes, and detailed planning. I highly recommend this and I will continue purchasing it every quarter because it is reasonably priced. I enjoy carrying something that is not bulky that I can physically write in.”

11 An Hourly Planner That Emphasizes Well-Being Panda Planner Pro Amazon $31 See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches long

Time slots: One hour

Calendar type: Undated, six months With more than 4,800 ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon, the Panda Planner Pro is a popular daily planner that stresses productivity and happiness in equal measure. The undated, 8.5-by-11-inch pages can record up to six months of activity and provide plenty of room to organize each day. Daily pages have a blank schedule from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include self-reflective writing prompts, and weekly and monthly review pages are also included. Some reviewers [mention mentioned] that the soft cover and thread binding make this planner best for keeping at a desk, but the concept and layout are truly effective at improving time management. One fan raved: “This planner has by far exceeded my expectations. I have been reading a lot of self development books lately and really wanted to start implementing some of the habits suggested such as affirmations, strict time management with scheduling my plans by hour, daily and weekly goal reviews, and much much more. This planner has provided me a place to do all of that. I have found my productivity increase drastically since getting it as well as a noticeable improvement in my mental and emotional clarity. I highly recommend purchasing this planner and using it to the full extent of it's potential!”

12 Also Great: Amazon Basics Undated Daily Planner Amazon Basics Undated Daily Planner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dimensions: 5 inches wide by 8.25 inches long

Time slots: N/A

Calendar type: Undated, six months The Amazon Basics daily planner is a no-frills appointment book for people who want to customize their daily schedule. The undated hardcover book has daily, weekly, and monthly calendars for six month's worth of planning. Each day gets an entire page and has a schedule column with 11 blank spots for the hours of your choosing. There are also spaces for daily goals, priorities, and an end-of- day review. Some reviewers [note noted] that the glue binding isn't quite sturdy enough to make this a portable planner, but the price is budget-friendly and its 5.8-by-8.25-inch dimensions means that it won't take up too much space on your desk. One fan raved: “These undated planners have all of the features of the ones that are 40 bux (month section, week section, and page a day, too(!); goal and priority setting; reflection areas "today's achievements" and "ways to improve" on each day) and yet cost a fraction. Cover is sturdy but flexible for helping them lay flat, and the planner has 3 ribbon markers, as well. I'm impressed!”