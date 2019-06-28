Hardwood floors are stylish and can be quite expensive, so proper maintenance is essential if you want to keep scratches and wear down to a minimum. If possible, you should avoid wearing shoes on hardwood flooring, especially high heels, which function like tiny hammers to cause dents in the floor. Plus, hardwood floors are also not the coziest. Especially in the colder months, you might crave the warmth of a pair of slippers. That’s why you need a pair (or two) of the best house slippers for hardwood floors to keep your feet comfortable and your floors looking great for years to come.

When deciding on a pair, opt for soft soles or rubber-based slippers. These cause the least amount of wear on wood and provide just the right amount of grip to prevent sliding since hardwood floors are also slipperier than carpet.

Those with higher arches and foot soreness will likely prefer models with insoles that contour to provide support to your aching feet. If you just like that spongy, walking on a cloud feeling, memory foam is a great option, too. You might also prefer a warmer material like soft faux fur, suede, or fleece lining during the cooler months.

Below is my list of the best house slippers for hardwood floors on Amazon. All of these warm and cozy slippers are top-rated, cute, and won’t cause damage to your beautiful floors. You might even want to keep a few extra pairs on hand for visitors.

1 The Best Overall House Slippers For Hardwood Floors ULTRAIDEAS Comfort Coral Fleece Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon ​​With a 4.6-star rating after more than 15,000 reviews, these fleece memory foam slippers are a customer favorite. These clog-style slippers are lined with fleece for softness and warmth on those chilly mornings, and the insoles feature memory foam for support. With anti-slip rubber bottoms, you can walk comfortably on hardwood floors and even relax outdoors in your backyard. These cute slippers are available in five different colors including pink, gray, and navy blue. They’re also machine-washable for easy care and maintenance. According to a fan: “I always have cold feet and hardwood floors don't help, so I need slippers [...] They are soft and cozy and have the rubbery soles so they don't slip and I can step out the front door without worrying about water soaking through.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 A Best-Selling Slipper With Arch-Support Insoles RockDove Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $20 See On Amazon The RockDove two-tone memory foam slippers are an Amazon customer favorite for how comfortable and supportive they are. These waffle-knit cotton-spandex slippers allow your feet to breathe when you’re walking around the house, which helps prevent sweat and odor, too. They’re also easy to care for and completely machine-washable. The soles of these slippers are rubber and anti-slip, which means they can be used on hardwood floors, wet tiles, and can even be worn outside. These cute slip-ons are two-toned and available in a range of colors. According to a fan: “As soon as you slip these on you will moan in happiness. These slippers are so comfortable and cozy. They’re not too warm. They won’t make your feet sweat. They’re just right. The soles give good traction and I haven’t slipped once. I highly recommend these slippers. You’ll love them as well.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 The Best Lightweight Slippers (And They’re Less Than $15!) Snoozies Tie Dye Slippers Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cozy and lightweight slippers are budget-friendly and super comfortable, ideal for year-round wear. The slipper socks are made from brushed fleece with soft sherpa fleece lining and have nonslip soles to help prevent sliding. Plus, they’re available in more than 10 different funky tie-dye designs that are sure to brighten up your loungewear look. They're also machine-washable. According to a fan: “These slippers are the perfect fit and are extremely comfortable without being too heavy. I live in a warm climate but have tile floors and my feet get cold and these keep my feet nice and cozy without being overly warm. They also have a nice non slip bottom which is great on tile or wood floors.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Pair Of Slippers That Look Like Ballet Flats Isotoner Satin Ballerina Slipper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you have hardwood floors at home or you’re traveling and need a safe anti-slip pair to take with you, the Isotoner ballerina slippers have a great design that looks more like a shoe than your classic house slippers. These ballerina-style slippers are incredibly flexible and light enough to wear year-round. They feature a soft cotton terry lining and suede soles that’ll be extra gentle on your hardwood floors. These satin slippers come in a dozen colors, including gray, black, and navy. Plus, they’re machine-washable. According to a fan: “We have wood floors which can be cold in the winter. These slippers are perfect to just slip on and off in a hurry. They are nicely cushioned on the bottom and very comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

