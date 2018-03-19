Be honest: How comfortable do you find yourself as you go about your morning routine? If you're brewing coffee in a robe while barefoot, you're certainly on the right path toward supreme comfort. But your transformation is not complete without a pair of the most comfortable slippers for women. Because, face it, your toes and feet matter, and all they want in life is to be warm and snug.

This list of warm, comfortable, cute slippers include options made of memory foam, which spring back to life the second after your foot puts any pressure them. They also include slippers that are lined with faux fur and plush fleece, which make you feel like you're stepping into warm clouds on freezing cold mornings. Of course, if you live in a warmer climate or want all-season slippers, you'll also find options made from breathable materials that wick moisture and ensure your feet aren't sweating the entire time. There are even slippers you'll want to wear out, even if "out" means to the mailbox and back.

Aside from fabrics and materials, you can choose from slippers that feel like socks, look like moccasins, and are as warm and toasty (but much cheaper) as UGGs. No matter what your budget or style is, there's no doubt that investing in one of these pairs of slippers will make life around the house so much more comfortable.

1 Cozy Suede Slippers With A Faux Fur Lining These moccasin-style suede slippers have a warm, faux fur lining, but they're also breathable and fine for all seasons. They're designed with a memory foam layer, high elastic sponge heel, EVA cushion, and elasticity sponge that work together to provide the ultimate support for your soles and heels. They're fuzzy and soft to walk in, but they also have a hard bottom that's more supportive than most others. These slippers can stretch, so be sure to order your correct size. One thing to keep in mind: They aren't the best choice if you're running out on a wet or damp day. Available in sizes 6-11

2 Squishy Clog Slippers With Three Layers Of Memory Foam With an insole constructed from three layers of supportive, springy memory foam, it's no wonder these clog slippers feel "soft and comfy" but are also "durable" enough to wear while tending to your various chores around the house, according to several reviewers. They boast a short plush lining that can absorb moisture, making them an excellent choice for autumn, spring, and winter. A side-seamed outsole keeps water and dampness from getting inside, which means you can actually wear them outside for short periods of time without worrying about ruining them. They come in four color options and, according to reviewers, fit true to size. Available in sizes 5-12

3 Firmer Clog Slippers With A Plush Fleece Lining Consider these the perfect (and most perfectly affordable) cold weather slippers, thank to a dense, plush fleece lining and insole that keeps your feet snug and warm. The anti-skid PVC sole is tough enough for both indoor and outdoor wear, but they won't scratch hardwood floors. They come in light brown, deep brown, grey, and coffee, and have a breathable cotton upper that won't smother your feet or trap in sweat. Available in sizes 7-10.5

4 Soft, Stretchy Slippers That Are So Light, You'll Forget You're Even Wearing Them If your idea of truly comfortable slippers are a pair that makes you forget you're wearing anything on your feet at all, say hello to these, which are so lightweight and soft, they're named after that quality. Made from an acrylic blend with a foam-padded sole, these slippers have a non-binding topline that stretches and conforms to your feet. The nylon material is excellent at providing the perfect fit for all foot sizes, and they're mostly flat with a round toe. If you plan on wearing these around the house, they're perfect — think of them as a step above your most comfortable, high-quality pair of socks. But these are not the slippers you'll want to wear while running outside to grab the mail every day — they simply aren't that supportive. Choose from 11 colors and patterns, including animal prints, polka dots, and stripes. Available in sizes S-L

5 Velvet Memory Foam Slippers With A Closed Back The velvet-soft feel of these thick, closed-back memory foam slippers makes them cozy, soft, and resilient. Add a sturdy anti-skid rubber sole and cute details like embroidery and you've now got yourself a pair of multitasking slippers that you can wear inside (including after showers, because they'll keep you from slipping and sliding) and outside. According to reviewers, they retain their shape, even after years, and they come in eight pretty colors. Available in sizes 5-12

6 Moccasin-Style Slides That Are Cute Enough To Wear Around Town These slide slippers have a foam-cushion insole and genuine shearling lining with a fold-over cover. The rubber sole protects your feet from impact so that you can get away with wearing them whole you run errands, and they come in seven colors and designs that include navy or pink suede, red plaid, and leopard. A shoestring bow decoration makes these slippers even cuter, and reviewers describe them as warm and comfortable, but also breathable. They fit well and won't slip and slide around on your feet. Available in sizes 5-11