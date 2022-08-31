If you have eczema, a suitable skin-care routine can be immensely helpful, but moisturizers and masks aren’t the only things to consider. Humidifiers get the air in your space to the right moisture level so your skin can better avoid drying out while you eat, sleep, work, or watch TV. And the best humidifiers for eczema emit a high-output cool mist and is also easy to keep clean, according to a dermatologist.

Dr. Geeta Yadav is a Board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology. As a second-generation Canadian, she traveled frequently to India with her family, which was one of the biggest motivators for her pursuit of a master’s degree in international health from Johns Hopkins and eventual work with the United Nations in Malawi.

What To Look For In A Humidifier For Eczema

While the causes of eczema aren’t entirely understood, the symptoms arise due to a “compromised skin barrier,” according to Dr. Yadav, which means irritated, often dry, skin that’s not great at retaining moisture.As a result, “A good humidifier can create a more comfortable ambient environment that [...] helps push that hydration more deeply into skin, especially when complemented with humectant-rich skin care” such as a cream with moisturizing hyaluronic acid.

But what kind of humidifier should you be shopping for if you have eczema? “High output is great for those who have larger spaces,” Dr. Yadav wrote in an email to Bustle. That way, all of the air in your home is conducive to moisturized skin — not just a small section. She also recommends “a cool mist, as cooling is more comforting to the skin than a warm mist.” Cool mist humidifiers are also usually considered safer for use around kids and pets.

That said, since “a compromised skin barrier leaves skin more susceptible to infection,” it’s extremely important to keep your machine (and, consequently, the air in your space) as clean as possible. “Keep a mist sanitary by using distilled water and keeping your humidifier clean,” Dr. Yadav suggests, so be sure to choose a machine that’s easy to keep clean.

1. The Expert-Recommended Humidifier

“This one not only emits a mist for up to 60 hours,” Dr. Yadav wrote about the GENIANI cool-mist humidifier, “but is easy to clean, has a smart sensor that automatically turns the device on or off depending on the room's humidity levels, and is quite quiet.” While the largest 6-liter size is suitable for spaces up to 480 square feet, you can also opt for four smaller sizes — all in your choice of either black or white. More than 30,000 reviewers have given it an average 4.4-star overall rating, too. It even has a nightlight function.

One reviewer wrote: “This humidifier is amazing. It fills our kids rooms with cool humid air and has helped so much with our oldest's eczema and asthma. It is super quiet so our littlest one can sleep through the night with it on. The water capacity is great.”

Tank Capacity: 6 liter | Intended square footage: 460 square feet | Run-time: 24+ hours | Available colors: black, white | Other available sizes: 250ML, 2L, 4L

2. The Best Small Humidifier

For those on a budget (or for those looking for a personal option for small rooms or desktop use), there’s this cool mist humidifier. Despite its space-saving design, it creates a continuous output of cool mist for up to nine hours. It’s also whisper-quiet, has an easy-to-use dial that controls the settings, and automatically shuts off when it runs dry. Plus, reviewers report that it’s easy to keep clean. In fact, this affordable option has earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 10,000 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “My wife has eczema and problems with skin dryness and this really helps her. We run our AC daily in SoCal so the air in our house must be super dry but not no more! It's got a beautiful modern aesthetic too which is why she bought this!”

Tank Capacity: 1.7 liters | Intended square footage: N/A (but only suitable for small rooms) | Run-time: up to 9 hours | Available colors: white | Other available sizes: none

3. The Easiest To Clean

If you have especially sensitive skin, the Miro humidifier is “amazing” and “worth your money,” according to reviewers. Its modular design comes apart completely so you can thoroughly wash every single component, so it can be incredibly sanitary without the need for any special equipment or harsh chemicals. Aside from its washable design, it’s also elegant, easy to use, and has a high-output cool mist that works in spaces up to 600 square feet.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm allergic to mold and mildew so this was the only company I could find that offered what I needed, to be completely washable. It was super easy to assemble and washing it is really as easy as doing the dishes and I will be taking full advantage of how often I can clean it. I love the style of it too.”

Tank Capacity: 1.3 gallons | Intended square footage: up to 600 square feet | Run-time: up to 24 hours | Available colors: white | Other available sizes: none

4. The Best Smart Humidifier

The LEVOIT smart humidifier packs a serious punch in terms of value. It’s not much more expensive than your average humidifier, but this one syncs up to your Wi-Fi so you can control it from an app on your phone or voice-command when paired with Alexa or Google Assistant. It also has a large-capacity tank that puts out up to 40 hours of cool mist. Plus, it’s easy to wipe down thanks to its roomy opening. If you’re looking to use it in the bedroom, this one is quiet and has an optional light, as well.

One reviewer wrote: “This humidifier so awesome! It is very quiet, so it doesn’t bother you while you sleep. It’s easy to fill and clean, it even has a handle to carry it after you fill it which is an awesome feature!! I love the smart phone app to use it, the app is a little confusing at first, but once you use it you can set the humidity levels and shut it off from a different location.”

Tank Capacity: 4 liters | Intended square footage: up to 376 square feet | Run-time: up to 40 hours | Available colors: white | Other available sizes: none (though non-smart options are available in 3L and 6L)

5. The Best Humidifier For An Extra-Large Space

Finally, if you’re looking to humidify an extra-large room or an entire apartment, the Vornado Evap40 is extremely powerful. Between its two removable tanks, it holds up to 4 gallons at once. It also senses how much moisture is in the air using a smart humidistat and proceeds to humidify spaces up to 1,000 square feet. What’s more, it sucks in dry air using deep-pitched intake blades and circulates the humidified air around the whole space using Vornado's signature vortex-style fan technology. The dual wick filters help to keep the unit sanitary (though you’ll definitely still want to clean it from time to time). Plus, there’s even a five-year warranty in case you’re not satisfied.

One reviewer wrote: “The last two winters [gave me] eczema, which I have never had, all from dry forced air heat. I keep this on high all the time. I live in a row home, and this does the whole house. I have rheumatoid arthritis and this is very easy to fill. [...] My skin and scalp are very happy. And so am I.”

Tank Capacity: 4 gallons | Intended square footage: up to 1,000 square feet | Run-time: up to 24 hours | Available colors: white | Other available sizes: none

