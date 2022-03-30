Need a comfy place to lounge? The best inflatable couches provide portable, easy-to-store seating so you can kick up your feet and relax just about anywhere. To choose the best inflatable couch for you, consider where you’ll be utilizing it most and select one accordingly — some picks are best for at-home use since they’re larger in size and require an air pump for filling, while lounger-style inflatables (which are mostly intended to hold one person lying down at a time) are ideal for use on the go, as they’re compact, lightweight, and can be inflated without a pump. No matter which type you choose, the best options will have a weight capacity that meets your needs and will be constructed from an ultra-durable material so they’re less likely to rip or tear. Be sure to pick a couch that can accommodate the number of people you have in mind, whether you’re looking to sit three people on an inflatable sectional or two people on a blow-up loveseat.

Beyond that, be on the lookout for some unique features that set the different options apart. If you plan on using your inflatable couch in a warm location, opt for one with a breathable mesh interior to help you stay breezy and cool. If comfort is a top priority of yours, seek out a couch with a soft exterior surface (like velvet) to better mimic the feel of a real couch. Need an extra spot for sleeping? Some inflatable couches actually have a pull-out air mattress that can accommodate one to two sleepers. For use on the water, zero in on a waterproof pool lounger that’s designed to float. Many inflatable couches have handy cup holders or mesh pockets to keep essentials within reach, too.

Whether you’re headed to a beach, campsite, or park — or just lounging around at home — these seven inflatable couches will provide a wonderful spot to unwind. There’s even a bonus inflatable chair at the end of this list, too!

1. A Fan-Favorite Inflatable Lounger

Wherever your travels take you, you’ll want to carry this inflatable lounger along for the ride, since it provides a super comfortable spot for relaxation, and you can inflate it in seconds by dragging it through the air. Made from a ripstop polyester material, the lounger is ultra-durable, and it’s even waterproof for use at the pool or beach… Plus, it floats! A headrest keeps things super comfy, no matter how you choose to lounge, and two mesh pockets and an elasticized bottle holder help you keep your necessities on hand. It also comes in tons of cute colors and patterns.

Amazon reviewers are wild about this pick, giving it a solid 4.4-star rating overall, after 11,500-plus reviews, with tons of people commenting that it’s very easy to transport, since it breaks down to a compact size and weighs just 2 pounds — it even comes with a carrying pouch you can sling over your shoulder! When fully inflated, this lounger measures about 7 feet long. It can easily hold one person that’s lying down or three adults sitting side by side, and it should stay inflated for 5 to 6 hours.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love mine! I use it at the beach under an umbrella, I use it while I’m camping to read and take naps on. Ive even taken it out to events to have a place to sit. You can used it as a couch (sit sideways) to share with another person or laying on it. Too me its more comfortable than a hammock the way it supports your body, and the higher part by your head adds to the comfort by supporting you head/neck. Feels like a pillow. The material also dries off so quickly.”

Weight capacity: 500 to 550 pounds

2. An Inflatable Couch That Turns Into A Queen Bed

This inflatable couch from Intex is large enough for two people to sit comfortably on it — and when a little extra space is needed for stretching out or sleeping, it actually pulls out into a queen-sized bed that’s super comfortable. It has a soft velvety exterior surface to add to the coziness factor. Other features of note? It comes in a neutral charcoal gray color to vibe well with most decor. And double cup holders ensure your drinks will stay upright while lounging.

To set up this pick, you’ll need an air pump. There are three separate inflation valves with extra-wide openings that allow for quick filling. And they make deflation super fast, too, when the time comes. When not in use, this pick folds down fairly compact for storage. The only downside is that it’s on the heavier side for an inflatable — it’s just short of 17 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is the best purchase I think I've ever made on Amazon. It's super easy to inflate, and holds the form for weeks after! I haven't had to refill this yet, and we've had a couple stay on it for 3 nights, and countless uses for movie nights. We move every 5-6 months and always bring a blowup mattress for guests, and this is a massive [game changer]! Each of the sections blow up individually, and it's actually really comfortable. I honestly don't know how I've gone through the years without this, and have recommended it to all of our friends who move with us! Don't debate, buy one!”

Weight capacity: 440 pounds

3. An Ergonomic Inflatable Lounger With A Breathable Mesh Layer

With a supportive ergonomic shape and built-in headrest (not to mention an ultra-breathable mesh center) this inflatable lounger is wildly comfortable — reviewers on Amazon describe it as “like sitting on a cloud.” This pick can be inflated just by running it through the air, and it measures about 6 feet long when fully inflated, so it can easily hold one person lying down or a few people sitting side by side. Made from nylon fabric, the inflatable lounger is durable — you don’t need to worry about it popping, so long as you adhere to the weight restrictions — and it’s also totally waterproof (it even floats!).

When deflated, the lounger is compact in size and lightweight, so it’s a great option for travel. It comes in two different shapes, both of which are orange — the other version has a less ergonomic shape.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The best part of this design is the mesh center. Allows sand to fall through easily and is nice and breathable. Dries fast when getting on it damp. Super lightweight and easy to fill with air and deflate.”

Weight capacity: 440 pounds

4. A Large, L-Shaped Inflatable Couch

If you’re looking to add a bunch of extra seating to your home but don’t want to fork over major bucks for a brand new couch, this inflatable pick from Intex is a genius solution. For less than $150, the L-shaped sectional inflates to more than 8 feet long with plenty of room for several people to sit or lounge. And the most important thing? Well, it’s actually quite cozy to sit on — many Amazon reviewers indicated that their friends and family members didn’t even initially realize it was an inflatable couch — like rounded arms, a soft flocked exterior surface, and plenty of air-filled padded sections for extra comfort.

To inflate this sectional, you’ll need an air pump. The two-in-one inflate/deflate valves feature extra-wide openings — you’ll be able to get air in and remove it quickly. When deflated, this couch is fairly compact in size for storage.

This pick is available in tan or charcoal gray. Intex also sells a chair and footrest on the same product page if you want a whole inflatable furniture set.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Exactly what we were looking for! Very sturdy, easy assembly. Different compartments for inflation and cushions separate. Even with small dogs jumping around on it, it's not shown any sign of issues. We use in our playroom and it's perfect. Easy to put away or move when extra space is needed. [...] My mom was so impressed, she couldn't believe it was inflatable.”

Weight capacity: 880 pounds

5. A 2-Pack Of Inflatable Loungers For Under $40

At less than $40 for two inflatable loungers, this set of loungers is a budget buy that’s totally worth scooping up — Amazon reviewers confirm that the loungers easily inflate from being whisked through the air, and that they’re very comfortable to boot. Made from strong and durable waterproof polyester, the loungers won’t tear despite repeated use. And they’ll stay inflated for several hours. For enjoyment in a pool, river, lake, or ocean, the loungers will float!

Other plusses of this pick? The loungers have side pockets to stash items, plus they come with pegs to help keep them secured to the ground — perfect for those windy days outdoors. When not in use, these loungers are small and lightweight for easy carrying on your next adventure.

Each of the loungers can comfortably hold one person that’s lying down; they inflate to about 6 feet in length. Choose from eight two-packs with different colors of loungers.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These mockins are awesome! Easy to use. Great price. Great for hanging out at home or camping. My kids love them. Excited to use them at the campground!”

Weight capacity: 300 pounds each

6. A 2-Person Camping Couch

If you’re looking to up the comfort level of your next camping adventure, this inflatable sofa from KingCamp can certainly help you to do that. Made from durable oxford cloth, the sofa is both water-repellent and tear-resistant to last through the elements. And it’s actually quite roomy, too, with space for two to three people to relax. The inflatable sofa comes with a convenient foot pump for filling — it inflates in just about 5 minutes, so you won’t have to wait too long to enjoy it!

While this pick weighs more than the other travel sofas on this list (it’s about 13 pounds), it is fairly compact in size when deflated, and it comes with a convenient carrying bag to make transport easier.

Choose from blue or khaki color options, and feel free to buy the matching chairs, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This item far exceeded my expectations. I am pleased with the order. And it's just the right size.”

Weight capacity: 660 pounds

7. An Instagramable Lip-Shaped Inflatable Couch

Amazon reviewers adore this inflatable couch from FUNBOY, giving the couch and an assortment of other FUNBOY inflatables a solid 4.4-star rating overall, after 400-plus reviews — it will surely bring the fun to your next pool party or vacation! The waterproof pool float is in the shape of a giant pair of lips, and it boasts a bright red color to truly stand out. It even has a cup holder to hold your favorite drink. While this pick is technically designed for use in the water, you could totally utilize it on dry land if you’d like.

This pick inflates in just minutes; you’ll just need an air pump to do so.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This was awesome!”

Weight capacity: 200 pounds

Also Nice: A Retro-Inspired Inflatable Chair

The retro vibes of this inflatable chair from AirCandy takes me back to the ‘90s, and I am totally here for it! The bean bag-style chair is clear, but it’s filled with rainbow glitter that certainly brings the fun. The chair inflates quickly (you’ll just need an air pump to fill it up), and you’ll find plenty of use for it in your home, whether you’re working, studying, or just simply relaxing. Since it’s made from reinforced PVC, the chair is plenty durable to last for the long haul.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My niece loves to sit in this chair when she comes over. She pulled this inflatable chair all over the house and it held up great!”