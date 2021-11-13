Making jewelry your own jewelry is a fun, creative hobby, but it can be hard to know where to begin. A jewelry-making kit can be a good investment for beginning and experienced crafters alike, and the best jewelry-making kits for adults include materials for you to make the types of accessories you have in mind — whether that’s bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, or an assortment of the above — as well as tools and instructions if you’re a beginner crafter and need some guidance.

When buying a jewelry-making kit, the two main considerations will be both what kinds of accessories you would like to produce and what kinds of materials you’d like to work with. Some kits come with a huge variety of hardware and materials — these tend to be best for the generalist hobbyist who’s still learning what they want to make. Others come with fewer materials for those who have more specialized interests. Your decision could also simply come down to what kind of raw material you’d like to work with, whether that’s gemstones, wood, wire, glass beads, or something else.

In addition to the hardware and materials, take a look at the tools that are included. Kits that come with tools such as pliers, tweezers, and wire cutters can be a great fit for those who don’t already have a toolkit. On the other hand, if you’re a more experienced jewelry-maker and already have your own tools, you can get by with a kit with just raw materials.

Another factor to consider is storage. Most kits come with some kind of divided storage case for beads, hardware, and other small pieces, but if you’re worried about neatness, look for a kit with storage for all of the craft materials, including tools.

Scroll down to check out eight of the best jewelry-making kits for adults on Amazon with something to appeal to all experience levels.

1. A Beaded Jewelry-Making Kit For Beginners

Perfect for beginners, the Modda jewelry-making kit comes with hardware to create earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, as well as a wide variety of tools, including two kinds of pliers, silver and gold wire, silver chain, wire cutters, tweezers, and a jump ring opener. You’ll also get 24 kinds of beads in a variety of colors and sizes, as well as an assortment of gold- and silver-tone charms. Plus, the kit comes with an instruction manual and access to 15 online video tutorials so you can learn your new craft with ease. The tools and beads all fit inside the included three-tiered stacking organizer. Reviewers have noted that it’s a great jewelry-making starter kit to add to and customize as you gain more experience.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “Got this kit as a gift and made my very first piece. I’m super proud of myself. Anyone who wants to start, practically everything is provided, materials, tools, and instructional videos. Great kit!”

2. This Gemstone & Crystal Jewelry-Making Kit

This beaded jewelry kit is one of the most versatile kits on this list, as it includes hardware to make earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, plus pliers and wire and clear thread for beading. It also comes with crystal and gem beads in 11 colors, as well as silver-toned accent beads and a small number of charms — all of which come in a plastic organizer. One shopper described, “These stones are absolutely beautiful. Great quality chips.”

An instruction booklet is included, but reviewers who’ve described themselves as beginners have noted that the booklet isn’t very informative. You could, however, get a book such as First Time Jewelry Making: The Absolute Beginner’s Guide to assist you if you’re a beginner in search of some guidance.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “The beads are well organized, the charms are cute, and it provides a good amount of starter materials. Would definitely recommend. Plus the plastic bead tray is useful going forward if you buy mixed beads that need to be sorted out.”

3. This Wire Jewelry-Making Kit

If you want to focus on wire techniques or are just interested in expanding your collection in that material, this wire jewelry-making kit can still be used to make a variety of accessories, including earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, and comes with silver-tone hardware for each. To make the wire jewelry, it includes spools of copper wire in five colors: copper, gold, silver, dark brown, and black. The all-inclusive kit has everything you need to get started: clear cord, 12 kinds of jewelry hardware, three pairs of pliers, wire cutters, calipers, an awl, a jump ring opener, a thimble ring, thread scissors, a tape measure, and three needle threaders. One reviewer described, “This kit has everything you might need and more! Totally worth every penny.”

The hardware comes in a plastic storage case and the tools in a zippered case with specialized compartments for each piece so you can stay organized. It doesn’t come with instructions, though, so if you’re new to wire jewelry-making, consider investing in a companion book like Wire Jewelry Masterclass: Wrapped, Coiled and Woven Pieces Using Fine Materials.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “Awesome kit especially for the price! This is something you could get as a kit in a store for double or triple the price. i’ve made earrings, rings and necklaces with all of these supplies. Definitely recommend! Also I think there’s some reviews about the tools being dirty but on the business card in the little cleaning cloth they give, it states that the tools aren’t dirty, they just put oil on them to lubricate them and prevent rust. they also recommended you wipe them off and put oil back on them as well.”

4. A Glass Seed Bead Jewelry-Making Kit

If you’re looking to do some simple, delicate beading and don’t need lots of tools, this jewelry kit could be the one for you. It’s lovely in its simplicity, including only clear cord, tweezers, a beading needle, and glass beads in 24 colors, which can be used to make bracelets, necklaces, and waist chains. Because the seed beads are so tiny, you get a lot of bank for your buck with this kit — in the name of more than 14,000 pieces. Plus, all the beads come contained in small resealable bags you can tuck inside the divided storage case.

If you don’t have any jewelry hardware at home, you’ll need to purchase it separately. This jump ring, clasp, and tool kit from the same manufacturer would be a great complement to this glass bead kit. This kit doesn’t come with instructions, either, but one user claimed it contains a “variety of beautiful colors which you can get creative with” and is suitable for “first time” jewelry makers. If you’re a more experienced crafter and are looking for twice as many colors and a more uniform bead size for complex patterns, check out the Urradia Glass Seed Bead Jewelry-Making Kit instead.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “Great for jewelry making. It’s relaxing to sit and make different patterns. A good craft for at home and summer time. Love the little plastic box it comes in because you can keep your beads organized.”

5. A Wood Ring-Making Kit

Unique among most other jewelry-making kits is the Deuxper Sandalwood Ring Craft Kit, which has the materials and tools you need to make six beautiful sandalwood rings. The DIY ring kit includes six wood ring blanks in five different colors, a wood file set, a mini vise, measuring tools, a ring sizer, beeswax, six kinds of sandpaper, buffing materials, and an instructional tutorial sheet. While it doesn’t include an organizer for the materials, it does come with a ring box for one of your finished creations. Reviewers have found this to be a wonderful and instructive kit for even absolute beginners.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “This is by far the best hobby kit I’ve ever bought! It arrived early, the tools are of good quality, and the ring blanks are gorgeous. The instructions are clear and easy to follow, and this is one of the rare bundles that actually gives you everything you need to get started. No outside tools or supplies required! My only complaint is that the rubber stops on the vise have a tendency to wiggle off, but it’s such a minor inconvenience that I don’t think it detracts from the overall quality of this kit.”

6. This Kit For Making Stone Bead Bracelets

The Colle stone bead bracelet kit is a wonderful pick if you’re interested in making bracelets and don’t want all of the extra hardware and tools that are often included in more generalized kits. It includes 13 varieties of stone and silver beads, black and white cord, and a variety of charms — and it all comes in a plastic organizer. The kit doesn’t come with instructions, but with the included materials, you’ll be able to use your creativity to make several lovely bracelets by simply stringing them together.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “Love this kit. If you are a beginner with beading this kit is for you. I choose this kit because of the charms and the finishings. I'm obsessed with this kit I love it so much! You get the lava rock beads and the chakra beads with charms and finishings. This kit has everything you need to make beautiful jewelry.”

7. A Hardware Kit For Making Earrings Out Of Practically Anything

Ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to be confined by a kit’s included materials, this earring-making kit can help you make earrings out of practically anything. It comes with earring hooks, posts, jump rings, eight earring back styles, a jump ring opener, eye pins, and tweezers. The hardware includes both silver- and gold-tone options and comes in a plastic organizer. Since it comes with just earring hardware, you’ll need your own crafting materials and instructions to complete your accessories — but what those are is up to you. Polymer clay, beads, wire, pom-poms, or your preferred medium are all fair game, but jewelry pliers and craft glue might be good to have on-hand regardless.

If you’re sensitive to certain metals and in need of gold or sterling silver hardware, check out this earring hook kit instead.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “Pretty much has every single kind of earring backing to it! Couldn’t have gotten anything better! Just a warning it doesn’t come with jewelry pliers so make sure you have your own!”

8. This Kit For Making Trendy Tassel & Faux Leather Earrings

If you’re in search of a jewelry kit to help you make on-trend accessories, this one is calling your name. It comes with enough materials to make 90 pairs of faux leather and/or tassel earrings. The kit includes: earring hardware in five different colors, 28 pieces of faux leather (including solid, patterned, glitter, and sequin pieces), 20 leather-cutting templates, 32 tassels, pliers, jump rings, a jump ring opener, scissors, and push pins. The earring hardware comes in a plastic organizer and the kit also comes with instructions, making it a lovely set for beginners.

One jewelry-maker wrote: “Perfect set for someone who is starting to make faux leather earrings. It comes with all of the pieces to complete the earring whether you are using a die cutting machine and hand cutting your designs. It also comes with plastic patterns for some of the most popular designs that you see. I would highly recommend this set.”