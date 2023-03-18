If you want to brew delicious iced coffee at home that isn’t watered-down, you don’t want to use just any coffee maker. The best Keurigs for iced coffee have specific features (like an iced coffee button, a strong brew setting, or both) to brew coffee at an ideal strength and/or temperature for iced beverages so you don’t end up with a watery, weak cup. As you choose a Keurig coffee maker, also consider your space and needs: Think about aspects such as the capacity of the water reservoir, how much counter space you have available, the cup sizes a machine can brew, extra settings, and more.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Keurigs For Iced Coffee

Take these factors into account to choose the best coffee maker for your household:

Most Keurigs offer several cup sizes between six and 12 ounces, but one option on this list can brew an extra-small four-ounce cup. There’s also a Keurig model that can make an entire carafe. Extra features: Some cool features to consider include a button for on-demand hot water (great for making oatmeal, tea, and more), automatic shut-off, app compatibility to schedule your brews, a built-in milk frother, and more. Just be sure to consider whether you would actually use these features because models with extras tend to be accordingly pricier.

Shop The Best Keurigs For Iced Coffee

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best Keurigs for iced coffee:

Also Nice: These Reusable K-Cup Pods To Fill With Your Favorite Ground Coffee: PERFECT POD Reusable K-Cup Coffee Pod Filters

If you’re wondering which Keurig makes the best iced coffee, you’re in the right place. These six machines are the top picks, brewing up delicious, rich iced beverages in a snap.

1. The Best-Selling Keurig On Amazon

Pros:

More than 48,000 reviews, 4.7-star overall rating

Brews 5 cup sizes (including an extra-small 4-ounce cup)

Largest water reservoir on this list

Con:

Can’t see the water level from the front (but it does have a low-water warning light)

The best-selling Keurig K-Elite has a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating after 48,000 reviews. The machine can make five different-sized cups of coffee depending on your preferences, and it brews in under a minute. The water reservoir can hold an impressive 75 ounces, so you won’t need to refill it often — though a built-in light notifies you when necessary. In terms of iced drinks, the coffee maker has a strong brew button, as well as an iced coffee button.

Other notable features include a button that provides hot water on demand, programmable on/off capabilities, and an automatic alert that tells you when it’s time to descale the machine. The removable drip tray makes for easy cleaning. And the machine can accommodate mugs and cups up to 7.2 inches tall. Choose from three sleek finishes: brushed silver, slate, or gold.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I start every morning off with this bad boy. Some mornings I’m feeling iced coffee and some chillier mornings I’m feeling hot coffee. No matter what, this machine always brews a great cup. Adjustable brew sizes, and a hot water option if you want to brew some tea. All around this machine is great and it helps me to be a nicer person in the morning.”

Iced Coffee Button: Yes | Strong Brew Feature: Yes | Reservoir Capacity: 75 ounces | Cup Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 ounces | Dimensions: 9.9 x 12.7 x 13.1 inches | Colors: 3

2. A Narrow Keurig With A Sizable Water Reservoir

Pros:

Larger 46-ounce water reservoir

Narrow — less than 5 inches wide

Cons:

Only one color option available

Can’t see the water level from the front (it does indicate when it needs water added)

Even with its narrow dimensions, the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker has a sizable 46-ounce water reservoir, so you can make multiple drinks in a row (choose from three cup sizes) without needing to refill it. The machine has an iced coffee button that starts hotter to extract flavor, then cools down at the end to minimize ice melting. The machine can accommodate mugs that are up to seven inches tall, and it has a removable tray to catch splatters, drips, and spills.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love it I love it I love it!!! My wife and I loveeee iced coffee year round but hated always having to go out for it. I used to make it by the pot and leave it in the fridge but then you’re stuck with one flavor. This is game changer. Everyday we can have our own different coffee hot or iced.”

Iced Coffee Button: Yes | Strong Brew Feature: No | Reservoir Capacity: 46 ounces | Cup Sizes: 8, 10, 12 ounces | Dimensions: 15.2 x 4.8 x 12.1 inches | Colors: 1

3. The Best Keurig For Iced Coffee Under $100

Pros:

Less than $100

Compact size, but can store up to 9 K-Cups

Can make any size cups from 6 to 12 ounces

Cons:

Need to fill the water reservoir each time you use it

Can’t see the water level from the front

Want to make delicious iced coffees at home without forking over major cash? The Keurig K-Mini Plus is the ideal solution: It costs less than $100 and it has a strong brew button. While you’ll have to refill the water reservoir each time you use it, the benefit is that you can achieve any size cup (ranging from six to 12 ounces) based on how much water you add. The coffee machine brews drinks in just minutes, and it accommodates mugs and cups that are up to seven inches tall.

Its automatic shut-off after 90 seconds saves electricity, and the drip tray catches any messes for easy cleanup. Choose from eight color options including colorful options like red, aqua, or green. The coffee maker is quite compact, but still has room to store nine K-Cups inside.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is perfect! Just my husband and I use this and it works great! He wakes up earlier than I do, so we can enjoy a hot coffee at separate times. Very slim and nice design. I use the strong button for ice coffee, super yummy! Only complaint is the water reservoir only holds one cup at a time so there's a wait every time you want coffee. It's fine for the rest of the perks that come along.”

Iced Coffee Button: No | Strong Brew Feature: Yes | Reservoir Capacity: 12 ounces | Cup Sizes: 6 to 12 ounces (depends on how much water you add) | Dimensions: 12.1 x 4.5 x 11.3 inches | Colors: 8

4. A Smart Keurig With Tons Of Customizable Settings

Pros:

Can be controlled via app or voice

5 strength & 6 temperature options

K-Cup-recognizing technology that customizes brew settings

Can see the water level from the front

Con:

Pricey

The Keurig K-Supreme SMART Coffee Maker is packed with features. The settings are highly customizable — choose from five different strength options (from balanced to intense) and six temperatures. There’s also an iced coffee button. Additionally, the coffee maker works with the Keurig app so you can brew from anywhere (you can even schedule it in advance), tweak the machine’s settings, and more; it’s compatible with iOS 13 and higher and Android 8 and higher. You can even use it with Alexa-enabled devices to make a cup of coffee hands-free. And the machine also has a unique K-Cup recognition ability that automatically customizes the brew based on the pod.

Other notable features? The Keurig boasts multi-stream technology to saturate the grounds evenly to properly extract flavor and aromas. And it will alert you when the 66-ounce reservoir is running low on water. The coffee machine accommodates mugs and cups up to seven inches tall. Note that a scaled-down version is also available.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is a great product. [It lets] me make my coffee while I get ready in the morning. Just set up the night before and brew from my phone in the morning.”

Iced Coffee Button: Yes | Strong Brew Feature: Yes | Reservoir Capacity: 66 ounces | Cup Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12 ounces | Dimensions: 12.2 x 7.9 x 12 inches | Colors: 3

5. A Keurig That Can Also Make Cold Frothed Milk

Pros:

Makes coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos

Has a cold button to create cold frothed milk

Can see the water level from the front

Cons:

Has the largest footprint on this list

Ordering coffee and specialty drinks at your favorite coffee shop can add up. Luckily, the Keurig K-Cafe allows you to create a variety of crave-worthy concoctions at home — brew bold cups of coffee, frothy lattes or cappuccinos, and even iced versions of all three (use the strong brew button to make a more intense cup). The machine is simple to operate and the dishwasher-safe frother can be used with any type of fresh milk, including skim, soy, oat, and almond. Select the shot button for when you need an extra pick-me-up.

The coffee maker accommodates cups and mugs up to 7.2 inches tall. It’ll alert you when it’s time to descale the machine to keep it in top shape, and it will also shut off on its own after two hours.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Excellent for cold and hot beverages! After using the new espresso Keurig for the last few weeks I have really enjoyed all its features. It has a good size water reservoir. [...] The milk frother really ups my coffee game with both the cold and hot options. I like having iced lattes regularly and hot Cappuccinos.[...] It also still keeps everyone happy with regular coffee too.”

Iced Coffee Button: No | Strong Brew Feature: Yes | Reservoir Capacity: 60 ounces | Cup Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12 ounces | Dimensions: 14.2 x 17.3 x 14.4 inches | Colors: 2

6. A Keurig That Can Make Single Cups & A Pot Of Coffee

Pros:

Brews single cups or carafes

Programmable; can be set to automatically brew up to 24 hours in advance

Can fit a tall 8-inch mug

Cons:

Larger footprint

Can’t see the water level from the front

The Keurig K-Duo is an exceptionally versatile coffee maker — it can brew single cups of joe in five different sizes, as well as six-, eight-, 10-, or 12-cup carafes. The machine also has a strong brew option that can be used to make a more intense cup (or carafe), which is ideal for iced drinks.

Beyond that, the machine is packed with other helpful features. Program it to automatically brew a pot up to 24 hours in advance and the heating plate ensures the carafe stays hot. It even has a “pause and pour” ability that temporarily stops the machine mid-brew so you can grab your first cup from the carafe. The coffee maker boasts a sizable 60-ounce water reservoir that’s shared by the single-cup side and the carafe. And the machine can fit an eight-inch mug.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I’m really thrilled with this. [...] First off, the reservoir is EASY to fill and it was EASY to adjust it to the other side, so it was nearest my sink and source of water—so that’s good. [...] I like the adjustable single brew sizes a lot, as I have many varied size coffee cups. It’s also a tall enough space to set a tall glass with ice for iced coffee. The filter cleans up easily (the bottom is filter material and not solid like some others, so it’s easier to run water through to clean it. [...] So far I have tried everything with this, and it all works—better than expected!”

Iced Coffee Button: No | Strong Brew Feature: Yes | Reservoir Capacity: 60 ounces | Cup Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12 ounces | Carafe Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12 cups | Dimensions: 12.9 x 10.9 x 12.8 inches | Colors: 4

Also Nice: These Reusable K-Cup Pods To Fill With Your Favorite Ground Coffee

If you have a coffee that you particularly enjoy, pick up these reusable pods to brew a cup of it in any of the Keurig single-serve coffee makers on this list. Use the included scooper for the grounds to easily fill up the pods, and place them into the machine just like you would an ordinary K-Cup. Another perk? It can be a big money saver and cut down on trash!