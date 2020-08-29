If you regularly lose your keys (or any of your other small essentials), you know how aggravating and time-consuming it can be to find them again — especially when you're running out the door. The best key finders can help you locate your keys in a matter of seconds, whether via a noise alert, a map, or an online community. That said, the wide selection available can be a little overwhelming, so find one that's versatile, has a long range, and allows you to change the battery easily.

Let's start with versatility: Most key finders can (you guessed it) find keys, but the best options are also well-suited for wallets, bags, luggage, pets, and more. Due to their slim, lightweight designs, they easily attach to any of the aforementioned items — and some even work backwards to help you find your phone, too.

Range is another important factor. Much like a remote control or a walkie talkie, Bluetooth key finders have a maximum distance (measured in feet), after which the tracker won't be able to pick up a signal anymore. If you live in a larger house, or you've been known to drop your keys in the driveway, you might want to opt for a longer range. You can also invest in a GPS tracker, which doesn't have a maximum range and can be tracked anywhere via a map — but this type of finder is more expensive and may require a network subscription.

Finally, make sure that the battery is replaceable, especially in more expensive trackers. Otherwise, you'll need to replace the entire thing once the battery goes dead, and that's not exactly the best long-term investment. With all of that in mind, here are the seven best key finders on the market today:

1. The Overall Best Key Finder

I use my Tile Mate key finder on a weekly basis, and it's my go-to gift for anyone who's hard to shop for — but don't just take my word for it. The most recent version of the finder has more than 11,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars. It's the best option for most people because it's lightweight and unobtrusive even with its 200-foot Bluetooth range. It also works backwards, so you can press the Tile and it'll make your phone ring, even if it's on silent. Last but not least, the app is reliable, intuitive to use, provides a location history, and gives you access to the Tile community for help with lost items. Plus, it's water-resistant.

Range: 200 feet

Replaceable battery: yes, CR2032

One reviewer wrote: "Coming from someone who is always putting my keys or phone somewhere I love my tile mate. The signal volume is loud enough but not obnoxious. I can easily find my phone from my tilemate and my keys from my phone. I am very pleased with the product. Easy to set up and use."

2. The Cheapest Pick

Even though each one costs just $15, the DinoFire Nut has almost all the features of its competitors — including a replaceable battery, a backwards-working phone tracker, and a sleek, lightweight design. It even has an alert function that lets you know when you're leaving without your items. All of that said, the range is shorter than most other options, so it's not the best pick for people with larger houses.

Range: 98 feet

Replaceable battery: yes, CR2032

One reviewer wrote: "Amazingly convenient! [...] The smart key finder and mobile phone stay connected via Bluetooth. In the Alert mode, once out of Bluetooth connection range, the key tracker and mobile phone will make noise that reminds you of your items. I’ve tested it out and it works perfectly! Great value for the relief of being able to find your keys so easily!"

3. The Best Waterproof Key Finder

While most other options are water-resistant at best, the Cube is IP67-level waterproof — which means it can be submerged under a meter of water for up to a half an hour without damage. Consequently, this is the best pick for adventurers, outdoor workers, and anyone whose keys (or pets) are regularly exposed to the elements. In addition to its durability, the Cube also has a replaceable battery and doubles as a map tracker, reverse phone finder, and a remote shutter button for selfies.

Range: 100 feet

Replaceable battery: yes, CR2032

One reviewer wrote: "Confession: I’m not actually using this for my keys. I’m using this for my flight risk kitty cat who’s already run away from home once. It’s heavier than I would like for a pet harness, but it doesn’t seem to bother her any. It’s waterproof, which I like because rain exists."

4. The Easiest To Use — & The Loudest

The KeyRinger key finder pair is extra loud and super easy to use, even if you're not the best with technology. It can be used alongside an app on your tablet or phone, but the second tracker also functions as a remote prompter for the first. When the button is pressed, the tracker emits a gradually increasing sound that gets "VERY loud," according to a reviewer. The pair is also made from extremely durable material and has a range of up to 300 feet.

Range: 300 feet

Replaceable battery: yes, CR2032

One reviewer wrote: "Bought these for my elderly parents who have trouble finding their keys sometimes. Purchased them 22 months ago & batteries are still going strong. Very loud, very effective & very simple to use for finding lost keys. Really like the fact that I can also search for them with my android phone."

5. The Best Option For Families Or Lots Of Items

Keys, wallets, luggage, remote controls — the Esky tracker can find any of the aforementioned items for multiple people, all thanks to its six different receivers. It's not the most advanced option (it doesn't use any external apps), but its color-coded remote comes with a stand and works up to 100 feet away. The included batteries are long-lasting and replaceable, and the trackers have holes as well as Velcro-friendly designs. Some reviewers even use them to "call" their kids down for breakfast or when they're in the school parking lot.

Range: 100 feet

Replaceable battery: yes, CR2032

One reviewer wrote: "Are you often asking 'where is my ...?' Well, our family certainly is. At Christmas, my youngest son did his own research to help our family find a solution. So easy to set up and works amazingly. We have fobs on each of our key sets, as well as the TV remote. It's certainly become a time saver in our house!"

6. The Best GPS Tracker

Oftentimes, when a Bluetooth tracker is out of range, you're out of luck. That's not the case with the Samsung SmartThings tracker, which uses an LTE connection to find items anywhere in the country. Instead of an alarm, you can see the tracker's location on a map — plus it has a Geofencing mode as well as a notification system (so the tracker-holder can say "I'm ready to be picked up" or "I'm in trouble," simply by pressing the tile). The cellular service costs $5 a month or $50 a year, but each purchase comes with one year free. Plus, unlike the other picks here, it has a rechargeable battery.

Range: anywhere in the U.S.

Replaceable battery: rechargeable, lithium polymer

One reviewer wrote: "Finally a good tracker which doesn't go out of range. My 2nd grader now has it on her backpack. Lets me know where she is at all times. Came with a year of coverage."

7. The Best Tracker Set For All Your Stuff

This Tile Essentials set comes with a keyring Mate tracker so you can find your keys anywhere within a 200-foot range — but it also comes with a slim, credit-card style tracker for your wallet as well as two sticker trackers for your remotes, expensive electronics, or other favorite items. As with the single Tile Mate, the set offers help from the entire Tile community when your item is lost. (Note that the Mate has a replaceable battery, but the other trackers don't.)

Range: 200 feet

Replaceable battery: yes (for Mate), CR1632

One reviewer wrote: "Got these for hubby who has a hard time keeping track of phone, keys, wallet. If you have your phone you can find any of the other things. If you have the keys and not the phone you can make your phone ring even if it’s on silent. This is genius stuff right here."