You can’t stop accidents from happening, but you can stop them from ruining your computer. The best keyboard covers for MacBook Pros are compatible with your laptop model and are made from flexible silicone, TPU, or polyurethane to protect from spills, dust, and more.

There are a variety of MacBook Pro models with different keyboard designs, so it’s important to choose a cover that matches your computer. Many brands will list the year and size of compatible MacBooks, but to make sure it’s an exact fit, you should also check the compatible model numbers listed on the product page. If you don’t want to worry about fit, or if you may upgrade your laptop soon, you can also choose a more universal keyboard cover that will fit multiple laptop models.

Silicone, polyurethane plastic, and TPU are great choices for keyboard covers because they are flexible and waterproof, making them both protective and easy to type on. All three materials can be washed, so if you do spill something, it’s easy to clean your keyboard cover. Whichever material you choose, you’ll want one that is 0.3 millimeter or thinner, so it won’t interfere with closing your laptop or typing.

Like many MacBook accessories, keyboard covers come in a variety of colors and patterns. You can choose one with a bright color to show off your style, or you may prefer a clear cover that lets your keyboard backlight shine through.

Add an extra layer of protection to your computer with picks from this list of the best keyboard covers on Amazon — and they’re all $25 or less.

1. The Best Overall

Compatibility: 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro

Material: TPU

This clear keyboard cover is designed to protect your laptop’s keyboard from dust, spills, and other debris. It has an ultra-thin design, measuring only 0.12 millimeter, so it won’t disturb your typing, and since it’s clear, the backlight can shine through for late-night work. This keyboard cover is made from washable TPU material, and it stops before the Touch ID feature on newer MacBook Pros, ensuring that it won’t interfere with the sensitive fingerprint scanner. To take your protection to the next level, you can also buy the touchpad protector from UPPERCASE, which is available on Amazon.

One fan raved: “I love my Macbook and I believe in keyboard covers -- but I hate when keyboard covers are sticky and slow down my typing speed. This is a perfect meld of efficiency and protection without prohibiting my productivity. The cover isn't sticky, it's clear, doesn't lose shape and ALWAYS STAYS IN PLACE. I love it. I don't always have brand loyalty, but THIS IS A BRAND I AM LOYAL TO.”

2. The Runner Up

Compatibility: 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro

Material: silicone

If you’re looking to add some fun flair to your Macbook Pro as well as protect it, this colorful keyboard protector is the pick for you. It comes in 30 different colors, from bright tones like yellow and light purple to deeper hues like midnight green and navy blue. This silicone cover helps protect your keyboard and laptop from damage caused by spills, dust, and key-wear. It measures just 0.3 millimeter and is washable, so if you spill some coffee or juice on it, you can easily rinse it clean. Like the previous pick, this keyboard cover doesn’t cover the Touch ID or touch bar.

One fan raved: “i’ve been looking for something that’s not flimsy and that’ll stick. this honestly does not disappoint; it arrived on time and immediately putting it on my keyboard, it fit perfectly. shutting my laptop, there was no residue or markings left on my screen, so it’s honestly a relief compared to previous experiences from other keyboard covers. the only thing that’s a bit disappointing is that you can hardly see the backlight through the keys. in the photo i had the brightness all the way up and yet in a dark room i can barely make out the letters; you’re honestly better off getting a clear cover if that’s a deal breaker. otherwise, definitely worth getting this cover.”

Available colors: 30

3. The Best Keyboard Cover With A Laptop Shell

Compatibility: 2020, 2019, and 2018 13-inch Macbook Pro

Material: silicone

Protect more than just your keys with this keyboard cover and case set, which comes in coordinating colors and patterns. The 0.3 millimeter keyboard cover is made from silicone, so it’s not only spill- and dust-resistant, but it’s also washable. The included laptop cover has a hardshell design that covers both the top and bottom of your computer for additional protection. The base has air vents to prevent overheating and rubberized feet for better stability. Both the base and top have a snap-on design, and the set comes in 42 colors, from space-themed pattens to soft solid hues.

One fan raved: “This wasn't my first choice design, but when my first choice went out of stock-i got this one. After spilling coffee on my last Mac I got the Mac AND keyboard cover and I have to say I am amazed at how well the keyboard protector fits right over-you cannot even tell it is on there....live and learn and won't be without this again!”

Available colors: 42

Available options: 12

4. The Best For Older MacBook Pro Models

Compatibility: 13- and 15-inch Macbook Pro, 2015 or older

Material: silicone

If you have an older laptop, this silicone keyboard cover is compatible with both 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros from 2015 or prior. Like the other MOSISO pick, this one measures just 0.3 millimeter and can protect your keyboard from dust and spills. This keyboard cover is easy to clean and also comes with a one-year warranty. It’s available in a variety of fun colors too, such as rose red, space gray, and orange.

One fan raved: “This item is definitely long lasting and worth your money! I purchased this keyboard protector over three years ago and I'm still using it to this day! It's in tip top condition and has not worn out. I love that the color is black, as it does not show any signs of being dirty, and appears to be newer than it actually is. And the feel of it, while it takes a little getting used to in comparison to your normal keyboard, is nice, soft, and smooth. My dad recently got a MacBook and he purchased a clear keyboard protector. I hated it! I know it isn't mine to hate, but I detested the way the clear showed the keys underneath and the logo was just so obvious on the space bar. His protector was new, but it looked like it was so old and used. I showed him my own and ordered him this same one, and he loves it now. Highly recommend this one, in black!”

Available colors: 31

5. The Best Universal Cover

Compatibility: 15.6 — 17.3-inch keyboards with numeric keypads

Material: polyurethane

This universal keyboard cover is a great choice for anyone who works on multiple laptops, or plans to upgrade in the near future. It measures 12.48 by 5.2 inches, which is a good size for many MacBook Pros, although it’s also available in a 14.4-by-5.2-inch size if you want more coverage. If the one you pick is too big and covers your speakers, touch bar, or Touch ID, you can always trim it yourself for a better fit. This keyboard cover is made from clear polyurethane, so it’s spill- and dust-resistant, and it measures only 0.11 millimeter thick, making it the thinnest option on this list.

One fan raved: “Best way for me to keep my keyboard protected, I work in a dental clinic and need the barrier. This barrier is reusable and works great for my laptop, it is a bit large, for my Macbook air, I have some overhang but not a big deal. Easy to place on and easy to remove.”