Selecting a kitchen rug can be a difficult task, especially when your kitchen has hardwood flooring. It’s a high-traffic area prone to spills and drops, and hardwood floors need protection from scratches, dirt, and buildup. Luckily, the best kitchen rugs for hardwood floors are easy to clean and offer protection for your flooring while giving your feet a bit of cushioning while you cook. Many are also designed to stay in place despite the slippery flooring.

When shopping for a kitchen rug, you’ll want to consider washability and nonslip backing. Ideally, the rug will be machine washable in case of heavy-duty spills, but a low pile rug that’s easier to vacuum could also suffice. To prevent the rug from slipping and protect your floor from scratches, choose one with nonslip backing or add a rug pad, which will be sold separately. As for the material of the backing, if it’s in your budget, try to stay away from lower-cost PVC backings, as they may degrade your floor’s finish over time, and opt instead for rubber, latex, or felt ones.

And because you may be on your feet for long periods while you wash dishes, prep food, or cook, you might want a kitchen rug with some extra padding for comfort. Finally, the size and look of the best rug for you will ultimately depend on your kitchen layout and aesthetic, so before you purchase, consider taking measurements to make sure the rug you select will fit perfectly. To make that even easier, most of the options below are available in multiple shapes and sizes.

Scroll on for the best kitchen rugs for hardwood floors so you can find one that will meet your needs and look great while doing it.

1. This Braided Indoor/Outdoor Rug In Variety Of Shapes & Colors

This indoor/outdoor rug is made of water-resistant braided polypropylene and offers the durability needed for busy areas like the kitchen. To clean, the manufacturer recommends hosing it down and using a rug cleaner to spot-treat stains. It’s also easily vacuumed. The rug doesn’t have an incorporated backing, but a rubber rug pad can be purchased to prevent slipping and to provide extra protection to your floor. It’s available in eight colors and 37 size and shape combinations, including circles, ovals, rectangles, and squares.

One reviewer wrote: “This rug is amazing for spills and clean ups are so easy! Bought for kitchen and I’m shocked at the stains that essentially disappeared with a little soap and water.”

2. A Floral Rug That’s Easy To Vacuum

If you’d fancy a patterned mat that will still stand up to kitchen traffic, this floral rug could be for you. It’s made of durable nylon and, although it’s not machine-washable, has a low pile that will be easy to vacuum. It can also be spot-cleaned with a mild detergent. The rug has a full rubber backing that will prevent slipping and floor damage, comes in three colors, and is available in nine sizes, including runners, ovals, and rectangles.

One reviewer wrote: “We just had our hardwood floors refinished and I purchased the rugs to protect the floors in the kitchen from water, etc. They arrived quickly, they grip nicely to the floor and don't move around, and are comfortable to stand on.”

3. A Pair Of Basic Nonslip Floor Mats In Neutral Colors

If you’re looking for rug coverage in multiple areas, this two-pack of kitchen mats could be a great selection. Made of absorbent polypropylene twill, their low pile will be easy-peasy to vacuum, and they’re also machine-washable. Both mats have a full rubber backing to keep them from slipping or harming your hardwood floors. While they’re only available in one size, they’re offered in two neutral colors that will match the decor of nearly any kitchen.

One reviewer wrote: “Looks perfect in my kitchen! The anti slip backing keeps me safely in place and the color fits in with my cherry red hardwood floors. Great quality rugs!”

4. This Machine-Washable Set Of Rugs

For a fuzzier rug that’s still easy to clean, consider this set of absorbent microfiber shag rugs for the kitchen. Their higher pile will make them more difficult — but not impossible — to vacuum, and they are machine-washable. They’re fully backed with latex rubber to prevent slipping and offer more protection to your floors. This set has a trellis pattern and is available in two sizes and six colors. A buffalo check patterned set is also available if that’s more your style.

One reviewer wrote: “Totally awesome. I really have enjoyed these. They’ve survived several washes (probably 7-10) years without any changes in the [softness] or appearance. Plush, yet not so thick that I feel like my feet are on 70’s shag. Mine are in the kitchen and feel so good in my tired feet. They’d be perfect in bathroom too! I’d definitely purchase again.”

5. A Machine-Washable Cotton Rug

This modern patterned rug is made of cotton and is machine-washable. Its low pile also makes it easy to vacuum up crumbs and other spills. The rug doesn't have a backing but can be paired with a rug pad (sold separately) to prevent slipping and to further protect your hardwood floors. It’s available as a runner in one color and as an area rug in two colors, which may be a great selection if you have an open kitchen that needs a lot of floor coverage.

One reviewer wrote: “This rug is simple and beautiful. I love that it is machine washable. The pattern is great - the soft beige and white colors make it not too loud or bold of a pattern.”

6. These Absorbent & Easy-To-Clean Rugs

This set of two low-pile rugs is easy to vacuum and machine-washable to boot. They’re made of absorbent non-woven fabric and have a wide border for a more aesthetically pleasing look, even for a basic floor mat. They’re also backed with rubber dots which will help prevent slipping. The rugs are available in two neutral colors to match nearly any kitchen style.

One reviewer wrote: “Purchased these rugs for my kitchen and it has been useful. It helps to keep the floor grease and oil-free. I love that it’s washable so it can be reusable. The neutral colors and material is easy to match.”

Also Great: A Cushioned Floor Mat With A Nonslip Bottom

This memory foam mat is stain-resistant and has a nonslip bottom, making it a comfortable addition in front of a sink, kitchen island, or stove. The thick, supportive foam can help reduce fatigue in your feet, legs, and back while you stand. It comes in three sizes and 13 colors, and it’s backed by a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after more than 21,000 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “This is well worth it. Does my feet well in the kitchen. Love that I don’t have to stand on the hard wood floors for hours cooking.”