Your hardwood floors are gorgeous — and were probably expensive to install. With so many rug pad options on the market, it's easy to be tricked into believing all rug pads are the same, but they vary in terms of density and even material The best rug pads for hardwood floors are constructed with felt and foam to provide a safe barrier between your rug and your precious floors. They also come in a wide range of sizes, and some can even be trimmed down to fit your favorite rug.

A quality rug pad helps your area rug lay completely flat over hardwood floors. It keeps people and pets from slipping as they walk or run throughout the house, makes it about a thousand times easier to vacuum (without vacuuming up your rug), and can even offer soundproofing features that'll make your neighbors happy.

It's important to choose pads that don't use wood-damaging glues and that are dense and protective enough to handle the added pressure of furniture (without putting dents in your hardwood). For reference, the average pad's density is between 1/4 inch and 1/2 inch in thickness, and this is the range you'll want to look for when shopping.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered RUGPADUSA 1/4" Thick Felt + Rubber Rug Pad Amazon $55 See On Amazon This standard ¼-inch thick rug pad has outstanding reviews from customers who rave about its thickness and how it helps rugs lay completely flat underfoot. Unlike cheaper foam rug pads, this one actually makes your rug feel more comfortable, thanks to its felt construction. This reversible pad has a fiber side that grips your rug and a rubber side to safely adhere to floors. Don't worry, it's designed to protect all hard flooring — even laminate wood floors will remain spotless with this pad! Best yet, it comes in dozens of sizes. Just choose the one closest to your rug's size, then cut away any excess material. One reviewer wrote: "Love this rug pad! My area rugs feel and look much more expensive than they are. I have already recommended this product to my family members, and my sister bought a large pad for her living room area rug and loved it." Available sizes: 74

2 The Most Affordable Gorilla Grip Original Area Rug Gripper Pad Amazon $24 See On Amazon This affordable area rug pad is made for hardwood and hard floors and comes in lots of sizes, making it one of the most versatile options. There's nothing fancy about this pad: It's a flat, non-adhesive option that stays put and keeps your area rug in place without causing any unwanted floor damage. This pad is easy to use, even easier to clean (it's washable), and reviewers report that these pads keep pets from slipping on rugs, too. Needless to say, if it can pass the puppy test, it's as good as gold — and the fact that it's cheaper than its counterparts is the cherry on top. One reviewer wrote: "I did not expect this to work as well as it does. We have a 95 lb dog who runs on the hardwood floors and then uses the rug to help him stop. Before we got this pad the 20x30 rug would get moved across the room, even with recliners on part of the rug. Now, it doesn’t move at all. No movement in a month. Before I got the rug pad, I was repositioning the rug every few days. Easy to cut to size and put down." Available sizes: 23

3 The Best Splurge RUGPADUSA Memory Foam Rug Pad Amazon $103 See On Amazon An alternative to traditional foam and felt rug pads, this splurge-worthy memory foam rug pad is made with ½-inch thick memory foam, which makes it one of the densest pads you’ll find on the market. (You can also score it in ¼-inch thickness if you're after a lower density.) One of the benefits of choosing a higher density pad is that it elevates your area rug slightly and makes it feel softer and more cushioned. Be aware though that, if you use this with a thinner area rug, your rug will sit higher on the floor. Its thick construction provides some soundproofing, and this particular pad is also waterproof. One reviewer wrote: "Well worth the investment. This rug pad perfectly holds our large rug in place and is so comfortable under the feet. Every time I walk across our living room I think about how nice it is to walk on." Available sizes: 22