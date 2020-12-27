If you think kitchen torches are only for restaurant chefs, think again. These handy tools are now widely available for home cooks to use for on-demand browning of items like desserts, meats, and casseroles. But if you’re wary of buying anything with an open flame, there’s nothing to fear. The best kitchen torches are easy and safe to use, and can transform everyday foods into beautiful, presentation-worthy dishes.

Much like lighters, kitchen torches have a sparking mechanism that ignites butane fuel, thus creating a flame. Butane fuel is sold separately, so make sure to pick some up when you buy your torch.

For the most versatility, look for a torch with an adjustable flame, and a fuel capacity to burn for at least 30 minutes. This will allow you to control the flame’s output depending on what or how much of something you’re making. For example: a large lasagna, multiple servings of meringue, or meat that has been cooked in a sous vide circulator.

Editor's note: When cooking with a kitchen torch, take precautions to ensure you're using it safely. You can read more safety tips for using a kitchen torch here.

The best kitchen torches below will help you look like a pro in the kitchen, no chef hat required!

1 The Best Kitchen Torch Sondiko Butane Torch With Safety Lock and Adjustable Flame Amazon $18 See on Amazon On this simply-designed torch by Sondiko, the safety lock feature is built into the ignitor at the back of the torch. Instead of turning the dial to adjust the flame’s intensity, a small slider at the top of the torch’s handle can be adjusted to regulate the flame. A flared base keeps the torch safely upright if you need to set it down while working. The Sondiko’s flame can reach 2500 degrees Fahrenheit, which can be adjusted to find the perfect level for your cooking task. According to one reviewer: “I don’t have a broil feature in my oven and I needed to color my merengues for my decorated cakes, love how I can manage the flame size and it even works for welding!!! Great price, great tool. Happy with the purchase.”

2 Also, Great Spicy Dew Blow Torch Amazon $20 See on Amazon This torch has both a safety lock to prevent small hands from igniting it and a flame guard to protect your hands while using it. The flame strength is controlled with a turn dial at the back of the torch, which, on high, can reach temperatures of up to 2372 degrees Fahrenheit. Butane can be refilled via a valve in the bottom of the torch, which has a wide foot for added stability when the torch is upright. According to one reviewer: “This honestly was the first torch I’ve bought since I’ve just taken up cooking. For no experience I assumed it would be difficult to manage or use correctly because I’ve read that others have issues in it squirting the butane all over the place. It was pretty simple and easy to follow the instructions. Great for a beginner for sure."