If you think kitchen torches are only for restaurant chefs, think again. These handy tools are now widely available for home cooks to use for on-demand browning of items like desserts, meats, and casseroles. But if you’re wary of buying anything with an open flame, there’s nothing to fear. The best kitchen torches are easy and safe to use, and can transform everyday foods into beautiful, presentation-worthy dishes.
Much like lighters, kitchen torches have a sparking mechanism that ignites butane fuel, thus creating a flame. Butane fuel is sold separately, so make sure to pick some up when you buy your torch.
For the most versatility, look for a torch with an adjustable flame, and a fuel capacity to burn for at least 30 minutes. This will allow you to control the flame’s output depending on what or how much of something you’re making. For example: a large lasagna, multiple servings of meringue, or meat that has been cooked in a sous vide circulator.