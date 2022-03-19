When it comes to tackling small-scale kitchen tasks, a utility knife is the go-to tool of choice. The best kitchen utility knives have sharp blades and feel comfortable in your hand.

Blade material should be your first consideration. Most kitchen utility knives are constructed from stainless steel, which combines chromium with steel for a durable blade that resists corrosion. Stainless steel is less prone to chipping and also retains its edge longer than other materials — perfect for anyone who can’t or doesn’t want to invest in a strict knife maintenance routine. Unadulterated carbon steel utility knives have a stronger and harder blade; however, they require regular sharpening and run the risk of rusting if they aren’t treated with food-grade mineral oil. Many knives are advertised as “high-carbon stainless steel,” which marries the best characteristics of both materials. There are also utility knives made with ceramic, which are a great option for cooks who want a lightweight blade that maintains its razor-sharp edge.

The blade’s shape is also important. Straight edges are the most common, all-purpose choice, but serrated edges are helpful for sawing through delicate items like ripe fruit and bread while preserving their shape.

As for length, kitchen utility knife blades are typically between 4 and 9 inches. The best knife comes down to whichever size blade is easiest for your particular hand to maneuver.

Also, be sure to choose a handle that works best for you. The most common materials used for utility knife handles are plastic and thermoplastic elastomers, which are easy to clean and resist warping. Note that brands use a range of names for their handle materials — such as Fibrox or polyoxymethylene — but these are all different ways of saying they’re durable synthetics. For those who prefer a natural material, there are utility knives with handles made from a range of exotic woods. These are eye-catching, but keep in mind that they require regular oiling or waxing to maintain their shape and functionality.

Most importantly, kitchen utility knives should feel good in your hand while you slice and dice. Many knife aficionados put a premium on balance and weight distribution between the blade and handle. This often requires a full-tang design, in which the blade tapers and extends all the way to the end of the handle. Half-tang blades limit leverage and force while cutting, but the trade-off is that they’re lighter, more affordable, and still perfectly serviceable for simple tasks. Comfort ultimately comes down to personal preference. Some may want an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, or prefer a lightweight blade to reduce hand fatigue. Others may favor the feel of thicker, heavier handles and blades.

If you’re ready to add a new workhorse to your knife block or kitchen drawer, scroll down to find the best kitchen utility knives on Amazon right now.

1 A Classic Utility Knife From An Iconic Brand Wüsthof Classic 6-Inch Utility Knife Amazon $115 See On Amazon Blade length: 6 inches

Blade material: stainless steel

Handle material: polymer Think of this Wüsthof 6-inch utility knife as a dependable counterpart to your favorite chef’s knife. Forged in Germany from stainless steel, the blade is designed to handle a range of smaller everyday tasks, from slicing fruit to mincing herbs. The full-tang construction provides balance, and the curved black polymer handle is easy to clean and grip. One enthusiastic Amazon reviewer described using it as akin to “slicing butter with a hot knife,” which is probably why it boasts an overall 4.8-star rating. Helpful review: “This knife is everything you would expect in a quality stainless steel knife. Well balanced with a comfortable grip it holds an edge well and slices meats and vegetables easily. I expect that we will be using this knife for many years to come.”

2 A Budget-Friendly Utility Knife With Over 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Farberware EdgeKeeper Utility Knife Amazon $8 See On Amazon Blade length: 4.5 inches

Blade material: high-carbon stainless steel

Handle material: plastic With more than 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this budget kitchen utility knife packs a big punch in a small package. The 4.5-inch, half-tang blade is made with rust-resistant, high-carbon stainless steel, and the soft grip plastic handle makes kitchen prep a comfortable task. Best of all, it includes a protective sheath with a built-in sharpener, so your knife blade will always maintain its edge with minimal effort. Helpful review: “I love to cook, and the blades I've been using have been lacking, even the more expensive ones. I was so happy that this knife had a sheath with an edge keeper. I used it for the first time today. It was fabulous! Not only did it cut vegetables beautifully, but it also sliced chicken breasts as if I were slicing through softened butter. I am in LOVE and just ordered another one!”

3 A Compact Utility Knife With A Ceramic Blade Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 4.5-Inch Utility Knife Amazon $26 See On Amazon Blade length: 4.5 inches

Blade material: ceramic

Handle material: plastic For an alternative to a standard stainless steel knife, this Kyocera ceramic utility knife is a popular option with over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The 4.5-inch, opaque white blade is made with ceramic, which is 50% harder than steel, and the ergonomic plastic handles are available in nine fun colors. This knife is also rust-proof and lightweight compared to its steel counterparts. Note that ceramic utility knives shouldn't be used on frozen or hard foods. However, if you use this one correctly, you may echo the reviewer who wrote, “I have many achievements in my life. Buying this knife is in my top 5.” Helpful review: “Bought this mostly to try a ceramic knife. As they have rounded tips, I wasn't really interested in the paring knife so I went for the utility type knife. I was surprised at how sharp it was and how well it performed. I have used it mainly thus far to cut small vegetables and fruit and it works great. [...] It works well for my use and I would purchase one again.” Available colors: 9

4 A Premium Utility Knife From A Celebrity Chef-Loved Brand Global 5-Inch Chef's Utility Knife Amazon $70 See On Amazon Blade length: 5 inches

Blade material: stainless steel

Handle material: stainless steel Smaller than a chef’s knife but larger than a paring knife, this 5-inch utility knife by Global is a reliable and razor-sharp tool that slices neatly through produce, small cuts of meat, cheese, and more. An endorsement of the brand by the late Anthony Bourdain doesn’t hurt its reputation, either. The blade is made with a special ice-tempered and hardened stainless steel alloy known as Cromova 18, and the brand claims that its rust and stain-resistant edge stays sharper longer than the competition. The stainless steel handle has signature dimples for a nonslip grip, while hollow construction provides good balance. As one Amazon reviewer put it, the shape and weight “makes it part of your hand.” Helpful review: “If I could buy only one knife this would be it. If you've never used a global product prepare to be impressed. This knife has held up to constant use and all manner of cutting boards. It stays sharp for a long time but I'd still buy a Mino-sharp sharpener so you can enjoy that ridiculously experience for years to come. Cuts ripe tomatoes and other thin skinned things like a light-saber!”

5 A Set of Serrated Utility Knives With Colorful Handles Victorinox 4-Inch Swiss Classic Utility Knives (Set Of 4) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Blade length: 4 inches

Blade material: stainless steel

Handle material: Fibrox This budget-friendly set of utility knives adds some cheer while you’re performing everyday kitchen chores. The half-tang knives are made with serrated stainless steel blades that have a mirrored polish finish, while the patented Fibrox handles are ergonomically designed and slip-resistant. They come in four bright colors, but don’t let their playful appearance deceive you — as one Amazon reviewer wrote, “the weight is perfectly balanced and the cutting power is amazing.” Helpful review: “These are the best utility knives I have ever had; believe me I have paid 3x more for just one knife and these are better! As the reviews stated, they are very sharp and lightweight. But the weight is perfectly balanced and the cutting power is amazing. They slice cleanly without damaging the vegetable or fruit so you also get a wonderful appearance for salads, etc. (think tomatoes and hard boiled eggs). This is one of the best buys yet!”

6 A Razor-Sharp Utility Knife With An Elegant Rosewood Handle Findking 5-Inch Utility Knife Amazon $36 See On Amazon Blade length: 5 inches

Blade material: steel

Handle material: rosewood For those who take pleasure in the routine of knife maintenance, this handsome 5-inch utility knife would make a great addition to your kitchen arsenal. Its steel blade slices through soft ingredients like produce and meat with ease, and the dimpled texture releases food from the blade between cuts. And if aesthetics are a deciding factor in your knife purchase, the octagonal handle crafted from African rosewood is a bonus. Keep in mind that this half-tang knife should be dried thoroughly between every use and shouldn't be used on hard ingredients or cutting surfaces. It’s won over many shoppers on Amazon, with one rating it a "20/10" and another declaring that it is "By far the best quality and sharpest knife I’ve ever owned." Helpful review: “What to say first? It came razor sharp. I hate saying that because you see every cheap garbage knife labeled "razor sharp". This came face shaving sharp. I tested that because I'm your stereotypical knife guy. [...] If you are getting this as a kitchen knife (like it's made for) it will do what you need it to. It cuts chicken, beef, veggies, etc like a lightsaber.”

7 A High-End Serrated Utility Knife That You’ll Use Forever Wüsthof Classic IKON 5-Inch Serrated Utility Knife Amazon $145 See On Amazon Blade length: 5 inches

Blade material: high-carbon stainless steel

Handle material: polyoxymethylene This serrated kitchen utility knife has all the hallmarks of a classic Wüsthof knife, only with the added benefit of a saw-tooth blade. It's made with high-carbon stainless steel using Precision Edge Technology — a special process that makes the blade 20% sharper than previous models. The German-made, full-tang knife also has a curved, ergonomic handle made from durable and fade-resistant polyoxymethylene. While it dices and minces just as well as a straight blade, the scalloped edges make this the preferred choice for cutting cleanly through delicate items like bread and soft fruit. Helpful review: “A nice step up due to the ergonomic design and curved handle. Wustof is carbon steal and great balance. Oh- and sharper than anything!”