Whether you're looking for something less expensive or you just want to explore different brands, there are many great stand mixers that aren't made by KitchenAid. The best KitchenAid mixer alternatives are budget-friendly and versatile, offering a variety of attachments and speed settings that can handle any recipe from meringue to bread dough.

When buying a new stand mixer, first consider how you plan to use it. If you're new to baking and will be making simple recipes to start, a stand mixer with fewer speeds and attachments will save money while meeting your basic needs. However, if you plan to make more advanced recipes, you'll want more speed settings and attachments for added versatility. Most stand mixers come with dough hooks and beater attachments, but if you want to make meringue or whipped cream, you'll need a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, too.

Another factor to consider is bowl capacity. Stand mixers with a smaller capacity (think: around 3.5 quarts), are better for those who like to bake for just a of couple friends, while a mixer with a capacity of around 6.5 quarts can easily handle even big holiday bakes. The bowls themselves are commonly made of stainless steel, which is a great material because it's durable and easy to clean.

If you love to mix sticky bread dough, you may think you need a stand mixer with a higher motor wattage. Just remember that wattage does not always translate to power, as some motors are more energy efficient than others. It's better to look at the manufacturer's notes to see what types of recipes they recommend for their stand mixers. You might also want a mixer with planetary action, which means the attachments orbit around the bowl for more thorough mixing.

Finally, it's good to know that there are two types of stand mixer designs. One requires you to pull the bowl down when you remove it, while the other has a tilting head that flips up when you need to remove the bowl. The tilting head design can make it easier to quickly peek into your bowl, but it also requires more space above when opening.

If you're ready to mix it up with some KitchenAid mixer alternatives, check out the list of our favorites below.

1. The Best Overall

Speed settings: 7

Capacity: 4 quarts

For a fraction of the price of KitchenAid mixers, this Hamilton Beach stand mixer can handle just about any recipe thanks to the seven speed settings and three attachments. The included dough hook, whisk, and flat beater are dishwasher-safe, and the splash guard has a convenient opening, so you can add ingredients while mixing. Like KitchenAid models, this Hamilton Beach mixer features a planetary orbit design that mixes more thoroughly, so you won't have to worry about scraping dough off the sides of the stainless steel bowl. It has a tilt-head design, and nonslip feet so it will stay put on your countertop.

One fan raved: “This a great standard mixer without breaking the bank. I've made two dozen cookies(beat blade), pizza dough(dough hook), baked French Toast(whisk attachment) and English Muffin bread(dough hook) in two days since delivery! The attachments are dishwasher safe but I prefer to wash by hand and it is a breeze to do so. The suction cups on the bottom keep the machine secure on the counter while in use. It's VERY lightweight and easy to move around. This a good stand mixer for a beginner cook or for simple baking. I couldn't be happier!”

Available colors: 4, including blue and silver

2. The Runner-Up

Speed settings: 6

Capacity: 6.5 quarts

With a 6.5 quart design, the Aucma stand mixer is the perfect pick for anyone who likes to take on bigger baking projects. It has six speed settings and includes whisk, dough hook, and beater attachments. The speed dial also has a blue light that makes it easy to see whether you forgot to turn it off or on. The tilt-head design makes it simple to remove the large stainless steel bowl, and two convenient bowl handles allow you to maneuver the bowl around your kitchen with ease. Like the Hamilton Beach model this Aucma stand mixer has a splash guard with an access hatch, so you can easily add ingredients while mixing without having to worry about making a mess.

One fan raved: “I did a LOT of research. I had a budget of $100ish. My husband wanted to bless me with a new mixer since my Bosch finally gave up the ghost, but he said he just couldn't get me a Kitchen Aid at this point. Challenge accepted. I had no idea we had options out there besides a Kitchen Aid. I am beyond pleased with this model. My Aucma handles all my mixing needs. It is lightweight...but not wimpy. My husband was impressed with the splash guard. It is easy to assemble and disassemble. The parts clean easily. The turn dial lights up so I know right away when I forget to plug it in (every time!). My husband was also impressed with how much quieter it is than my old Bosch. I waited a few months before reviewing to make sure my love at first sight was lasting. [...] I highly recommend this product.”

Available colors: 7, including royal blue and pink

3. The Budget Pick

Speed Settings: 5

Capacity: 3.5 Quarts

This cute stand mixer by Dash is not only budget-friendly, but also apartment-friendly. It's 10.5 inches tall and weighs just 5 pounds, so it's easy to fit on even the smallest work surface, and you can stash it in a cabinet when not in use. It has five speed settings, which is enough to tackle most recipes, and includes two dough hooks and two beaters, which are all dishwasher-safe. The stainless steel bowl has a 3.5-quart capacity, and an adjustable slide makes it easy to mix everything inside. This mixer comes in five colors and has a cool, retro style that looks great in any kitchen.

One fan raved: “Picked this up for the new house and it works phenomenally. It is much more compact than my old kitchen aid and works so much better. It is not very loud at all which is always a huge plus! Feels very high end and looks amazing!”

Available colors: 5, including aqua and green

5. The Glass Bowl Mixer

Speed Settings: 12

Capacity: 4 Quarts

This mixer from Sunbeam comes with two chrome beaters, two dough hooks, and two whisks, which can be ejected from the head with just the touch of a button. Beyond attachments, this mixer also comes with two glass bowls in a two quart and four quart size. The 12 speed settings can handle any baking project, and the non-skid feet mean that this mixer will stay put even at top speeds. It also has a soft-start design to prevent splatter and a tilting head for easy access to your batter.

One fan raved "I am so very happy with my recent purchase of a new Sunbeam mixer. I have been toying with buying a Kitchen aid as...they do look pretty cool and they must be better because they are so much more expensive, right? Well, reviews of the new mini Artisan and my past experience changed my mind and I couldn't be happier! [...]"

Also Great: A KitchenAid Hand-Mixer At A Wallet-Friendly Price

If you're only avoiding KitchenAid because of the price tag, consider their more affordable hand mixer. With five speed settings and two stainless steel beater attachments, this KitchenAid hand mixer is great for whipping cream or egg whites, mixing batters, and much more. The cord can lock to one side, which makes it easier to keep it clean and out of the way, and there's a soft start feature to prevent splatter. Like the brand's stand mixer, this hand mixer comes in a variety of classic KitchenAid colors.

One fan raved: “I wanted to get a KitchenAid stand mixer, but I also wanted a tiny house. Guess which one won? The tiny kitchen is great, but there is no room for a stand mixer. This is literally the next best thing. I love the power and usefulness of the KitchenAid hand mixer, and because it is a KitchenAid product, I am confident that it will last for decades. I believe it is the finest hand mixer made, and of course, it's colour is beautiful and it looks great in the kitchen. I can recommend this mixer to anyone looking for the quality of the KitchenAid stand mixer yet without the space to keep it in. I could not be happier with my purchase. Thank you, KitchenAid!”

Available colors: 14, including tangerine and boysenberry