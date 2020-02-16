If you have tight bedroom, narrow closet, or teeny tiny bathroom, having a space-efficient laundry hamper comes in clutch. With narrow frames but deep baskets, the best laundry hampers for small spaces can fit nearly anywhere, but they’ll have plenty of room for your dirty laundry. And from hampers on wheels to options that hang over the door, you’ll find there are a myriad of picks to help you make the most of what you’re working with.

If you’re dealing with very limited room, you might not want to sacrifice any floor space at all to your hamper. In that case, keep an eye out for hanging models. Outfitted with hooks, these can be hung over your door, on a doorknob, or on your closet rod. Some hampers even come with adhesive hooks that you can mount to a wall. On the other hand, if you have some floor space, you can get a traditional hamper with a slim profile. Fabric hampers are a popular choice, as they’re the most forgiving in terms of squeezing them into narrow spots. If you have the room to accommodate a more rigid hamper, though, a plastic or wire version with perforations throughout is helpful for keeping odors from getting locked in.

Beyond that, you there are hampers with wheels that make it easy to roll your clothes to the laundry room, as well as double hamper sets that allow you to separate your darks from your lights, which can help eliminate the possibility of your red sweatshirt getting thrown in the wash with your favorite crisp white button-down. With that said, take a look below at the best laundry hampers for small spaces you can buy.

1 A Basic Hamper That Does The Job Chrislley Slim Laundry Hamper Amazon $18 See On Amazon At 15.2 inches wide and 8.5 inches deep, slim laundry hamper is skinny enough to fit into the narrowest of spaces and is made from durable Oxford cloth. In addition, it can be collapsed flat when you're not using it, but even though it can be compactly stored, it's not flimsy, thanks to its cardboard bottom insert and rods that keep it standing upright. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews, it's available in five colors and features sturdy carrying handles to make it easier to tote from place to place. Helpful review: “We purchased this to use in our RV. Very sturdy, fits in the narrow space we have for it, easy to move, and holds several days of laundry for two people.”

2 Editor’s Pick: A Wire Basket With Wooden Handles Yamazaki Laundry Basket with Wooden Handles Amazon $50 See On Amazon Bustle Commerce editor Jen Fiegel recommends this chic and minimalist wire basket with wooden handles that flip up for carrying. She says, "I've had this for 3 years now, and it's still going strong. The wire construction helps any damp laundry dry and the smaller size is easy to squeeze in around furniture. Plus, it's really aesthetically pleasing so it doesn't have to be hidden away into a closet where it'll create musty smells." The Scandinavian design-inspired basket weighs just 2.4 pounds and measures 12-by-16.3-inches at the base. Helpful review: “I use this as a hamper in the bath/Shower room. With other hampers the tight weave and closed lid is an invitation for mold and mildew. This looks nice, it has good air circulation and I can see when I need to do a load of towels. Then it has the handles so I can just take it to the washing machine. It looks really nice. If I were going to design a hamper this is what it would be.”

3 This Hamper That Hangs From A Door Or Wall KEEPJOY XL Hanging Laundry Hampers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This over-the-door laundry hamper takes up zero floor space and comes with universal hooks to hang it. Don’t want to hang it over the door? It also comes with adhesive hooks, so you can hang it from the wall in the bathroom or inside your closet. Measuring a generous 20-by-30 inches, the hamper boasts an extra-large capacity, but the durable Oxford fabric and double-reinforced stitching can stand up to heavy loads. There’s a separate pocket on front that’s perfect for storing a few delicates, and the zipper on the back makes it easy to transfer the clothes to your washing machine. Helpful review: “The door hangers are very secure and hold them in place well. They also hold quite a bit of laundry, and keep my floor space open in my small laundry room. We have one for lights and one for darks.”

4 A Larger-Capacity Skinny Basket With A Lid Mind Reader Slim Laundry Hamper Amazon $28 See On Amazon Although it's only 10 inches deep, this slim, space-saving laundry hamper can actually hold a great deal of laundry because of its tall 23.6-inch height and long 18-inch base. Beyond the ample volume, this hamper also boasts a lid, cutout handles for carrying it, and a ventilated woven design that lets those inevitable dirty laundry odors air out. Because it's plastic, it's also lightweight — about 3 pounds — and comes in five colors, like pink, gray, and ivory. The sturdy plastic walls also make it a good container for wet clothes and towels which might otherwise ruin a fabric liner if left unattended for too long. Helpful review: “Love, love, love this slim hamper!! The slim design is perfect and unobtrusive like a bigger hamper would be in my small space. It's durable and well constructed. It's also ventilated so any wet towels i put in it doesnt get stinky.”

5 The Best Space-Saving Wicker Basket Whitmor Rattique Laundry Hamper With Lid Amazon $50 See On Amazon If wicker is more your style, this Whitmor Rattique laundry hamper is both an attractive and functional choice. At 17.3 inches wide and 12.6 inches deep, it's larger and more expensive than the previous pick, but it has several features that may make it worth it if you have the space: a hinged lid, a removable and machine-washable liner bag, and lightweight plastic and metal wire construction that's sturdy but still easy to lift and move closer to your washer. Available in espresso and gray shades, the hamper looks like it's made from real split rattan and contains a lid to keep your laundry tucked away. In other words, this is one hamper you won't mind keeping out in plain view. Helpful review: "I was in a stump with trying to find a hamper that fit the decor of my room and that didn't look cheap. I love the way it fits perfectly in with the style of my bedroom set. Inner lining can be easily removed and washed, doesn't take up much space & sturdy enough to hold a large amount of clothing."

6 The Double Laundry Hamper Set For Separating Clothes WOWLIVE Slim Laundry Hampers (Set of 2) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This set comes with two slim but tall hampers that are perfect for separating your lights from your darks. The genius part? You can set them side by side, or — if space is too tight — place them in different areas to maximize storage. The hampers measure 15-by-10 inches at the base, but offer lots of capacity, thanks to the 25-inch height. Made from sturdy Oxford cloth, they feature handles for easy transport and rods to support the frames. That being said, they can be conveniently collapsed when not in use. Choose from light gray, dark gray, cream, or a color combo. Helpful review: “I wanted an easy and cute way to separate my laundry; these laundry baskets were the perfect fit. They are a good size for my closet space, and I adore the design.”

7 The Laundry Hamper With Wheels Caroeas 22-Inch Slim Rolling Laundry Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Having wheels on a laundry hamper is a big plus since you're able to move it directly to the washing machine with little effort. That's why this slim rolling laundry hamper is a great option. It has both a rolling design and a skinny footprint that's only 15.4 inches wide and 7.3 inches deep. Plus, it's made with a waterproof Oxford fabric and has a safety brake so you don't have to worry about the hamper rolling away unexpectedly. The bag is also collapsible, which is a nice touch, and contains removable poles to give it shape when it's in use. Helpful review: "Fits perfectly in narrow space. Also fits a good amount of clothes and towels. Exactly as needed."