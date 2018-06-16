Whether you love or loathe laundry day, using a quality bag to transport your clothes definitely makes its easier. The best laundry bags are made of durable fabrics capable of holding large loads, and they sometimes even offer bonus features like carrying straps or a collapsible body.

Depending on how much laundry you have to tackle and how far away your washing machine (or laundromat) is, you'll want to choose a laundry bag that's compact to carry — you certainly don't want to deal with any extra bulk if stairs or long distances are involved — but still big enough to, you know, hold everything. Thankfully, there are lots of versatile options available to suit anyone's clothes-toting needs, from heavy-duty ones made for the largest of loads to hangable versions that don't take up any floor space. However, fun fact: Laundry bags are generally known for their space-saving abilities, especially compared to more structured hampers and baskets.

Here, find a comprehensive list of the best and most affordable picks, all of which can be folded and stowed away when not in use. Some of them even qualify as the best travel laundry bags! What are you waiting for? Transform your laundry experience, and start shopping, below.

1 Best Value: A Two Pack Of No-Frills Mesh Laundry Bags Amazon Bang Hui Mesh Laundry Bag $10 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a great value — maybe you're shopping for the whole family or need multiple bags for whatever reason — this no-frills option by Bang Hui will do the job just fine. At only $10 for two, these large bags are 36 inches tall and made of white polyester mesh. Featuring drawstring closures with barrel locks to prevent clothes from spilling out, they're a practical, no-nonsense option for students — and pretty much anyone looking for a reliable bag that, according to Amazon reviewers, won't rip.

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Laundry Bag Amazon Household Essentials Extra Large Natural Cotton Laundry Bag $8 AmazonBuy Now This extra large laundry bag made of natural cotton material is a great hefty option for those who need a dependable bag that can handle large loads of laundry without falling apart — without breaking the bank. At 36 inches tall, it can hold up to four loads of laundry, and all at a wallet-friendly $8 price. Machine-washable and featuring a drawstring closure to keep contents secure, Household Essentials' bag comes highly-rated by users. "They make lugging my huge loads of laundry so simple! They hold so much laundry," wrote one reviewer.

3 The Best Collapsible Laundry Caddy That Stands Upright When In Use Amazon CleverMade SnapBasket Laundry Caddy $20 AmazonBuy Now CleverMade's collapsible caddy is a must for anyone with limited space. Made of heavy-duty polyester with a steel rim around the top, this tote is sturdy enough to stand upright on its own and has handles for easy transport. Better yet, it can be pushed down flat between uses for compact storage. While this may not be the best option for carrying more than two loads at a time, users call it "very sturdy and lightweight," making it the most convenient, space-saving one for lugging loads.

4 The Best Portable Laundry Bag With Shoulder Straps For Travel Amazon VDS Laundry Bag Backpack $15 AmazonBuy Now If you find yourself struggling to carry heavy loads of laundry, this large laundry backpack with shoulder straps by VDS will change the game for you. The tear-resistant nylon bag can hold up to 25 pounds of clothing, which, again, makes it great for hauling those large loads. Its soft, adjustable shoulder straps provide extra comfort when being used as a backpack, but they can transform it into a hanging hamper, too.