Long gone are the days of bulky, heavy lanterns. Nowadays, the best LED lanterns are constructed with lightweight yet durable materials (such as metal and plastic) and are convenient to carry with you, whether that’s to the backyard or on a camping trip. They feature built-in handles or hooks, so you can easily hold them in your hand or hang them from trees and tents. The size of a lantern may matter to you — models that are compact enough, or can be collapsed down, to fit in a bag are especially convenient for hiking, camping, or storing in an emergency kit. Additionally, if your lantern might be exposed to rain or water, opting for one with an IP rating (which indicates exactly how water-resistant it is) can offer peace of mind when the weather turns.

As you shop, consider the brightness of the LED lantern, which is typically measured in lumens. For context, a standard flashlight typically offers up to 30 lumens. If you’re going camping, though, you’re likely better off with a brighter lantern to provide more light in the dark: At least 200 lumens is an ideal range for a camping lantern. Some LED lanterns on this list are much brighter, with settings reaching upwards of 1,000 lumens. A brighter light will be able to illuminate a larger area, but higher brightnesses also typically reduce battery life — so choosing a lantern that’s equipped with multiple brightness levels can help you conserve battery when you need to.

Speaking of batteries, the battery life for the lanterns on this list ranges from a few hours to more than 200 hours. You’ll find that some LED lanterns are rechargeable via USB — but if you don’t have reliable access to power, a lantern with replaceable standard batteries can be convenient. Meanwhile, solar-powered LED lights can be a great set-it-and-forget-it choice, too.

Finally, consider which other features might be helpful. Some of the best LED lanterns incorporate charging ports for your phone, removable panels that can function as separate lights, or motion-sensor technology.

1. The LED Lanterns With 39,000-Plus Amazon Ratings

With more than 39,000 Amazon ratings, these battery-powered LED lanterns are a popular option. They are small in size and each weigh 10 ounces (or about 0.6 pound) with batteries, but they generate plenty of light, according to reviewers. The manufacturer doesn’t specify exactly how bright these lanterns are, but one reviewer described, “Happily surprised by how much punch these little lights put out.” Another reported: “Easy to use, light up a whole room during power loss.”

They can be easily hung or carried with their foldable handles, and they are collapsible for easy transport. Although the manufacturer doesn’t list the exact materials used, it does indicate that they are “aircraft grade” — plus, the lanterns are designed to survive drops from up to 10 feet high. They don’t have an IP rating either, but Vont claims they can be temporarily submerged in water, and many reviewers have reported no issues using the lanterns in the rain. While there aren’t different brightness settings (which also means you can’t really control how much battery the lanterns use when they’re on), it’s easy to make the light dimmer by pushing the handle to collapse the light.

Battery life: 90+ hours

Power source: Three AA batteries each (included)

each (included) Brightest setting: Unspecified

Dimensions: 3.4 x 3.4 x 4.8 inches (length x width x height, collapsed)

Promising Amazon review: “Small, compact and bright. Power goes out occasionally here, wanted something more than candles. These are perfect. Lightweight, adjustable and great for illuminating an entire room. Better than we expected.”

2. A LED Lantern With Customizable Dimness

Tap the button on this plastic LED lantern to toggle between four light modes (300-lumen warm white; 700-lumen cool white; 1,000-lumen cool white; and 1,000-lumen flashing mode) — or hold the button down to dim it to the exact brightness you’d like. The 14-ounce (or 0.9-pound) lantern has an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means it’s splash-proof, and it features a small hook on the base for hanging it upside down, as well as a large handle at the top.

Battery life: Up to 25 hours

Power source: Three replaceable D batteries (sold separately)

Highest brightness: 1,000 lumens

Dimensions: 3.7 x 3.5 x 7.2 inches (length x width x height)

Promising Amazon review: “I loveee how bright this light is! I didn’t expect it to be as good as it is considering how small it is [...] It’s small and pretty compact, it’s neon green (which I actually like cause it stands out and you can spot it easily), there’s a handle on the top & a d-clip on the bottom so you can hang it upside down. There are 4 modes to this lantern. Bright light, warm light, bright +warm light, and flashing. Coolest part we figured out? If you hold the power button down, the light will start to adjust brightness from super bright to very dim. Overall, super satisfied with my purchase and very worth the price.”

3. A Set Of Rechargeable Lanterns That Also Charge Your Phone

Weighing just 4.5 ounces (or 0.3 pound) each, these compact LED lanterns are especially convenient since they also double as phone chargers. According to the manufacturer, the IPX4-rated aluminum lanterns are safe to splash with water. They also have three brightness levels and two flashing modes, the latter of which are convenient in case of an emergency. The lanterns take two hours to charge, and their battery life can last anywhere from three to 10 hours, depending on the brightness setting. While not collapsible, they’re small in size — one reviewer described, “The lantern is so portable that it can fit into my pants pocket.” They also feature a built-in hook, allowing you to hang them from trees, tents, and other surfaces.

Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Power source: Rechargeable via USB (charging cable included)

Highest brightness: 400 lumens

Dimensions: 2.2 x 2.2 x 4.5 inches (length x width x height)

Promising Amazon review: “Surprisingly bright even on low setting. Lightweight and small. Charges quickly. Highly recommend.”

4. A Rechargeable Flashlight-Lantern Hybrid

To illuminate the way with this rechargeable LED lantern-flashlight hybrid, you can choose between the front flashlight or the left-side lantern (which top out at 1,000 lumens and 130 lumens, respectively). Each of the lights has two brightness settings. Plus, there’s an additional flashing red light on the right side for emergencies.

An adjustable shoulder strap and large, sturdy handle make the 29-ounce (or 1.8-pound) lantern easy to hold, and its IPX4 water-resistant rating makes the plastic lantern suitable for outdoor use even in light rain and snow. It’s also equipped with a built-in power bank to charge your cellphone. While the battery life is unspecified and reviewers have reported different run times, one fan described: “Live in hurricane zone and had to use it for 10 hours without power. Kept cell phone going with the USB port and supplied cable.”

Battery life: Unspecified

Highest brightness: 1,000 lumens

Power source: Rechargeable via USB (charging cable included)

Dimensions: 9.8 x 5 x 6.9 inches (length x width x height)

Promising Amazon review: “This is the best lantern ever! It’s so bright and easy going I love it. This will be the perfect add on for a camping trip or a black out. I would give this product 10 stars. It also has a usb port where you can charge other devices.”

5. This Customizable Lantern With Removable Panels

There are a lot of perks with Coleman’s multi-panel LED lantern, including the 800-lumen base made of sturdy plastic and metal — but what really sets it apart on this list are its four removable, rechargeable LED panels, which each offer an additional 100 lumens of light. The base offers a run time of up to 400 hours, while each panel has a run time of up to 14 hours. According to reviewers, the lantern and its individual panels create multiple brightness settings.

The lantern weighs 48 ounces (or 3 pounds), and the base has a convenient loop at the top. As an added bonus, the panels are also equipped with foldable handles, which can be used to stand them upright. The lantern has a splash-resistant IPX4 rating and is equipped with a USB port to charge your mobile devices. And if you don’t think you need a full four panels, you can opt for one of the 2- or 3-panel models instead.

Battery life: Up to 400 hours for the base, up to 14 hours for each of the panels

Power source: Four or eight replaceable D batteries (sold separately) for the base, and four AAA batteries (included) for each of the panels

Highest brightness: 800 lumens

Dimensions: 13.8 x 13.8 x 2.9 inches (length x width x height)

Promising Amazon review: “This is a fantastic product! Very bright! The four lights will detach and may be set around as needed on their little stands. Meanwhile the base lantern still creates light. So happy with this purchase for use in our camp or for emergencies at home!! Worth the money.”

6. A Motion-Sensing LED Lantern

This LED camping lantern features motion-sensing technology that lets it automatically turn on. Alternatively, you can turn it to the alarm setting so that it warns you if it detects motion from animals larger than a raccoon from up to 35 feet away. Additionally, it offers two brightness settings: 400-lumen high and 150-lumen low. One reviewer described: “I love the flexibility of the 4 setting options: Hang it out front at night on a shepherd hook and you have 'camp lighting' 'a porch light', 'security system' and 'motion night light' all in one!”

If you’re looking for a long-lasting battery, this one’s a great option — it has a run time of more than 200 hours. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify the lantern’s materials, weight, or IP rating, it describes the lantern as water-resistant. One reviewer reported, “It is sturdy and well made, but not heavy.” It features a retractable handle.

Battery life: 200+ hours

Highest brightness: 400 lumens

Power source: Four replaceable D batteries (sold separately)

Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 10.5 inches (length x width x height)

Promising Amazon review: “Took this on our very first tent camping trip. Worked perfectly at night and made us feel secure. Lots of light, and the motion feature really does work.”

7. These Decorative Solar-Powered LED Lanterns

With just one 15-lumen brightness setting, these solar-powered hanging lanterns don’t provide a ton of light, but they’re beautiful as decor. You can opt to display them directly on a table or hang them on a tree or string using the built-in handle. According to the manufacturer, the lanterns — which each weigh just 8.4 ounces (or 0.5 pounds) — are made of water-resistant metal and designed to withstand high temperatures and precipitation. While no IP rating is listed, reviewers agree that the lanterns are just as fun as they are functional: One reviewer wrote, “They are waterproof, the effect is beautiful, they are light weight and easy to carry around.”

It’s also worth noting that while some outdoor solar lights require separate bulky battery boxes, these lanterns’ battery boxes are discreetly built directly into the lantern. In full sunlight, the lanterns take around eight hours to charge, according to the manufacturer.

Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Highest brightness: 15 lumens

Power source: Rechargeable solar pack (included)

Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 9.3 inches (length x width x height)

Promising Amazon review: “I’m hooked on solar lighting. These lamps looks so pretty at night. It’s just changes the whole atmosphere.”