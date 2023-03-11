Left-handed people know the pain (literally) of using standard scissors. Fortunately, there are plenty of models out there that are tailor-made for southpaws. The best left-handed scissors have handles that are specifically designed for lefties, as well as reversed blades to help you see the cutting line of your object.

What To Look For When Shopping For Left-Handed Scissors

When shopping for left-handed scissors, first decide what you’ll use them for, which will inform the best material for your needs. Blades made of stainless steel are the most common option and are good for all-purpose use. Another option is carbon steel, which is stronger and more durable; these are a good choice for cutting through tough fabrics, but keep in mind they are susceptible to corrosion when exposed to moisture. One pick on the list uses CarboTitanium, a trademarked material that makes them suitable for cutting through heavy-duty items like boxes and plastic packages.

Blade length is another consideration. Most of the scissors below have 8-inch blades, though one pick is as long as 10 inches — this results in a heavier tool, but it can make long, smooth cuts with ease. There’s also a popular option that’s available with 5-inch blades — great for people working on small, detailed projects.

Just like how left-handed notebooks often have flipped binding, left-handed scissors are made reversed, with handles that are shaped to offer a natural, comfortable fit. However, if comfort is a priority, look for a model with soft grips. If you need a pair for many different tasks, there’s a budget-friendly three pack, so you can have scissors within reach no matter where you are.

Now that you know which features to look for, read on to see the best left-handed scissors on Amazon.

Shop The Best Left-Handed Scissors

In a hurry? Here are the best left-handed scissors:

1 These Popular Scissors From A Fan-Favorite Brand Westcott Easy Grip Left-Handed Scissor Amazon $8 See On Amazon Highlights: Soft-grip handles for comfortable cutting With more than 4,000 five-star ratings and an overall Amazon rating of 4.6, these popular left-handed Westcott scissors are a great all-purpose tool. The 8-inch stainless steel blades are “just perfect for [everyday] use,” one Amazon reviewer wrote, and ergonomic handles with soft grips make them easy to hold. For those who prefer something smaller, these scissors are also available in a 5-inch model. One fan raved: "Nice sharp blades that cut paper like butter! First pair of left-handed scissors and love them! Quality made, inexpensive, and nice color choices. If you're either left-handed or ambidextrous these are for you." Size: 5 or 8 inches | Blade material: Stainless steel

2 A Simple Pair Of Left-Handed Scissors That Are Dishwasher Safe Maped Expert Left-Handed Scissors Amazon $11 See On Amazon Highlights: Ideal for everyday use and easy to clean These left-handed stainless steel scissors are a great budget buy. At 8.25 inches, they’re just a little bit longer than most picks on the list. They have ergonomic handles that are designed for lefties and help with precision and control, while reversed blades make them glide through materials. The scissors are designed for home, office, and fabric use; they’re also rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance. One fan raved: "These scissors cut what you need blades are sharp and on the correct side! Grip is comfortable. Suffer no longer. There no such thing as ambidextrous anything. Set your your self free.” Size: 8.25 inches | Blade material: Stainless steel

3 A Budget-Friendly Trio Of Colorful Scissors For Lefties YAZEMKEL Left-Hand Scissors (3 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Highlights: Comes in a multi-pack of assorted colors This three-pack of left-handed scissors are designed for general-purpose use at home — and it’s just under $20, making it a cost-effective choice if you want to keep a pair in various spots. These scissors are also suitable for cutting fabric, making them a good choice for crafting, as well. The stainless steel blades are 8 inches long and have ergonomic plastic handles for smooth maneuvering. With a price that breaks down to $6 per pair, this set is the best value on the list. One fan raved: “After decades of using right handed scissors, I finally bought this pack and it has made such a huge [impact]!! I love how they cut and how I'm able to see where I'm cutting. It was worth buying these scissors” Size: 8 inches | Blade material: Stainless steel

4 These Left-Handed Dressmaker’s Shears With A Near-Perfect Rating Gingher Knife Edge Dressmaker's Shears Amazon $30 See On Amazon Highlights: Highest-rated pick on the list; sharp blades seamlessly cut through fabric; protective sheath allows for safe storage If you work with fabric, consider these left-handed Gingher scissors, which have the distinction of a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Amazon after 10,000-plus reviews. The 8-inch stainless steel blades have a knife edge for razor-sharp cuts, while bent metal handles make it easier to cut through cloth when it lays flat on a tabletop. One Amazon reviewer confirmed that it “slices through fabric like butter, and a sheath is included to protect the blades when the scissors aren’t in use. One fan raved: "These shears are life changing and hands down the best shears I have ever used! Super comfortable, precise and SHARP! They cut through everything from the heaviest denim to gauziest silk with ease. I now use a bicycle lock on the handles to keep the heathens I call my family from using them." Size: 8 inches | Blade material: Stainless steel

5 These Tough Scissors For Heavy-Duty Jobs Westcott Lefty Heavy-Duty Scissors Amazon $12 See On Amazon Highlights: Soft-grip handles for comfortable cutting; CarboTitanium-bonded blades designed to handle heavy-duty materials Spare the blades on your everyday scissors and try these Westcott heavy-duty scissors for lefties the next time you have to cut through tough materials. The 8-inch blades are made of CarboTitanium, which is eight times stronger than untreated stainless steel, according to the brand, making the scissors strong enough to cut through plastic packages and cardboard with ease. The plastic handles are molded for left hands, with soft, textured grips for a secure, comfortable hold. These scissors are another high-rated choice with a 4.8-star rating after 1,500 reviews. One fan raved: "I finally decided to invest in left handed scissors. This pair, by Wescott, has changed cutting everything from paper to food packaging from a chore to a pleasure. They feel sturdy and are a good weight. I just ordered another pair so I can have one in my study as well as my kitchen. Having good scissors is an affordable luxury!" Size: 8 inches | Blade material: CarboTitanium

6 These Sewing Scissors With 10-Inch Blades Donrime Left-Handed Sewing Scissors Amazon $30 See On Amazon Highlights: Longest blades on the list; designed for sewing If you prefer something with heft, these left-handed sewing scissors are a good option. The blades are 10 inches long — the largest on the list — and are made of carbon steel for a tough tool that cuts through fabric and leather with minimal effort. A rubber-wrapped handle makes them comfortable to grip, and the bent angle helps with tabletop cuts. As a bonus, a thread cutter and measuring tape are also included. One fan raved: "OMG, they are so COMFORTABLE in the hand. They have a weight to them which adds to the comfort. But the BEST part of these scissors is THEY CUT THROUGH FABRIC LIKE BUTTER!!! So smooth and actually cuts down on the cutting time because they are SO easy to use and smooth. I couldn't be happier about a pair of scissors!!! I will never buy another brand again! I mean, if I ever need to buy another pair, as these are so quality made, I can't imagine that I'll ever need another pair in my lifetime!!!" Size: 10 inches | Blade material: Carbon steel

7 A Classic Pair Of Left-Handed Scissors That Crafters Love Fiskars Bent-Left Stainless Steel Scissors Amazon $9 See On Amazon Highlights: Ideal for cutting fabric and other textile projects Boasting more than 4,000 five-star ratings and a 4.8-star rating overall, these Fiskars left-handed scissors get a lot of love on Amazon for making lefties’ lives easier. The high-grade stainless steel blades measure 8 inches and are sharp to the tip, and the plastic handles are bent for precise cutting against flat surfaces. One reviewer in particular found that these are great for all types of fabrics, noting that they “cut all fabrics like butter from denim to silk.” One fan raved: "I’ve had many pairs of left-handled scissors through the years, but none compare to Fiskars for quality and comfort. This most recent pair arrived today and I needed them to start a new dress design. I put scissors to fabric (Poly Crepe de Chine) and the scissors slide through the fabric like a knife across butter. Perfectly separating the fabric. The blades are sharp and precise. The grip is solid and comfortable to the left hand and thumb. If you’re looking for a reasonably priced, comfortable scissors for your needs this is the one.” Size: 8 inches | Blade material: Stainless steel

About The Recommender

Debbie Lee has been a commerce writer for BDG since 2021. Before this, she was a professional chef and kitchen gadget tester for various publications and websites. She was born a leftie and was forced to become right-handed during her childhood; perhaps if her parents had known about left-handed scissors, she’d be telling a different story.