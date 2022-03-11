As a left-handed writer, I know that selecting a notebook requires thoughtful consideration — the choice often spells the difference between a smooth and a frustrating writing experience. The key to choosing the best notebooks for lefties is finding options that open flat and stay out of your hand’s way or that have removable paper. The options on this list include stitched (or sewn), spiral, and refillable bindings for left-handed convenience. Luckily, they run the gamut from pocket-sized notebooks you can easily tuck into a purse to ones with larger 8.5-by-11-inch paper. They also feature a range of paper types, including lined.

How Do Left-Handed Notebooks Work?

A lay-flat design is important for left-handers because it allows you to write without discomfort or wasting space on the page. Many notebooks can work for lefties, but it might be worth avoiding ones bound with just glue because they often don’t stay flat and tend to not be very sturdy. Binding that is sewn (or stitched) rather than just glued is usually a more reliable option. You can also find notebooks with innovative Swiss binding, a technique in which the pages aren’t secured to the spine itself so that they sit flat when open.

While they open flat, the metal of spiral-bound notebooks can get in the way for lefties. However, you don’t have to avoid all spiral notebooks if you’re a fan — instead, choose one with binding on the right side instead of the left, or go for one with binding at the top like a notepad. There are also refillable notebooks with ring or disc bindings that make it easy to remove and reinsert pages.

Types Of Notebook Paper

Narrowing down your options might also include considering the type of paper it has. Ruled (aka lined) paper is ideal for most writing tasks, while blank pages will also give you space to draw. Graph paper notebooks can be great for lettering or visualizing data, you’ll need one with dot-grid paper for bullet journaling.

The weight of paper is usually measured in grams per square meter (GSM), and the higher the GSM, the thicker the paper will be. Thicker paper can be better for those who want to do double-sided work without pen ink ghosting or bleeding to the other side of the page, especially if you like using inky fountain pens. If this resonates with you, finding a notebook with paper that’s at least 90 GSM can save you some headaches — and you should consider using a pen that won’t bleed through paper while you’re at it.

As proof that not all notebooks are a disadvantage to southpaws, here are the nine best notebooks for lefties on Amazon.

1. A Fan-Favorite Notebook With 26,000+ Ratings

With more than 26,000 ratings, the LEUCHTTURM1917 hardcover notebook is one of the most popular options on Amazon among righties and lefties alike, especially for bullet journaling. This particular version has dot grids, but you can also get it blank, ruled, or with graph paper, including hardcover options. The notebook is stitch-bound which, according to the brand, allows the notebook to lie flat when in use — something that many left-handed users have attested to. Each notebook has more than 250 pages of paper weighing 80 GSM. Other features this notebook offers are numbered pages, some detachable perforated sheets, a table of contents at the front, two bookmarks, a sturdy back pocket, and an elastic band to hold it closed. As a bonus, there are stickers thrown in the mix, too. It’s available in dozens of colors, including the classic black hue pictured above.

Available sizes: A5 (5.7 x 8.3 inches), Classic A4 (8.9 x 12.4 inches), Slim A4 (8.9 x 12.4 inches), A6 (3.5 x 5.9 inches), and A7 (2.8 x 4.3 inches)

Available colors: 24

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been trying to decide for like a year whether or not to invest in a Leuchtturm notebook after reading about how nice it is on several sites. I’ve switched through a bunch of different notebooks, including Muji, Moleskine, Rhodia – but this one is my favorite by far. Love it! So smooth to write on the pages and they lie flat while I’m writing. I’m a lefty but haven’t had any issues with smudging either.”

2. Writer’s Pick: A Classic Moleskine Notebook

I’ve used many notebooks in the past, but this classic Moleskine notebook is my favorite of the bunch. The option with ruled paper is ideal for jotting down thoughts, to-do lists, and important reminders, but it comes in versions with blank, graph, and dot-grid paper, too. I prefer the soft cover to the hardcover because it’s slimmer and lighter. Thanks to the stitch binding, the notebook lies flat when I’m using it, and while the paper is 70 GSM, my ballpoint pens have never bled or ghosted through to the other side of the page. It has 192 sheets in total, and similar to the previous pick, this notebook also features numbered pages, a table of contents, bookmarks, a back pocket, and an elastic closure. Mine is the zingy lime green pictured above, but there are 10 other hues available.

One reviewer wrote: “The soft sided version of the Moleskine is the best for me. It folds even flatter than the hard cover, which is essential to a lefty.”

3. A Spiral Notebook That’s Designed For Lefties

If you’re left-handed with a soft spot for spiral-bound notebooks, it can feel a bit like unrequited love — but it doesn’t mean you have to swear off them for good. Take, for instance, this Roaring Spring spiral notebook, which is designed with lefties in mind. With binding on the right instead of the left side, the spine won’t be an obstruction when you write. There are 100 perforated sheets of paper in total, plus the spaces between the wide-ruled pages are a generous 8 millimeters. The manufacturer doesn’t indicate the weight of the paper used for the notebook, which could be a tradeoff if you gravitate towards inkier pens. Snag it as a single notebook or in a pack of three — just keep in mind that the notebook is offered in a range of colors, and you can’t choose exactly which one you get when you check out.

Available sizes: 9 x 11 inches, 8.5 x 10.5 inches, and 5 x 8 inches

Available colors: Assorted

One reviewer wrote: “As a lifelong lefty I have always used right handed products and I bought this on a whim. I thought “how much better can they really be?”. Well, having something made for you especially a notebook is ah-maiz-ing! I love this purchase and any lefty in your life will too!”

4. A Notebook With Lay-Flat Swiss Binding

This hardcover notebook from MOO features extra-fancy Swiss binding so that the pages aren’t all fully attached to the spine and lie perfectly flat as you write. It has a total of 176 sheets of 100 GSM paper, which one reviewer described as “thick enough that ink does not bleed through.” The majority of the paper in this notebook is ruled (measuring 6 millimeters between lines, which is slightly narrower than college ruled) but there are 16 blank pages as well. It also comes with a slipcase for protecting and displaying your notebook when you’re done with it. This pick only comes in one size and three colors: berry red (seen above), wine red, and lime green.

Available size: 5 x 8 inches

Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “Best notebook to date! [...] Love this notebook. I bought 3 different notebooks to test out to bring to work. This one was by far my favorite. I love the lay flat feature. It makes a world of a difference, especially for left-handers!”

5. A Blank Sketchbook With Extra-Thick Paper

This blank notebook offers 160 sheets of cream-color sketchbook paper for left-handed artists to fill out with drawings, sketches, or paintings. According to some reviewers, its stitched binding lies flat, offering users the full sprawl of the left and right pages. One reviewer proclaimed, “One of the biggest selling points was, for me, that it lays flat when opened. And it does!” The extra-thick paper has a weight of 130 GSM and can handle everything from pencil to pen ink and even light watercolor washes without ghosting or bleeding. It also features a back pocket that one reviewer described as “large enough to hold several pencils, and a few other smaller items.” On top of all that, the notebook is relatively inexpensive, so you don’t have to be too careful when making art.

Available sizes: 8.25 x 11.5 inches, 7 x 10 inches, 5.7 x 8.25 inches, and 3.5 x 5.5 inches

Available colors: 1

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve tried several different sketch and drawing books, and after ordering one of these pads I will never buy another brand of sketch pad. These are fantastic, the cover is strong and durable, the paper quality is great and it comes in 4 sizes so you can find one for whatever you need. It does fold flat as advertised which is great because as a lefty I have trouble finding good quality books I can use without having to tear out my pages. It has a neat little pocket in the back for some on the go supply storage. All around the best sketch pad I’ve purchased.”

6. A Spiral Notepad Beloved By Lefties

Rhodia’s notepad isn’t a traditional notebook with binding on the side — but many left-handed reviewers have proclaimed that they prefer using it over the latter. One shopper attested: “I am left-handed and find it easier to use steno-style pads that have no binding that rubs up against my left hand.” This version has ruled paper, but you can also shop it in options with graph or dotted paper. Each notepad has 80 sheets of detachable, perforated paper that are 80 GSM in weight, which reviewers have reported are thick enough to minimize pen ink from bleed through to the next page. Shop it in the bright orange color pictured above or in a classic black hue.

Available sizes: A4 (8.3 x 11.7 inches), A5 (5.8 x 8.3 inches), A6 (4.1 x 5.8 inches), and A7 (2.9 x 4.1 inches)

Available colors: 2

One reviewer wrote: “I’m a professional writer and am also in graduate school and use these notepads daily because of their beautiful, soft, lightweight paper. If you’re a notepad and pen nerd like me, you’ll absolutely love this brand of notepads. Side note: I’m also a lefty and can only use top-spiral notepads, so if you are too do not hesitate to order one or a few.”

7. A Budget-Friendly Refillable Notebook

This refillable ring-bound notebook doesn’t come in as many sizes or colors as some other options on this list, but it does come at a budget-friendly price and with a 4.8-star overall rating. Plus, it’s a great option for left-handers, thanks to its easy-to-remove pages. You’ll receive 100 sheets of paper with the notebook, and while the GSM of the paper isn’t specified, one reviewer explained that the “paper is thick and pens do not bleed.” Another shopper mentioned that the pages can handle fountain pen ink “with no bleeding.” According to the manufacturer, the notebook is designed to be used with six-ring A5 paper inserts. The provided inserts feature space to include a header and a date, as well as subtle empty checkboxes that can be used to keep track of your to-dos. Other features include a pen loop and a transparent back pocket for slim items.

Available size: 7 x 9 inches

Available colors: 2

One reviewer wrote: “It lies flat when opened which makes it easy to write on both sides. A5 paper fits perfectly.”

8. A Refillable Notebook In 50+ Designs

A notebook doesn’t have to just be easy to use — it can also be something to bring you joy. Take, for instance, this refillable notebook, which has a brightly colored floral pattern on the cover that’s a visual delight. If you aren’t keen on flowers, you can pick from more than 50 options, including solid colors and other patterns. Not just pretty, the notebook is beloved by left-handed users because they can quickly remove paper if they want to write on a flat surface — then reinsert it just as easily and in any order they like. With this notebook, you’ll get 100 sheets of college-ruled paper that are 100 GSM thick, along with monthly and yearly calendar pages, tab dividers, a storage pocket for notes and other slim items, plus 27 sheets of stickers. You can purchase paper refills in different variations, including blank, graph, and dot-grid options if you prefer any of them to ruled paper, too.

Available sizes: Letter (8.5 x 11 inches), Midsize (7.5 x 9.8 inches), and Junior (5.5 x 8.5 inches)

Available colors: 54

One reviewer wrote: “I love being able to move things around in this notebook! I’m left handed so it is really nice as well when I write. Being able to move pages around is really helpful as well, since I am always taking notes and stuff [...] The packs that you can buy to expand the usefulness of this notebook is great too.”

9. A Set Of Wide-Ruled Spiral Notebooks For Lefties

Whether you’re in school or just prefer more spaciously lined paper, this set of wide-ruled spiral notebooks can come in handy. If the phrase “Lefties Rule” printed on the notebook covers wasn’t enough indication, these are made for left-handers with binding on the right side instead of the left. The result? “No pressing of the right hand spirals” in the wrist, as one reviewer explained. The set comes with five notebooks, and each notebook has 100 perforated sheets of wide-ruled paper measuring 0.36 inch (or 9.5 millimeters) between lines. However, the manufacturer doesn’t indicate how thick the paper — a potential drawback for those who favor inky writing instruments.

Available sizes: 8.5 x 10.5 inches

Available colors: 1

One reviewer wrote: “Lefty students like, also good for [...] writing in Hebrew or other right to left language. Books open from ‘the back’ to righties. My students love these.”